Japan Tobacco : 2021 Earnings Report

Tokyo, February 14, 2022

2021 Earnings Report

FY2021 Highlights (vs. 2020)

Revenue increased by 11.1% to JPY 2,324.8 billion.

Adjusted operating profit at constant FX increased by 22.9% to JPY 598.4 billion.

On a reported basis, adjusted operating profit increased by 25.4% to JPY 610.4 billion.

Operating profit increased by 6.4% to JPY 499.0 billion.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent company increased by 9.1% to JPY 338.5 billion.

Free cash flow decreased by JPY 21.9 billion to JPY 482.0 billion.

The Company plans to pay an annual dividend per share of JPY 140 (a dividend payout ratio of 73.4%).

FY2022 Forecasts (vs. 2021)

Revenue is forecast to decrease by 0.4% to JPY 2,315.0 billion.

Core revenue at constant FX 1 is forecast to decrease by 0.1% to JPY 2,229.0 billion.

is forecast to decrease by 0.1% to JPY 2,229.0 billion. Adjusted operating profit at constant FX is forecast to increase by 4.0% to JPY 635.0 billion.

On a reported basis, adjusted operating profit is forecast to increase by 0.1% to JPY 611.0 billion.

Operating profit is forecast to increase by 7.0% to JPY 534.0 billion.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent company is forecast to increase by 5.2% to JPY 356.0 billion.

Free cash flow is forecast to decrease by JPY 140.0 billion to JPY 342.0 billion.

The Company plans to offer an annual dividend per share of JPY 150 (a dividend payout ratio of 74.8%).

Please refer to 'Data Sheets' on page 18 for more financial figures.

Masamichi Terabatake, President and Chief Executive Officer of the JT Group, said:

"The JT Group reported a robust performance in 2021, driven by strong momentum across the tobacco business. Our consumer-centric approach and strong brand portfolio have enabled share gains in the majority of our markets and resulted in a record sales volume in the international tobacco business. Despite a challenging operating environment, including the ongoing pandemic, the Group accomplished several important milestones in the year. We implemented measures to generate sustainable growth, notably in our priority investment category where we launched our new HTS (heated tobacco sticks) device, Ploom X, starting in Japan. We also successfully implemented various initiatives related to the new operating model for the consolidated tobacco business, which went live this January.

"Our aim to achieve mid to high single digit growth of adjusted operating profit at constant currency, in the mid to long term remains unchanged. Expansion of our presence in the RRP category is utmost priority. Even within the RRP category, we will primarily be prioritizing efforts and investments towards the HTS category. By 2027, our ambition is to reach break-even2 in the RRP category by achieving a heated tobacco segment share in the mid-teens across our key HTS markets 3 . To reach this goal, we are accelerating necessary business investments and expect an annual average growth rate of adjusted operating profit at constant currency to be mid single digit during the 2022 business plan period. Furthermore, we plan to grow profit, which in turn will increase shareholder returns, in line with our shareholder return policy.

"Today, we also announced an upward revision of our sustainability targets embedded in the 'JT Group Environment Plan 2030', as well as our determination to achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas emissions across our entire value chain by 2050. We believe, under the new operating model, all these measures will further strengthen our business foundation towards sustainable growth and help us build a more agile and consumer- centric organization."

The sum of revenues in the pharmaceutical business, processed food business, and others, as well as the core revenue in the tobacco business, which is computed using the same foreign exchange rates between local currencies vs USD as well as the exchange rates between JPY and USD as in the equivalent period in the previous fiscal year. Results at constant FX are provided additionally and are not an alternative to financial reporting under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Global basis (assumes the existing geographic footprint and the current expansion plan) Japan, Russia, the UK, Italy

