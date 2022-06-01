Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8511   JP3714400003

JAPAN SECURITIES FINANCE CO., LTD.

(8511)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/02 12:23:13 am EDT
870.00 JPY   -0.46%
JAPAN SECURITIES FINANCE : Announcement regarding status of share repurchase
PU
05/16Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Year End March 31, 2022
CI
05/10Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 3,200,000 shares, representing 3.54% for ¥3,000 million.
CI
Japan Securities Finance : Announcement regarding status of share repurchase

06/01/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
June 2, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company: Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.

Representative Executive Officer & President: Shigeki Kushida (Code No. 8511, TSE Prime)

Contact: Kentaro Hibi, General Manager, Corporate Governance Office (E-mail :info@jsf.co.jp)

Announcement regarding status of share repurchase

(share repurchase based on provisions of Article of Incorporation

pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 165 of Companies Act )

Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "JSF") hereby announces the status of share repurchase pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of that Act, as follows.

1.

Stock repurchased

JSF common stock

2.

Aggregate shares repurchased

0 shares

3.

Aggregate amount of repurchase price

0 yen

4.

Repurchase period

From May 11, 2022 to May 31, 2022

5.

Transaction type

Purchase on the market of Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 10, 2022

1) Stock to be repurchased

JSF common stock

2) Aggregate shares to be repurchased

3.2 million shares (maximum)

(3.5% of total shares outstanding, excl. treasury

stock)

3) Aggregate amount of repurchase price

JPY3.0 billion (maximum)

4) Repurchase period

May 11, 2022 - March 31, 2023

2. Cumulative progress on share repurchase pursuant to the above resolution (as of May 31,

2022)

1) Accumulated shares repurchased:

0 shares

2) Accumulated amount of repurchase price:

0 yen

End of Document

Disclaimer

JSF - Japan Securities Finance Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 03:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
