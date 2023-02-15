Advanced search
    8511   JP3714400003

JAPAN SECURITIES FINANCE CO., LTD.

(8511)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-15 am EST
1012.00 JPY   -0.20%
02/08Declaration of Voting Results by Japan Securities Finance
CI
02/03Japan Securities Sums Up Share Buyback Program Worth 3 Billion Yen
MT
02/02Tranche Update on Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 10, 2022.
CI
Japan Securities Finance : Financial Presentation for FY2021

02/15/2023 | 04:05am EST
Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.

FY2021

Financial Results Presentation

Copyright Japan Securities Finance Co., LTD. All Rights Reserved

All For Securities Market

Table of Contents

Part Ⅰ＞ Overview of Financial Results for FY2021

１．Executive summary (Consolidated)

Ｐ３

２．Summary Financial Results for FY2021

Ｐ４

３．Summary Financial Results for FY2021JSF parent

Ｐ５

４．Financial HighlightMargin Loan Business

Ｐ６

５．Financial HighlightSecurities Financing

Ｐ７

６．Financial HighlightSecurities Investment of JSF parent

Ｐ８

７．Summary Financial Results for FY2021 JSF Trust Bank

Ｐ９

８．Balance Sheet Summary (Consolidated)

Ｐ１０

９．Estimated Figures for FY2021

Ｐ１１

Part Ⅱ＞ Our Initiatives and achievements in the 6th Mid-Term Management Plan

１．FY2021 Results

P１３

２．Achievements of the 6th Mid-Term Management Plan

P１４

３．Results of JSF's Efforts to Date

P１５

４．Efforts in FY2021 (Summary)

P１６

５．Medium-term Management Policy: Overview

P１７

6.

Measures to Realize Management Goals & Concept of our Business portfolio

P１８

7.

Effort in Corporate Governance (1) Composition of Board of Directors

P9

(2) Appointment of Executive Officers

P２０

(3) Sustainability

P２１

8.

Shareholder

P2

(Results for the previous term and planned for this term)

P3

(Reference) Medium-term management policy

P4

(Appendix)

P２６-５２

Copyright Japan Securities Finance Co., LTD. All Rights Reserved

All For Securities Market 2

１．Executive Summary (Consolidated)

（¥ mil

FY2021

Highlights

Full Year

YoY

⊿％

There was a downturn in the margin loan

business （△46.1％） due to a decrease in

the balance of stock loans.

Operating

Securities financing saw an increase in

30,138

786

2.5

revenue+22.4%). Bond lending

Revenues

remained steady and outstanding equity

repo transactions also increased.

Revenue of subsidiary JSFTB increased

(+10.3%) due to steady trust business.

Operating expenses decreased due to a

decrease in borrowing fees accompanying

Operating

a decrease in the stock loan balance.

6,235

1,458

30.5

General and administrative expenses

Income

decreased mainly due to a revision of the

method to calculate the allowance for

doubtful accounts, etc.

Recurring

7,162

1,606

28.9

Income

Net

5,172

1,203

30.3

Income

Copyright Japan Securities Finance Co., LTD. All Rights Reserved

All For Securities Market

3

２．Summary of Financial Results for FY2021

Consolidated

¥ mil

FY2021

YoY.

(%)

Full Year

Operating Revenues

30,138

▲786

(2.5%)

Except

27,305

3,593

(15.2%)

Premium Charges

Operating Expenses

16,533

▲1,484

(8.2%)

Except

13,728

2,908

(26.9%)

Premium Charges

General &

7,368

▲760

(9.4%)

Administrative Expenses

Operating Income

6,235

1,458

(30.5%)

Recurring Income

7,164

1,606

(28.9%)

Gain or Loss in

446

51

(+13.1%)

Equity-Method

Extraordinary

▲17

▲61

()

Profit or Loss

Net Income

5,174

1,203

(30.3%)

Copyright Japan Securities Finance Co., LTD. All Rights Reserved

Non-consolidated

JSF

JSF Trust Bank

Nihon Building

YoY.

YoY.

YoY.

26,586

▲964

2,960

335

1,286

▲8

23,753

3,416

16,335

▲1,312

435

▲90

25

5

13,529

3,080

6,004

▲985

1,140

293

666

▲12

4,246

1,334

1,383

132

595

▲1

5,928

1,444

1,385

130

707

▲8

17

▲17

▲43

4,539

1,029

1,023

166

465

▲35

All For Securities Market

4

３．Summary of Financial Results for FY2021

Non-consolidated

Japan Securities Finance

Non-consolidated

*Excluding premium charge

¥ mil

FY2021

YoY.

(%)

Full Year

Operating Revenues*

23,753

3,416

(+16.8%)

Margin Loan Business*

3,285

▲860 (20.8%)

Securities Financing

15,391

3,021

(24.4%)

Others

5,076

1,255

(32.9%)

Operating Expenses*

13,529

3,080

(29.5%)

General &

6,004

▲985

(14.1%)

Administrative Expenses

Operating Income

4,246

1,334

(+45.8%)

Recurring Income

5,928

1,444

(32.2%)

Extraordinary

▲17

▲17

()

Profit or Loss

Net Income

4,539

1,029

(29.3%)

Key Points

●Operating Revenues

  • Up ¥3,416 mil (+16.8%) YoY driven by Securities Investment "Others".
  • Margin loan business decreased YoY. The balance of stock loans continued to decline.
  • Securities financing saw an increase in revenue. Bond lending remained steady and outstanding equity repo transactions also increased.
  • Others (securities investment) also saw an increase in revenue due to the steady accumulation of carry income and the recording of gains on

sale under portfolio management.

*For details of segments, see "Financial

Highlights for FY2021 (P6-P8)"

●Operating Expenses

  • Up ¥3,080mil (+29.5%) YoY
  • Fees on borrowing securities in bond lending increased.

●General & Administrative Expenses

  • Decreased ¥985mil (14.1%) YoY
  • This was mainly due to a revision of the method to calculate the allowance for doubtful accounts.

Copyright Japan Securities Finance Co., LTD. All Rights Reserved

All For Securities Market 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JSF - Japan Securities Finance Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 09:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 30 138 M 227 M 227 M
Net income 2022 5 174 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
Net Debt 2022 1 189 B 8 944 M 8 944 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 87 403 M 658 M 658 M
EV / Sales 2021 34,6x
EV / Sales 2022 42,2x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart JAPAN SECURITIES FINANCE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN SECURITIES FINANCE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shigeki Kushida President & Representative Director
Eizo Kobayashi Co-Chairman
Naotaka Obata Co-Chairman
Shinichi Sugiyama Executive Officer & Senior Manager-Compliance
Shoko Sugino Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN SECURITIES FINANCE CO., LTD.-12.13%658
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED7.83%12 248
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.4.01%7 292
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.38.11%5 861
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.3.52%5 610
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-6.91%5 362