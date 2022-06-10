Japan Securities Finance : Article on Japan Securities Finance Published in International Finance

Contact: Kentaro Hibi, General Manager, Corporate Governance Office
Article on Japan Securities Finance Published in International Finance
We are pleased to announce that an article about Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. has been published in "International Finance" (web edition, May 30, 2022). The web edition of International Finance is published by International Finance Publications Limited, a British financial media company.
Japan Securities Finance was recently interviewed after winning the International Finance Awards 2021, which was announced in the Company's press release dated May 27, 2022, titled "Japan Securities Finance Receives International Finance Awards." In this article, the Company's unique nature as an institution specializing in securities finance, future global business development related to security finance, new business activities (index development utilizing margin and credit/debit transaction data and blockchain verification tests), future strategies, and other topics were introduced. Please refer to the URL below for the contents of the article.
As an institution that supports the securities market infrastructure, Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. will continue to contribute to the development of Japanese and global markets and the SDGs while proactively responding to the diverse requirements of the securities and financial industry.
Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. (JSF) is the sole securities finance company in Japan incorporated in 1950 with a license under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Its main business is the provision of funds and securities to securities companies for settlement of standardized margin transactions pursuant to the above law, and also provision of securities lending and financing. As an institution specializing in the securities finance business, JSF, with a keen awareness of this public role, has a mission of contributing to the development of the securities market by proactively meeting the diverse needs of securities and financial circles and boosting the long-term interests of securities market participants. JSF's credit rating is AA- under both Rating and Investment Information, Inc. and Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd., and A under S&P Global Ratings. JSF's stock is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
