Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOF   US47109U1043

JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND, INC.

(JOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund : 12/08/2021Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (JOF) 2021 Distribution

12/08/2021 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

Contact: Maria Premole

1-800-833-0018

JOFInvestorRelations@nomura-asset.com

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Declares $0.2116 Ordinary Income Distribution, $0.2837 Short-Term Capital Gains Distribution, and $0.1108 Long-Term Capital Gains Distribution

NEW YORK, December 8, 2021: Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE: JOF) (the "Fund") announced that it would make an ordinary income distribution of $0.2116 per share, a short-term capital gains distribution of $0.2837 per share, and a long- term capital gains distribution of $0.1108 per share, payable on December 28, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be December 16, 2021.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this press release are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the entirety of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund intends to send a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year concerning the tax treatment of the dividend distributions that were paid to shareholders of record during the year ending December 31, 2021.

About the Fund

The Fund primarily invests in the securities of smaller capitalization companies in Japan and is designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation. The Manager of the Fund is Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. (NAM USA), which is based in New York. NAM USA is a subsidiary of Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., which is one of the largest investment advisory companies in Japan in terms of assets under management and which serves as the Investment Adviser to the Fund.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws. Although the Fund and NAM USA believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Fund and NAM USA can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is a risk of loss.

*

*

*

Disclaimer

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 21:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND, INC.
10/27Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ende..
CI
09/20JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND : Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
09/20JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND : 09/20/2021JOF 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04/29Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
2020JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND : 12/07/2020Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (JOF..
PU
2020Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Declares $0.1281 Ordinary Income Distribution a..
GL
2020Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc Declares Ordinary Income Distribution; Payable o..
CI
2020JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND : 11/16/2020JOF 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
2020Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ende..
CI
2020JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND :  Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,07 M - -
Net income 2021 48,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,24x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 236 M 236 M -
EV / Sales 2020 34,7x
EV / Sales 2021 42,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND, INC.-10.51%236
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION22.56%9 538
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.30.01%6 135
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND32.86%4 727
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION55.64%3 314
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.70%2 613