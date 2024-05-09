Tokyo, May 9, 2024

2024 First Quarter Results

2024 First Quarter Highlights (vs. 2023)

Revenue increased by 11.3% to JPY 740.3 billion.

Core revenue at constant FX increased by 5.7% to JPY 676.7 billion.

Adjusted operating profit at constant FX increased by 3.4% to JPY 231.0 billion.

On a reported basis, adjusted operating profit increased by 1.5 % to JPY 226.7 billion.

Operating profit increased by 4.6% to JPY 215.8 billion.

Profit increased by 8.7% to JPY 157.3 billion.

Comments from Masamichi Terabatake, President and CEO of the JT Group:

"The JT Group delivered robust results in the first quarter. GFB volume growth and solid pricing, as well as RRP-related revenue increasing by double-digits in the tobacco business, continued to drive the strong performance of the Group.

RRP volume increased by 25.2% year on year, mainly driven by the HTS segment, which is our investment priority. Geo-expansion of Ploom X is on track; we have completed launches in four additional markets, year- to-date. With plans to launch in four more markets by June, we are making good progress to deliver our ambitions set for 2028.

Amid increasing uncertainty and complexity in the operating environment, the JT Group will continue to take appropriate management decisions in accordance with the 4S model*, our management principle, and work as one team to achieve our business plan. We will also make continuous efforts to bring to life our JT Group Purpose** and the Purpose of each business."

Investors' Meeting

A conference call with members of the investor community will be held on May 9, 2024 at 5:30pm Tokyo time.

Note on Hyperinflationary Adjustments

The results for fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2024 as well as the forecasts for fiscal year 2024 on a reported basis have been adjusted to include the impact of hyperinflationary accounting, which has been applied since Q3 2020, in accordance with the requirements stipulated in IAS 29. The results on a constant FX basis have been calculated to exclude amounts of revenue and profit that have increased due to hyperinflation in certain markets. As of Q1 2024, the markets impacted by hyperinflationary accounting and hyperinflation include those in Ethiopia, Iran, Sudan and Turkey.