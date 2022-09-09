Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund : Special Committee of Independent Directors Charter

Japan Smaller Capitalization, Fund, Inc.

Charter of Special Committee of Independent Directors

Background

Based on the recommendation of the Governance and Compliance Committee of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (the "Fund"), the Board has determined that it is appropriate to convene a special committee of the Board (the "Special Committee"), consisting of all of the Independent Directors1 of the Fund, for the purpose of evaluating suitable alternative investment managers to replace the Fund's current investment manager.

Chair

The Chair of the Special Committee shall be the person who is Chair of the Governance Committee. At present, that person is Rodney A. Buck. The Chair shall preside at the meetings of the Special Committee.

Meetings

The Special Committee shall meet with such frequency and at such intervals as it determines necessary to carry out its duties and responsibilities, with the timing of such meetings to be determined by its Chair.

A majority of the members of the Special Committee, present in person or by means of telephone or electronic communication, including videoconference, by means of which all persons present at the meeting can communicate with each other, shall constitute a quorum.

The Special Committee may request that persons whose advice and counsel are sought by the Special Committee attend any meeting of the Special Committee and/or to provide such information as the Special Committee requests.

1 Independent Directors are those who satisfy the following criteria: (a) each shall not be an "interested person" of the Fund, as defined in Section 2(a)(19) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and (b) each shall otherwise satisfy the applicable independence requirements for any stock exchange on which Fund share are listed. No member of the Committee shall accept directly or indirectly any consulting, advisory or other compensation from the Fund, other than in his capacity as a member of the Committee, a member of any other Committee of the Fund, or a member of the Board of Directors.