Japan Securities Finance : Financial Presentation for FY2021 (PDF 4.08MB)
Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.
FY2021
Financial Results Presentation
～ All For Securities Market ～
＜Part Ⅰ＞ Overview of Financial Results for FY2021
◼ １．Executive summary (Consolidated)
Ｐ３
◼ ２．Summary Financial Results for FY2021
Ｐ４
◼ ３．Summary Financial Results for FY2021 （JSF parent ）
Ｐ５
◼ ４．Financial Highlight （Margin Loan Business ）
Ｐ６
◼ ５．Financial Highlight （Securities Financing ）
Ｐ７
◼ ６．Financial Highlight （Securities Investment of JSF parent ）
Ｐ８
◼ ７．Summary Financial Results for FY2021 （ JSF Trust Bank ）
Ｐ９
◼ ８．Balance Sheet Summary (Consolidated)
Ｐ１０
◼ ９．Estimated Figures for FY2021
Ｐ１１
＜Part Ⅱ＞ Our Initiatives and achievements in the 6th Mid-Term Management Plan
◼
１．FY2021 Results
P１３
◼ ２．Achievements of the 6th Mid-Term Management Plan
P１４
◼ ３．Results of JSF's Efforts to Date
P１５
◼ ４．Efforts in FY2021 (Summary)
P１６
◼ ５．Medium-term Management Policy: Overview
P１７
◼
6.
Measures to Realize Management Goals & Concept of our Business portfolio
P１８
◼
7.
Effort in Corporate Governance (1) Composition of Board of Directors
P
１9
(2) Appointment of Executive Officers
P２０
(3) Sustainability
P２１
◼
8.
Shareholder
P
２2
◼
(Results for the previous term and planned for this term)
P
２3
(Reference) Medium-term management policy
P
２4
(Appendix)
P２６ -５２
～ All For Securities Market ～ 2
１．Executive Summary (Consolidated)
（¥
mil）
FY2021
Highlights
Full Year
YoY
⊿
⊿％
✓ There was a downturn in the margin loan
business
（△46.1 ％） due to a decrease in
the balance of stock loans.
Operating
✓ Securities financing saw an increase in
30,138
▲786
△2.5 ％
revenue
（+22.4%). Bond lending
Revenues
remained steady and outstanding equity
repo transactions also increased.
✓ Revenue of subsidiary JSFTB increased
(+10.3%) due to steady trust business.
✓ Operating expenses decreased due to a
decrease in borrowing fees accompanying
Operating
a decrease in the stock loan balance.
6,235
＋1,458
＋30.5 ％
✓ General and administrative expenses
Income
decreased mainly due to a revision of the
method to calculate the allowance for
doubtful accounts, etc.
Recurring
7,162
＋1,606
＋28.9 ％
Income
Net
5,172
＋1,203
＋30.3 ％
Income
２．Summary of Financial Results for FY2021
Consolidated
（¥ mil ）
FY2021
YoY.
⊿
(%
⊿)
Full Year
Operating Revenues
30,138
▲786
(
△2.5%)
Except
27,305
3,593
(
＋15.2%)
Premium Charges
Operating Expenses
16,533
▲1,484
(
△8.2%)
Except
13,728
2,908
(
＋26.9%)
Premium Charges
General &
7,368
▲760
(
△9.4%)
Administrative Expenses
Operating Income
6,235
1,458
(
＋30.5%)
Recurring Income
7,164
1,606
(
＋28.9%)
Gain or Loss in
446
51
(+13.1%)
Equity-Method
Extraordinary
▲17
▲61
(
ー)
Profit or Loss
Net Income
5,174
1,203
(
＋30.3%)
Non-consolidated
JSF
JSF Trust Bank
Nihon Building
YoY.
⊿ YoY. ⊿ YoY. ⊿
26,586
▲964
2,960
335
1,286
▲8
23,753
3,416
16,335
▲1,312
435
▲90
25
5
13,529
3,080
6,004
▲985
1,140
293
666
▲12
4,246
1,334
1,383
132
595
▲1
5,928
1,444
1,385
130
707
▲8
▲17
▲17
―
―
―
▲43
4,539
1,029
1,023
166
465
▲35
4
３．Summary of Financial Results for FY2021
（Non-consolidated ）
Japan Securities Finance
（Non-consolidated ）
*Excluding premium charge
（¥ mil ）
FY2021
YoY.
⊿
(%
⊿)
Full Year
Operating Revenues*
23,753
3,416
(+16.8%)
Margin Loan Business*
3,285
▲860 ( △20.8%)
Securities Financing
15,391
3,021
(
＋24.4%)
Others
5,076
1,255
(
＋32.9%)
Operating Expenses*
13,529
3,080
(
＋29.5%)
General &
6,004
▲985
(
△14.1%)
Administrative Expenses
Operating Income
4,246
1,334
(+45.8%)
Recurring Income
5,928
1,444
(
＋32.2%)
Extraordinary
▲17
▲17
(
ー)
Profit or Loss
Net Income
4,539
1,029
(
＋29.3%)
Key Points
●Operating Revenues
Up ¥3,416 mil (+16.8%) YoY driven by Securities Investment （"Others" ）.
Margin loan business decreased YoY. The balance of stock loans continued to decline.
Securities financing saw an increase in revenue. Bond lending remained steady and outstanding equity repo transactions also increased.
Others (securities investment) also saw an increase in revenue due to the steady accumulation of carry income and the recording of gains on
sale under portfolio management.
*For details of segments, see "Financial
Highlights for FY2021 (P6-P8)"
●Operating Expenses
Up ¥3,080mil (+29.5%) YoY
Fees on borrowing securities in bond lending increased.
●General & Administrative Expenses
Decreased ¥985mil ( △14.1%) YoY
This was mainly due to a revision of the method to calculate the allowance for doubtful accounts.
