  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8511   JP3714400003

JAPAN SECURITIES FINANCE CO., LTD.

(8511)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:18 2022-06-10 am EDT
884.00 JPY   -0.34%
Japan Securities Finance : Article on Japan Securities Finance Published in International Finance

06/10/2022 | 01:22am EDT
June 1, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company: Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.

Representative Executive Officer & President: Shigeki Kushida (Code No. 8511, TSE Prime)

Contact: Kentaro Hibi, General Manager, Corporate Governance Office

(E-mail :info@jsf.co.jp)

Article on Japan Securities Finance Published in International Finance

We are pleased to announce that an article about Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. has been published in "International Finance" (web edition, May 30, 2022). The web edition of International Finance is published by International Finance Publications Limited, a British financial media company.

Japan Securities Finance was recently interviewed after winning the International Finance Awards 2021, which was announced in the Company's press release dated May 27, 2022, titled "Japan Securities Finance Receives International Finance Awards." In this article, the Company's unique nature as an institution specializing in securities finance, future global business development related to security finance, new business activities (index development utilizing margin and credit/debit transaction data and blockchain verification tests), future strategies, and other topics were introduced. Please refer to the URL below for the contents of the article.

As an institution that supports the securities market infrastructure, Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. will continue to contribute to the development of Japanese and global markets and the SDGs while proactively responding to the diverse requirements of the securities and financial industry.

[URL] https://internationalfinance.com/japan-securities-finance-co-wins-awards-innovative-products/

Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. Business Development Department Email: bddept@jsf.co.jp

END

Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. (JSF) is the sole securities finance company in Japan incorporated in 1950 with a license under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Its main business is the provision of funds and securities to securities companies for settlement of standardized margin transactions pursuant to the above law, and also provision of securities lending and financing. As an institution specializing in the securities finance business, JSF, with a keen awareness of this public role, has a mission of contributing to the development of the securities market by proactively meeting the diverse needs of securities and financial circles and boosting the long-term interests of securities market participants. JSF's credit rating is AA- under both Rating and Investment Information, Inc. and Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd., and A under S&P Global Ratings. JSF's stock is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit https://www.jsf.co.jp/english/

This is the English translation of the document originally written in Japanese for non-Japanese convenience. Although Japan Securities Finance intends to faithfully translate the Japanese-written documents into English version, the accuracy and correctness of translation are not guaranteed, so you are kindly encouraged to refer to the original Japanese version of the document.

