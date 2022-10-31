1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending

[This is an English translation prepared for reference purpose only. Should there be any inconsistency between the translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.]

2. Cash Dividends

Annual dividends per share First quarter-end Second quarter-end Third quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Year ended December 31, Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen - 65.00 - 75.00 140.00 2021 Year ending December 31, - 75.00 - 2022 Year ending December 31, 113.00 188.00 2022 (Forecast) Note: Revisions to the cash dividends forecasts most recently annou nced: Yes

The company has revised upward its guidance of the year-end dividend per share by 38 yen to 113 yen. For more details, please refer to "Notice concerning revised dividends guidance" which has been released on October 31, 2022.

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Profit attributable to Basic earnings Revenue Operating profit owners of the parent per share company Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Year ending 2,668,000 14.8 649,000 30.1 445,000 31.5 250.74 December 31, 2022 Note: Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes

[Additional Information] Growth rate in adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange:

The Group has set its group-wide target for annual average growth rate in adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange, at mid to high single-digit over the mid- to long-term, and will continue to pursue this goal. The Group expects an annual average of mid- single digit growth during the period of the "Business Plan 2022" (fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 to fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.) which was announced on February 14, 2022.

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange Nine months ended Millions of yen % 578,426 6.5 September 30, 2022 (Cumulative) Year ending 660,000 8.1 December 31, 2022 (Forecast) Note: Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes

The Group also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not required or defined under IFRS, which is the accounting standard the Company applies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage each of the business operations to understand their underlying performance, in view of the Group's target for mid- to long-term sustainable growth, and the Group believes that these financial measures are useful information for users of the financial statements to assess the Group's performance. For details of these financial measures, please refer to "Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters, (2)."

For detailed information on the consolidated financial results, please refer to the materials for investors' meeting that were released on the Company's website (https://www.jt.com/investors/) on October 31, 2022.