Japan Securities Finance : Announcement regarding status of share repurchase

June 2, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company: Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.

Representative Executive Officer & President: Shigeki Kushida (Code No. 8511, TSE Prime)

Contact: Kentaro Hibi, General Manager, Corporate Governance Office (E-mail :info@jsf.co.jp)

Announcement regarding status of share repurchase

(share repurchase based on provisions of Article of Incorporation

pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 165 of Companies Act )

Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "JSF") hereby announces the status of share repurchase pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of that Act, as follows.

1. Stock repurchased JSF common stock 2. Aggregate shares repurchased 0 shares 3. Aggregate amount of repurchase price 0 yen 4. Repurchase period From May 11, 2022 to May 31, 2022 5. Transaction type Purchase on the market of Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 10, 2022

1) Stock to be repurchased JSF common stock 2) Aggregate shares to be repurchased 3.2 million shares (maximum) (3.5% of total shares outstanding, excl. treasury stock) 3) Aggregate amount of repurchase price JPY3.0 billion (maximum) 4) Repurchase period May 11, 2022 - March 31, 2023

2. Cumulative progress on share repurchase pursuant to the above resolution (as of May 31,