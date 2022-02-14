Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Tobacco, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2914   JP3726800000

JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.

(2914)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Tobacco : 2021 Results & 2022 Forecast (Presentation)

02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JT Group

2021 Results & 2022 Forecast

Nobuya Kato

JT Group Chief Financial Officer

*Please be reminded that the figures shown on these slides may differ from those shown in the financial statements as they are intended to facilitate the reader's understanding of individual businesses.

*For details of each term, please refer to annotations on slide 14,15 and 16.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this document and include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current and future expectations of our management with respect to our business, financial condition and results of operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "would", "expect", "intend", "project", "plan", "aim", "seek", "target", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements, or those of the industries in which we operate, may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements are necessarily dependent upon assumptions, estimates and data that may be incorrect or imprecise and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements regarding operating results are particularly subject to a variety of assumptions, some or all of which may not be realized.

Risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation:

  1. increase in awareness of health concerns related to smoking;
  2. regulatory developments; including, without limitation, tax increases and restrictions on sales, marketing, packaging, labeling and use of tobacco products, privately imposed restrictions and governmental investigations;
  3. litigation around the world alleging adverse health and financial effects resulting from, or relating to, tobacco products;
  4. our ability to further diversify our business beyond the traditional tobacco industry;
  5. our ability to successfully expand internationally and make investments outside Japan;
  6. competition, changing consumer preferences and behavior;
  7. our ability to manage impacts derived from business diversification or business expansion;
  8. economic, regulatory and political changes, such as nationalization, terrorism, wars and civil unrest, in countries in which we operate;
  9. fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the costs of raw materials; and
  10. catastrophes, including natural disasters.

© Copyright JT 2022

2

2021 Results

2021 Financial Results

(JPY BN)

FY2021

vs. 2020

Reported

Revenue

2,324.8

+11.1%

AOP

610.4

+25.4%

Operating Profit

499.0

+6.4%

Profit

338.5

+9.1%

FCF

482.0

-21.9

Adjusted operating profit (AOP) at constant FX: +22.9% vs.2020

  • Driven by the continued robust performance in the tobacco business

Revenue and AOP on a reported basis

  • Increased double-digit fueled by a favorable price/mix contribution and volume growth in the international tobacco business

Operating profit

  • Increased despite one-time costs related to initiatives to strengthen competitiveness in the Japanese-domestic tobacco business and one-time compensation to Japanese leaf tobacco growers who decided to quit cultivation of tobacco

Profit

  • Increased despite higher corporate income tax

FCF

  • Stable cash generation through business operations
  • Unfavorable comparison of the income from real-estate sales that we recorded last year

Note: The results for fiscal year 2021 on a reported basis shown above have been adjusted to include the impact of hyperinflationary accounting, which has been applied since Q3 2020, in accordance with the requirements stipulated in IAS 29. Starting from Q1 2021, results on a constant FX basis have been calculated to exclude amounts of revenue and profit that have increased due to hyperinflation in certain markets.

© Copyright JT 2022

4

Japanese-domestic tobacco business: Volume Performance and Financial Results

Volume

Figures in parentheses are year-on-year comparisons.

(BnU)

Industry

JT volume

SoM/SoS**

Total Tobacco*

150.4

66.8

44.4%

(-3.0%)

(-8.0%)

(-2.4ppt)

Combustibles

105.3

62.2

59.1%

(-8.4%)

(-9.5%)

(-0.7ppt)

RRP*

45.1

4.6

10.3%

(+12.3%)

(+17.2%)

(+0.4ppt)

RRP

30.0%

-

-

market size*

*JT estimate (shipment based) **Share of Market/Share of Segment

Financials

(JPY BN)

2021

vs. 2020

Core revenue

519.8

+0.8%

AOP

182.4

+8.6%

Industry Volume

  • Combustibles: decreased more moderately than expected
  • RRP: increased in line with our projections

JT sales volume and share performance

  • Combustibles : decreased due to lower industry volume as well as share decline reflecting the shift to RRP and intensified competition in the value-segment
  • RRP: exceeded sales target of over 4.5 billion sticks equivalent and Ploom X drove the category share growth after the tax hike in October 2021 although devices experienced semiconductor shortage

Core revenue and AOP

  1. Favorable combustible price/mix contribution from the tax hikes
  1. Increase in RRP-related revenue

(-) Decrease in combustible volume

Related topics:

  • Core revenue and AOP, both, increased year-on-year for the first time in 5 years
  • One-timedemand surge (equivalent to 0.4-month volume) before the tax hike in October 2021 neutralized within the year
  • On-goingmonitoring the progress of downtrading although no big surprises observed
  • Implemented the initiatives to strengthen competitiveness as planned

© Copyright JT 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.
01:12aJAPAN TOBACCO : 2021 Earnings Report
PU
01:12aJAPAN TOBACCO : JT Group Expands Sustainability Ambition across Entire Value Chain to Achi..
PU
01:12aJAPAN TOBACCO : Business Plan 2022 (Presentation)
PU
01:12aJAPAN TOBACCO : 2021 International Tobacco Business Results & 2022 Tobacco Business Outloo..
PU
01:12aJAPAN TOBACCO : 2021 Results & 2022 Forecast (Presentation)
PU
02/11Torii Pharmaceutical has announced New Corporate Philosophy, Medium-/Long-Term Business..
AQ
01/28MIUCCIA PRADA : Prada appoints ESG experts Culpepper and Rugarli to board
RE
01/09Gov't to raise 5 tril. yen via stock sales for 2011 quake recovery
AQ
2021JAPAN TOBACCO INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021Japan Tobacco Applies to List on Tokyo's Prime Market Board
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 273 B 19 608 M 19 608 M
Net income 2021 323 B 2 786 M 2 786 M
Net Debt 2021 407 B 3 510 M 3 510 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 5,87%
Capitalization 4 183 B 36 092 M 36 092 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 58 300
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Tobacco, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2 357,50 JPY
Average target price 2 519,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masamichi Terabatake Director
Naohiro Minami Chief Financial Officer
Yasutake Tango Chairman
Hiroyuki Miki Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
Kazuhito Yamashita Manager-Company Environment Promotions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.1.51%36 092
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.6.29%91 833
ITC LIMITED6.60%38 027
KT&G CORPORATION1.27%8 311
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK0.00%7 849
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.-11.03%4 670