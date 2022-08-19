Log in
    8511   JP3714400003

JAPAN SECURITIES FINANCE CO., LTD.

(8511)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-19 am EDT
852.00 JPY   +0.12%
Japan Securities Finance : Financial Presentation for 1Q, FY2022 (PDF 3.35MB)

08/19/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.

1Q FY2022

Financial Results Presentation

Copyright Japan Securities Finance Co., LTD. All Rights Reserved

All For Securities Market

Table of Contents

１．Executive summary (Consolidated)

Ｐ３

２．Summary Financial Results for1Q, FY2022

Ｐ４

３．Summary Financial Results for 1Q, FY2022JSF, non-consolidated

Ｐ５

４．Financial HighlightMargin Loan Business

Ｐ６

５．Financial HighlightSecurities Financing

Ｐ７

６．Financial HighlightSecurities Investment of JSF, non-consolidated

Ｐ８

７．Summary Financial Results for 1Q, FY2022 JSF Trust Bank

Ｐ９

８．Estimated Figures for FY2022

Ｐ１０

９．Shareholder Returns

Ｐ１１

Appendix

Ｐ１３～

Copyright Japan Securities Finance Co., LTD. All Rights Reserved

All For Securities Market

2

１．Executive Summary (Consolidated)

（¥ mil

FY2022

Highlights

1Q

YoY

⊿％

Margin loan revenues decreased on a

Operating

decline in balances (4.7%).

11,092

+3,686

+49.8

Securities financing saw an increase in

Revenues

revenue+35.6%). Both bond lending and

equity repo increased steadily.

Recorded losses on sales due to the

repositioning of held securities to enable

Operating

future portfolio management.

1,783

484

21.4

Increase in general and administrative

Income

expenses due to reduction in the

allowance for doubtful accounts reversal

amount.

Recurring

2,199

265

10.8

Income

Net

2,063

Recorded extraordinary gains on reduction

285

16.0

in retirement benefit liabilities due to

Income

change in retirement bonus structure.

Copyright Japan Securities Finance Co., LTD. All Rights Reserved

All For Securities Market

3

２．Summary of Financial Results for 1Q FY2022

Consolidated

¥ mil

FY2022

YoY.

(%)

1Q

Operating Revenues

11,092

3,686

(+49.8%)

Except

10,335

3,612

(53.7%)

Premium Charges

Operating Expenses

7,530

3,910

(+108.0%)

Except

6,773

3,836

(130.6%)

Premium Charges

General &

1,778

260

(+17.2%)

Administrative Expenses

Operating Income

1,783

▲484

(21.4%)

Recurring Income

2,199

▲265

(10.8%)

Gain or Loss in

49

20

(+69.3%)

Equity-Method

Extraordinary

671

632

(+1,604)

Profit or Loss

Net Income

2,063

285

(16.0)

Non-consolidated

JSF

JSF Trust Bank

Nihon Building

YoY. YoY. YoY.

10,184

3,677

776

49

304

▲19

9,427

3,603

7,492

3,940

108

▲2

7

3

6,734

3,866

1,427

227

277

32

173

▲2

1,265

▲490

390

19

123

▲20

3,573

397

391

19

172

▲17

671

632

3,618

951

267

10

114

▲11

Copyright Japan Securities Finance Co., LTD. All Rights Reserved

All For Securities Market

4

３．Summary of Financial Results for 1Q FY2022

Non-consolidated

Japan Securities Finance

Non-consolidated

*Excluding premium charge

¥ mil

FY2022

YoY.

(%)

1Q

Operating Revenues*

9,427

3,603

(+61.9%)

Margin Loan Business*

722

▲146 (16.9%)

Securities Financing

4,821

1,268

(35.7%)

Others

3,883

2,482

(177.1%)

Operating Expenses*

6,734

3,866

(134.8%)

General &

1,427

227

(+18.9%)

Administrative Expenses

Operating Income

1,265

▲490

(27.9%)

Recurring Income

3,573

397

(12.5%)

Extraordinary

671

632

(+1,604)

Profit or Loss

Net Income

3,618

951

(35.7%)

Key Points

●Operating Revenues

  • Revenues increased YoY on firm earnings from securities financing and services

other than margin loan business.

Revenues increased ¥3,603 mil to ¥9,427 mil (+61.9%).

Margin loan business revenues decreased on lower balances for both margin loan and stock loans.

Securities financing revenues increased on higher balances for bond lending and equity repo.

Other revenues (mainly securities investment) increased from recording gains on repositioning held securities for future portfolio management.

●Operating Expenses

  • Expenses increased 3,866 million yen YoY to 6,734 million yen (+134.8%).
  • This was mainly due to increased borrowing fees for the favorable Bond Lending business and losses on sales recorded from securities repositioning to enable future portfolio management.

●General & Administrative Expenses

  • System depreciation expenses decreased but expenses increased YoY due to the removal of special factors from the previous fiscal year (recorded reversal following revision of the method to calculate the allowance for doubtful accounts

Copyright Japan Securities Finance Co., LTD. All Rights Reserved

All For Securities Market

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JSF - Japan Securities Finance Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
