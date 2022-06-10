Japan Securities Finance : Article on Japan Securities Finance Published in International Finance

June 1, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company: Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.

Representative Executive Officer & President: Shigeki Kushida (Code No. 8511, TSE Prime)

Contact: Kentaro Hibi, General Manager, Corporate Governance Office

(E-mail :info@jsf.co.jp)

Article on Japan Securities Finance Published in International Finance

We are pleased to announce that an article about Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. has been published in "International Finance" (web edition, May 30, 2022). The web edition of International Finance is published by International Finance Publications Limited, a British financial media company.

Japan Securities Finance was recently interviewed after winning the International Finance Awards 2021, which was announced in the Company's press release dated May 27, 2022, titled "Japan Securities Finance Receives International Finance Awards." In this article, the Company's unique nature as an institution specializing in securities finance, future global business development related to security finance, new business activities (index development utilizing margin and credit/debit transaction data and blockchain verification tests), future strategies, and other topics were introduced. Please refer to the URL below for the contents of the article.

As an institution that supports the securities market infrastructure, Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. will continue to contribute to the development of Japanese and global markets and the SDGs while proactively responding to the diverse requirements of the securities and financial industry.

[URL] https://internationalfinance.com/japan-securities-finance-co-wins-awards-innovative-products/

Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. Business Development Department Email: bddept@jsf.co.jp

