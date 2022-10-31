Scheduled dateto file QuarterlySecurities Report: October 31, 2022
Scheduled startingdate of the dividend payments: -
Drawing up supplementary documents on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding quarterlyinvestors' meeting: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
(Yen amounts are rounded to the nearest million, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending
December 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before income taxes
Profit for the period
Nine months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2022
2,008,548
13.7
579,341
20.5
535,596
15.5
403,930
18.7
September 30, 2021
1,766,075
10.9
480,696
23.2
463,821
34.2
340,285
31.1
Profit attributable to
Comprehensive income
owners of the parent
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
for the period
company
Nine months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2022
403,807
19.2
1,247,747
139.6
227.53
227.45
September 30, 2021
338,813
31.3
520,781
-
190.95
190.87
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity
Equity attributable to
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to owners
owners of the parent
of the parent company
owners of the parent
company
to total assets
company per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
September 30, 2022
6,728,182
3,865,913
3,789,389
56.3
2,135.05
December 31, 2021
5,774,209
2,886,081
2,809,258
48.7
1,583.10
2. Cash Dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Year ended December 31,
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
65.00
-
75.00
140.00
2021
Year ending December 31,
-
75.00
-
2022
Year ending December 31,
113.00
188.00
2022 (Forecast)
Note:
Revisions to the cash
dividends forecasts
most recently annou
nced: Yes
The company has revised upward its guidance of the year-end dividend per share by 38 yen to 113 yen. For more details, please refer to "Notice concerning revised dividends guidance" which has been released on October 31, 2022.
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
Revenue
Operating profit
owners of the parent
per share
company
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Year ending
2,668,000
14.8
649,000
30.1
445,000
31.5
250.74
December 31, 2022
Note:
Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes
[Additional Information] Growth rate in adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange:
The Group has set its group-wide target for annual average growth rate in adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange, at mid to high single-digit over the mid- to long-term, and will continue to pursue this goal. The Group expects an annual average of mid- single digit growth during the period of the "Business Plan 2022" (fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 to fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.) which was announced on February 14, 2022.
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange
Nine months ended
Millions of yen
%
578,426
6.5
September 30, 2022 (Cumulative)
Year ending
660,000
8.1
December 31, 2022 (Forecast)
Note:
Revisions to the consolidated
earnings forecasts most recently announced:
Yes
The Group also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not required or defined under IFRS, which is the accounting standard the Company applies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage each of the business operations to understand their underlying performance, in view of the Group's target for mid- to long-term sustainable growth, and the Group believes that these financial measures are useful information for users of the financial statements to assess the Group's performance. For details of these financial measures, please refer to "Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters, (2)."
For detailed information on the consolidated financial results, please refer to the materials for investors' meeting that were released on the Company's website (https://www.jt.com/investors/) on October 31, 2022.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards under IFRS:Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
For details, please refer to "1. Matters Regarding Summary Information, (1) Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates."
Number of shares issued (ordinary shares)
a. Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2022
2,000,000,000 shares
As of December 31, 2021
2,000,000,000 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2022
225,148,524
shares
As of December 31, 2021
225,475,301
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
1,774,714,367 shares
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
1,774,384,501 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
Theforward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions and suppositions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. These forward-looking statements are not intended to be construed as our assurance for it to materialize in the future. Please refer to "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS" for the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use of earnings forecasts.
The Group also discloses certainnon-GAAP financial measures that are not required or defined under IFRS, which is the accounting standard the Company applies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage each of the business operations to understand their underlying performance, in view of the Group's target for mid- to long-term sustainable growth, and the Group believes that these financial measures are useful information for users of the financial statements to assess the Group's performance. Adjusted operating profit
Adjusted operating profit presented is operating profit (loss) less amortization cost of acquired intangibles arising from business acquisitions and adjustment items (income and costs). Adjustment items (income and costs) are impairment losses on goodwill, restructuring income and costs, and other items. Furthermore, adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange is also presented as additional information. The Group has set its group-wide target for annual average growth rate in adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange, at mid to high single-digit over the mid- to long-term, and will continue to pursue this goal. Adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange is a financial measurement that excludes foreign exchange effects calculated and translated using the foreign exchange rates of the same period of the previous year and increase in profit due to inflation in some markets calculated using certain methods from adjusted operating profit for the current period in the Tobacco Business.
The Group makes accounting adjustments to the financial statements of subsidiaries that operate in hyperinflationary economies according to the requirements stipulated in IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" (hereinafter referred to as "IAS 29"). However, the impact of IAS 29 is not included in adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange.
Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates
The significant accounting policies adopted for the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are the same as those for the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 except the following item. The Group computes income taxes for the interim period based on the estimated average annual effective tax rate.
(Changes in Accounting Policies)
The Group has adopted the following new accounting standards, amended standards and new interpretations from the beginning of the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
IFRS
Description of new standards and amendments
IFRS 3
Business Combinations
Amendments to update references to the conceptual
framework
IFRS 9
Financial Instruments
Clarifying fees and costs to be included in the 10 percent
test for derecognition of financial liabilities
The adoption of the above standards and interpretations does not have a material impact on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
(2) Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced
The Group has revised the earnings forecasts in light of circumstances up until now.
However, since the most recently announced earnings forecasts were formulated, there are no material changes in the assumptions regarding COVID-19 for earnings forecasts.
(Billions of yen)
Changes from the consolidated earnings
Year-on-year
Earnings forecasts
forecasts most recently announced
changes
Amount
%
[%]
Revenue
2,668.0
182.0
7.3
14.8
Adjusted operating profit
728.0
103.0
16.5
19.3
Operating profit
649.0
100.0
18.2
30.1
Profit attributable to owners of
445.0
83.0
22.9
31.5
the parent company
Adjusted operating profit at
660.0
56.0
9.3
8.1
constant rates of exchange
Notes on the Russia-Ukraine War
The Group is fully committed to complying with all applicable sanctions while continuing business operations. In parallel, given the continued challenging and complex environment, we continue to evaluate various options, including the potential transfer of ownership of our Russian tobacco business.
As this moment, the Company is unable to reasonably estimate the outlook and the impact on its financial results. The Company will promptly make announcements regarding this matter if anything occurs that should be disclosed.
