Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOF   US47109U1043

JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND, INC.

(JOF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:58 2022-12-09 pm EST
6.500 USD    0.00%
04:30pJapan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Declares $0.0461 Ordinary Income Distribution
AQ
04:23pJapan Smaller Capitalization Fund : 12/09/2022Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (JOF) 2022 Distribution
PU
10/24Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Announces Rescheduling of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund : 12/09/2022Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (JOF) 2022 Distribution

12/09/2022 | 04:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

Contact: Maria Premole

1-800-833-0018

JOFInvestorRelations@nomura-asset.com

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Declares $0.0461 Ordinary Income Distribution

NEW YORK, December 9, 2022: Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE: JOF) (the "Fund") announced that it would make an ordinary income distribution of $0.0461 per share payable on December 28, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 20, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be December 19, 2022.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this press release are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the entirety of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund intends to send a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year concerning the tax treatment of the dividend distributions that were paid to shareholders of record during the year ending December 31, 2022.

About the Fund

The Fund invests primarily in the securities of smaller capitalization companies in Japan and is designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation. The Manager of the Fund is Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. (NAM USA), which is based in New York. NAM USA is a subsidiary of Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., which is one of the largest investment advisory companies in Japan in terms of assets under management and which serves as the Investment Adviser to the Fund.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws. Although the

Fund and NAM USA believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Fund and NAM USA can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is a risk of loss.

*

*

*

Disclaimer

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 21:22:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND, INC.
04:30pJapan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Declares $0.0461 Ordinary Income Distribution
AQ
04:23pJapan Smaller Capitalization Fund : 12/09/2022Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (JOF..
PU
10/24Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Announces Rescheduling of Annual Meeting of Sha..
AQ
10/24Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ende..
CI
09/16Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
09/16Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund : 09/16/2022JOF 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
09/09Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund : Special Committee of Independent Directors Charter
PU
05/05Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
2021Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Declares $0.2116 Ordinary Income Distribution, ..
AQ
2021Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Announces Ordinary Income Distribution, Payable..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6,42 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,15 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,0x
Yield 2022 7,94%
Capitalization 184 M 184 M -
EV / Sales 2021 42,0x
EV / Sales 2022 33,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND, INC.-17.41%184
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-11.47%9 811
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-10.79%5 311
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-8.61%4 007
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.76%3 884
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-19.57%3 474