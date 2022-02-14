Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Tobacco, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2914   JP3726800000

JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.

(2914)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Tobacco : Business Plan 2022 (Presentation)

02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Business Plan 2022

Masamichi Terabatake

JT Group Chief Executive Officer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this document and include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current and future expectations of our management with respect to our business, financial condition and results of operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "would", "expect", "intend", "project", "plan", "aim", "seek", "target", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements, or those of the industries in which we operate, may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements are necessarily dependent upon assumptions, estimates and data that may be incorrect or imprecise and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements regarding operating results are particularly subject to a variety of assumptions, some or all of which may not be realized.

Risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation:

  1. increase in awareness of health concerns related to smoking;
  2. regulatory developments; including, without limitation, tax increases and restrictions on sales, marketing, packaging, labeling and use of tobacco products, privately imposed restrictions and governmental investigations;
  3. litigation around the world alleging adverse health and financial effects resulting from, or relating to, tobacco products;
  4. our ability to further diversify our business beyond the traditional tobacco industry;
  5. our ability to successfully expand internationally and make investments outside Japan;
  6. competition, changing consumer preferences and behavior;
  7. our ability to manage impacts derived from business diversification or business expansion;
  8. economic, regulatory and political changes, such as nationalization, terrorism, wars and civil unrest, in countries in which we operate;
  9. fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the costs of raw materials; and
  10. catastrophes, including natural disasters.

© Copyright JT 2022

2

Agenda

  • FY2021 Overview
  • Business Plan 2022
  • Sustainable profit growth for the JT Group
  • Resources allocation policy
  • Sustainability

© Copyright JT 2022

3

FY2021 Overview

FY2021 Overview

  • Performance significantly exceeded corresponding figures for 2020 and initial guidance driven by strong growth in the tobacco business
    • Record organic volume growth within the last 10 years in the international tobacco business

(vs. 2020)

  • Consolidated AOP at constant FX: +22.9%
  • Profit (attributable to owners of the parent company) : +9.1%

(vs. initial 2021 guidance)

  • Consolidated AOP at constant FX: +16.9%
  • Profit (attributable to owners of the parent company) : +41.0%
  • DPS: 140 JPYplanned
  • Continued initiatives conducive to future growth
    • Gained market shares in leading markets
    • Marked growth in HTS1, our top-priority category e.g., launch of Ploom X in Japan
    • Completed preparations for the new operating model

1 HTS stands for heated tobacco sticks

© Copyright JT 2022

Combustibles include all tobacco products excluding contract manufactured products, waterpipe, heated tobacco products, oral and E-Vapor

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.
01:12aJAPAN TOBACCO : 2021 Earnings Report
PU
01:12aJAPAN TOBACCO : JT Group Expands Sustainability Ambition across Entire Value Chain to Achi..
PU
01:12aJAPAN TOBACCO : Business Plan 2022 (Presentation)
PU
01:12aJAPAN TOBACCO : 2021 International Tobacco Business Results & 2022 Tobacco Business Outloo..
PU
01:12aJAPAN TOBACCO : 2021 Results & 2022 Forecast (Presentation)
PU
02/11Torii Pharmaceutical has announced New Corporate Philosophy, Medium-/Long-Term Business..
AQ
01/28MIUCCIA PRADA : Prada appoints ESG experts Culpepper and Rugarli to board
RE
01/09Gov't to raise 5 tril. yen via stock sales for 2011 quake recovery
AQ
2021JAPAN TOBACCO INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021Japan Tobacco Applies to List on Tokyo's Prime Market Board
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 273 B 19 608 M 19 608 M
Net income 2021 323 B 2 786 M 2 786 M
Net Debt 2021 407 B 3 510 M 3 510 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 5,87%
Capitalization 4 183 B 36 092 M 36 092 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 58 300
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Tobacco, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2 357,50 JPY
Average target price 2 519,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masamichi Terabatake Director
Naohiro Minami Chief Financial Officer
Yasutake Tango Chairman
Hiroyuki Miki Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
Kazuhito Yamashita Manager-Company Environment Promotions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.1.51%36 092
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.6.29%91 833
ITC LIMITED6.60%38 027
KT&G CORPORATION1.27%8 311
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK0.00%7 849
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.-11.03%4 670