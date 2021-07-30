Japan Tobacco : 2021 Second Quarter Results

Tokyo, July 30, 2021

2021 Second Quarter Results

Year-to-Date Highlights (vs. 2020)

Revenue increased 11.1% to JPY 1,144.5 billion.

Adjusted operating profit at constant currency increased 26.9% to JPY 365.1 billion.

On a reported basis, adjusted operating profit increased 24.5% to JPY 358.2 billion.

Operating profit increased 27.8% to JPY 322.1 billion.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent company increased 30.5% to JPY 225.2 billion.

The Company announced to offer an interim dividend of JPY 65 as initially planned.

FY2021 Forecasts (vs. Initial Forecast)

Revenue forecast is revised upward by JPY 120.0 billion.

Adjusted operating profit at constant currency is revised upward by JPY 10.0 billion.

Forecasts are revised upward for adjusted operating profit on a reported basis (JPY 42.0 billion), operating profit (JPY 39.0 billion) and profit attributable to owners of the parent company (JPY 32.0 billion).

As announced in the initial forecast, the Company plans to offer an annual dividend per share of JPY 130.

Please refer to P.17 'Data Sheets' for more financial figures.

Masamichi Terabatake, President and Chief Executive Officer of the JT Group, said:

"JT Group delivered a robust performance in the first half, driven by strong business momentum. This was a result of continued market share gains in combustibles in many markets and continued tailwinds of strong industry volume trends due to travel restrictions in some mature markets.

"Considering this robust performance, we have revised our full year guidance upward.

"We have launched Ploom X, our next generation device for heated tobacco sticks in Japan, the world's largest heated tobacco market. Listening carefully to our consumers around the world, we have developed our first global model, offering a richer and enhanced taste, improved design, and a more intuitive user experience. Ploom X will gradually be rolled out across other markets.

"We are also making steady progress on several initiatives announced in February this year, including the rollout of our new operating model for the combined one tobacco business as well as measures to strengthen competitiveness in the Japan market. These initiatives will act as a catalyst for future growth while we continue to offer products and services which exceed our consumers' expectations."

Investors' Meeting

An investors' meeting (phone conference) with members of the investor community will be held on July 30, 2021 at 4:30pm Tokyo Time. An on-demand audio recording of this conference will be available on our website (https://www.jt.com/investors/results/presentation_financial). For detailed information on the consolidated financial results, please visit the Company's website. (https://www.jt.com/investors/).

Note on Hyperinflationary Adjustments

In accordance with the requirements stipulated in IAS 29, the JT Group has been applying hyperinflationary accounting adjustments since Q3 2020, so both the results and the forecasts for fiscal year 2021 on a reported basis include the impact of these adjustments. Starting from Q1 2021, both the results and forecasts on a constant currency basis have been calculated to exclude amounts of revenue and profit that have increased due to hyperinflation in certain markets.