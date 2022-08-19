Japan Securities Finance : Financial Presentation for 1Q, FY2022 (PDF 3.35MB)
08/19/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.
1Q FY2022
Financial Results Presentation
１．Executive Summary (Consolidated)
（¥ mil）
FY2022
Highlights
1Q
YoY ⊿
⊿％
✓ Margin loan revenues decreased on a
Operating
decline in balances (△4.7%).
11,092
+3,686
+49.8％
✓ Securities financing saw an increase in
Revenues
revenue（+35.6%). Both bond lending and
equity repo increased steadily.
✓ Recorded losses on sales due to the
repositioning of held securities to enable
Operating
future portfolio management.
1,783
▲484
△21.4％
✓ Increase in general and administrative
Income
expenses due to reduction in the
allowance for doubtful accounts reversal
amount.
Recurring
2,199
▲265
△10.8％
Income
Net
2,063
✓ Recorded extraordinary gains on reduction
＋285
＋16.0％
in retirement benefit liabilities due to
Income
change in retirement bonus structure.
２．Summary of Financial Results for 1Q FY2022
Consolidated
（¥ mil）
FY2022
YoY.⊿
(%⊿)
1Q
Operating Revenues
11,092
3,686
(+49.8%)
Except
10,335
3,612
(＋53.7%)
Premium Charges
Operating Expenses
7,530
3,910
(+108.0%)
Except
6,773
3,836
(＋130.6%)
Premium Charges
General &
1,778
260
(+17.2%)
Administrative Expenses
Operating Income
1,783
▲484
(△21.4%)
Recurring Income
2,199
▲265
(△10.8%)
Gain or Loss in
49
20
(+69.3%)
Equity-Method
Extraordinary
671
632
(+1,604％)
Profit or Loss
Net Income
2,063
285
(＋16.0)
Non-consolidated
JSF
JSF Trust Bank
Nihon Building
YoY.⊿ YoY.⊿ YoY.⊿
10,184
3,677
776
49
304
▲19
9,427
3,603
7,492
3,940
108
▲2
7
3
6,734
3,866
1,427
227
277
32
173
▲2
1,265
▲490
390
19
123
▲20
3,573
397
391
19
172
▲17
671
632
―
―
―
―
3,618
951
267
10
114
▲11
３．Summary of Financial Results for 1Q FY2022
（Non-consolidated）
Japan Securities Finance
（Non-consolidated）
*Excluding premium charge
（¥ mil）
FY2022
YoY.⊿
(%⊿)
1Q
Operating Revenues*
9,427
3,603
(+61.9%)
Margin Loan Business*
722
▲146 (△16.9%)
Securities Financing
4,821
1,268
(＋35.7%)
Others
3,883
2,482
(＋177.1%)
Operating Expenses*
6,734
3,866
(＋134.8%)
General &
1,427
227
(+18.9%)
Administrative Expenses
Operating Income
1,265
▲490
(△27.9%)
Recurring Income
3,573
397
(＋12.5%)
Extraordinary
671
632
(+1,604％)
Profit or Loss
Net Income
3,618
951
(＋35.7%)
Key Points
●Operating Revenues
Revenues increased YoY on firm earnings from securities financing and services
other than margin loan business.
－Revenues increased ¥3,603 mil to ¥9,427 mil (+61.9%).
－Margin loan business revenues decreased on lower balances for both margin loan and stock loans.
－Securities financing revenues increased on higher balances for bond lending and equity repo.
－Other revenues (mainly securities investment) increased from recording gains on repositioning held securities for future portfolio management.
●Operating Expenses
Expenses increased 3,866 million yen YoY to 6,734 million yen (+134.8%).
This was mainly due to increased borrowing fees for the favorable Bond Lending business and losses on sales recorded from securities repositioning to enable futureportfolio management.
●General & Administrative Expenses
System depreciation expenses decreased but expenses increased YoY due to the removal of special factors from the previous fiscal year (recorded reversal following revision of the method to calculate the allowance for doubtful accounts）
