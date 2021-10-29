Tokyo, October 29, 2021

2021 Third Quarter Results

Year-to-Date Highlights (vs. 2020)

Revenue increased 10.9% to JPY 1,766.1 billion.

Adjusted operating profit at constant currency increased 21.9% to JPY 538.1 billion.

On a reported basis, adjusted operating profit increased 23.0% to JPY 542.9 billion.

Operating profit increased 23.2% to JPY 480.7 billion.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent company increased 31.3% to JPY 338.8 billion.

FY2021 Forecasts (vs. Previous Forecasts)

Revenue forecast is revised upward by JPY 80.0 billion.

Adjusted operating profit at constant currency is revised upward by JPY 62.0 billion.

Forecasts are revised upward for adjusted operating profit on a reported basis (JPY 71.0 billion) and operating profit (JPY 76.0 billion).

Forecasts are revised upward for profit attributable to owners of the parent company (JPY 58.0 billion) and free cash flow (JPY 72.0 billion).

The Company plans to offer an annual dividend per share of JPY 140.

Please refer to 'Data Sheets' (page 17) for more financial figures.

Masamichi Terabatake, President and Chief Executive Officer of the JT Group, said:

"The JT Group reported a robust year-to-date performance, driven by strong momentum across the tobacco businesses. Our volume performance continued to be strong, driven by market share increases and stable industry volumes from longer than expected travel restrictions.

"We revised our full year forecasts upward, reflecting the robust results delivered in the first nine months of 2021 and also favorable currency trends. Following the upward revisions of our forecast, we are pleased to inform our plan to raise our annual dividend guidance by 10 yen to 140 yen per share.

"In Japan, we have received very encouraging feedback from consumers on Ploom X. However, the global semi-conductor shortage is impacting production of heated tobacco devices, so for the remainder of the year, we will prioritize the device supply in the Japanese market where we have already launched Ploom X. We will continue to strive to secure share growth.

"In addition, with our one tobacco business new operating model from January 2022, we will further strengthen our business foundation as well as build a more agile and consumer-centric organization."

Investors' Meeting

An investors' meeting (phone conference) with members of the investor community will be held on October 29, 2021 at 5:00pm Tokyo Time. An on-demand audio recording of this conference will be available on our website (https://www.jt.com/investors/results/presentation_financial). For detailed information on the consolidated financial results, please visit the Company's website. (https://www.jt.com/investors/).

Note on Hyperinflationary Adjustments

The results and the forecasts for fiscal year 2021 on a reported basis have been adjusted to include the impact of hyperinflationary accounting, which has been applied since Q3 2020, in accordance with the requirements stipulated in IAS 29. Starting from Q1 2021, both the results and the forecasts on a constant currency basis have been calculated to exclude amounts of revenue and profit that have increased due to hyperinflation in certain markets.