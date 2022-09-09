Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOF   US47109U1043

JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND, INC.

(JOF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
6.170 USD   +2.49%
05:10pJAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND : Special Committee of Independent Directors Charter
PU
05/05Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
2021Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Declares $0.2116 Ordinary Income Distribution, $0.2837 Short-Term Capital Gains Distribution, and $0.1108 Long-Term Capital Gains Distribution
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund : Special Committee of Independent Directors Charter

09/09/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Japan Smaller Capitalization, Fund, Inc.

Charter of Special Committee of Independent Directors

  1. Background

Based on the recommendation of the Governance and Compliance Committee of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (the "Fund"), the Board has determined that it is appropriate to convene a special committee of the Board (the "Special Committee"), consisting of all of the Independent Directors1 of the Fund, for the purpose of evaluating suitable alternative investment managers to replace the Fund's current investment manager.

  1. Chair

The Chair of the Special Committee shall be the person who is Chair of the Governance Committee. At present, that person is Rodney A. Buck. The Chair shall preside at the meetings of the Special Committee.

  1. Meetings

The Special Committee shall meet with such frequency and at such intervals as it determines necessary to carry out its duties and responsibilities, with the timing of such meetings to be determined by its Chair.

A majority of the members of the Special Committee, present in person or by means of telephone or electronic communication, including videoconference, by means of which all persons present at the meeting can communicate with each other, shall constitute a quorum.

The Special Committee may request that persons whose advice and counsel are sought by the Special Committee attend any meeting of the Special Committee and/or to provide such information as the Special Committee requests.

1 Independent Directors are those who satisfy the following criteria: (a) each shall not be an "interested person" of the Fund, as defined in Section 2(a)(19) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and (b) each shall otherwise satisfy the applicable independence requirements for any stock exchange on which Fund share are listed. No member of the Committee shall accept directly or indirectly any consulting, advisory or other compensation from the Fund, other than in his capacity as a member of the Committee, a member of any other Committee of the Fund, or a member of the Board of Directors.

The Special Committee shall keep written minutes of its meetings, which minutes shall be maintained with the books and records of the Fund.

The Special Committee shall have the authority to retain consultants and any other advisers, on such terms and conditions, including fees, as the Special Committee deems appropriate.

IV.

Duties and Responsibilities of the Special Committee

The Special Committee will have the following duties and responsibilities:

    1. Identify and evaluate alternative investment managers, including a comparison of such alternatives to the Fund's existing investment manager (the "Evaluation"). In the process of the Evaluation, the Special Committee shall obtain performance and such other information about potential alternatives to the Fund's current investment manager as the Special Committee deems relevant.
    2. Consult with officers of the Fund and such outside advisers as the Special Committee determines is appropriate in order to obtain information relevant to the Evaluation.
    3. Following the Evaluation, make a recommendation to the Board on whether there is a suitable alternative to potentially replace the Fund's present investment manager as soon as practicable, but not later than March 31, 2023.
    4. Make any other recommendations the Special Committee deems advisable to the Board with respect to the Evaluation.
    5. Perform other actions which, in the judgment of the Special Committee, are necessary or appropriate to meet its duties and responsibilities.
  2. Termination of Committee

  3. It is anticipated that the Special Committee will make a recommendation to

the Board on whether there is a suitable alternative to potentially replace the Fund's present investment manager as soon as practicable, but not later than March 31, 2023. Following such recommendation, the Special Committee will be disbanded effective immediately, unless otherwise determined by the Special Committee.

September 9, 2022

2

Disclaimer

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 21:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND, INC.
05:10pJAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND : Special Committee of Independent Directors Charter
PU
05/05Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
2021Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Declares $0.2116 Ordinary Income Distribution, ..
AQ
2021Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Announces Ordinary Income Distribution, Payable..
CI
2021JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND : 12/08/2021Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (JOF..
PU
2021Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ende..
CI
2021JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND : Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
2021JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND : 09/20/2021JOF 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
2021Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
2020JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND : 12/07/2020Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (JOF..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2022 6,42 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,15 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,0x
Yield 2022 7,94%
Capitalization 171 M 171 M -
EV / Sales 2021 42,0x
EV / Sales 2022 33,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND, INC.-23.51%171
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.55%9 902
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.1.15%6 015
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-0.11%4 119
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED6.10%4 066
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-10.32%3 684