    2914   JP3726800000

JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.

(2914)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-31 am EDT
2464.00 JPY   +1.42%
Japan Tobacco : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

10/31/2022 | 04:30am EDT
[This is an English translation prepared for reference purpose only. Should there be any inconsistency between the translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.]

October 31, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Name of the Listed Company: JAPAN TOBACCO INC.(Stock Code: 2914)

Listed Stock Exchange:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

URL:

https://www.jti.co.jp/

Representative:

Masamichi Terabatake, Representative Director and President,

Chief ExecutiveOfficer

Contact:

Hiroyuki Fukuda, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

Telephone:

+81-3-6636-2914

Scheduled dateto file QuarterlySecurities Report: October 31, 2022

Scheduled startingdate of the dividend payments: -

Drawing up supplementary documents on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding quarterlyinvestors' meeting: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Yen amounts are rounded to the nearest million, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending

December 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before income taxes

Profit for the period

Nine months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2022

2,008,548

13.7

579,341

20.5

535,596

15.5

403,930

18.7

September 30, 2021

1,766,075

10.9

480,696

23.2

463,821

34.2

340,285

31.1

Profit attributable to

Comprehensive income

owners of the parent

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

for the period

company

Nine months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2022

403,807

19.2

1,247,747

139.6

227.53

227.45

September 30, 2021

338,813

31.3

520,781

-

190.95

190.87

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity

Equity attributable to

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners

owners of the parent

of the parent company

owners of the parent

company

to total assets

company per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

September 30, 2022

6,728,182

3,865,913

3,789,389

56.3

2,135.05

December 31, 2021

5,774,209

2,886,081

2,809,258

48.7

1,583.10

2. Cash Dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Year ended December 31,

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

65.00

-

75.00

140.00

2021

Year ending December 31,

-

75.00

-

2022

Year ending December 31,

113.00

188.00

2022 (Forecast)

Note:

Revisions to the cash

dividends forecasts

most recently annou

nced: Yes

The company has revised upward its guidance of the year-end dividend per share by 38 yen to 113 yen. For more details, please refer to "Notice concerning revised dividends guidance" which has been released on October 31, 2022.

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

Revenue

Operating profit

owners of the parent

per share

company

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Year ending

2,668,000

14.8

649,000

30.1

445,000

31.5

250.74

December 31, 2022

Note:

Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes

[Additional Information] Growth rate in adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange:

The Group has set its group-wide target for annual average growth rate in adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange, at mid to high single-digit over the mid- to long-term, and will continue to pursue this goal. The Group expects an annual average of mid- single digit growth during the period of the "Business Plan 2022" (fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 to fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.) which was announced on February 14, 2022.

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange

Nine months ended

Millions of yen

%

578,426

6.5

September 30, 2022 (Cumulative)

Year ending

660,000

8.1

December 31, 2022 (Forecast)

Note:

Revisions to the consolidated

earnings forecasts most recently announced:

Yes

The Group also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not required or defined under IFRS, which is the accounting standard the Company applies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage each of the business operations to understand their underlying performance, in view of the Group's target for mid- to long-term sustainable growth, and the Group believes that these financial measures are useful information for users of the financial statements to assess the Group's performance. For details of these financial measures, please refer to "Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters, (2)."

For detailed information on the consolidated financial results, please refer to the materials for investors' meeting that were released on the Company's website (https://www.jt.com/investors/) on October 31, 2022.

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards under IFRS:Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None

For details, please refer to "1. Matters Regarding Summary Information, (1) Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates."

  1. Number of shares issued (ordinary shares)
    a. Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2022

2,000,000,000 shares

As of December 31, 2021

2,000,000,000 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2022

225,148,524

shares

As of December 31, 2021

225,475,301

shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

1,774,714,367 shares

Nine months ended September 30, 2021

1,774,384,501 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
    1. Theforward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions and suppositions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. These forward-looking statements are not intended to be construed as our assurance for it to materialize in the future. Please refer to "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS" for the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use of earnings forecasts.
    2. The Group also discloses certainnon-GAAP financial measures that are not required or defined under IFRS, which is the accounting standard the Company applies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage each of the business operations to understand their underlying performance, in view of the Group's target for mid- to long-term sustainable growth, and the Group believes that these financial measures are useful information for users of the financial statements to assess the Group's performance. Adjusted operating profit
      Adjusted operating profit presented is operating profit (loss) less amortization cost of acquired intangibles arising from business acquisitions and adjustment items (income and costs). Adjustment items (income and costs) are impairment losses on goodwill, restructuring income and costs, and other items. Furthermore, adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange is also presented as additional information. The Group has set its group-wide target for annual average growth rate in adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange, at mid to high single-digit over the mid- to long-term, and will continue to pursue this goal. Adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange is a financial measurement that excludes foreign exchange effects calculated and translated using the foreign exchange rates of the same period of the previous year and increase in profit due to inflation in some markets calculated using certain methods from adjusted operating profit for the current period in the Tobacco Business.
      The Group makes accounting adjustments to the financial statements of subsidiaries that operate in hyperinflationary economies according to the requirements stipulated in IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" (hereinafter referred to as "IAS 29"). However, the impact of IAS 29 is not included in adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange.

Attached Materials

Index

1.

Matters Regarding Summary Information......................................................................................

2

(1)

Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates .........................................

2

(2)

Revisions to the Consolidated Earnings Forecasts Most Recently Announced................................

2

2.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements..................................................................

4

(1)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position..................................................

4

(2)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of

Comprehensive Income ................................................................................................................

6

(3)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity .................................................

8

(4)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ..........................................................

10

(5)

Segment Information...................................................................................................................

12

(6) Note on Premise of Going Concern..............................................................................................

16

(7)

Subsequent Event.............................................................................................................................

17

- 1-

1. Matters Regarding Summary Information

  1. Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates

The significant accounting policies adopted for the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are the same as those for the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 except the following item. The Group computes income taxes for the interim period based on the estimated average annual effective tax rate.

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

The Group has adopted the following new accounting standards, amended standards and new interpretations from the beginning of the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

IFRS

Description of new standards and amendments

IFRS 3

Business Combinations

Amendments to update references to the conceptual

framework

IFRS 9

Financial Instruments

Clarifying fees and costs to be included in the 10 percent

test for derecognition of financial liabilities

The adoption of the above standards and interpretations does not have a material impact on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

(2) Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced

The Group has revised the earnings forecasts in light of circumstances up until now.

However, since the most recently announced earnings forecasts were formulated, there are no material changes in the assumptions regarding COVID-19 for earnings forecasts.

(Billions of yen)

Changes from the consolidated earnings

Year-on-year

Earnings forecasts

forecasts most recently announced

changes

Amount

%

[%]

Revenue

2,668.0

182.0

7.3

14.8

Adjusted operating profit

728.0

103.0

16.5

19.3

Operating profit

649.0

100.0

18.2

30.1

Profit attributable to owners of

445.0

83.0

22.9

31.5

the parent company

Adjusted operating profit at

660.0

56.0

9.3

8.1

constant rates of exchange

Notes on the Russia-Ukraine War

The Group is fully committed to complying with all applicable sanctions while continuing business operations. In parallel, given the continued challenging and complex environment, we continue to evaluate various options, including the potential transfer of ownership of our Russian tobacco business.

As this moment, the Company is unable to reasonably estimate the outlook and the impact on its financial results. The Company will promptly make announcements regarding this matter if anything occurs that should be disclosed.

- 2-

Disclaimer

Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
