SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Tobacco : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

07/30/2021 | 02:10am EDT
[This is an English translation prepared for reference purpose only. Should there be any inconsistency between the translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.]

July 30, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Name of the Listed Company: JAPAN TOBACCO INC. (Stock Code: 2914)

Listed Stock Exchange:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

URL:

https://www.jti.co.jp/

Representative:

Masamichi Terabatake, Representative Director and President,

Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Hiroyuki Fukuda, Senior Vice President, Communications

Telephone:

+81-3-6636-2914

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: July 30, 2021

Scheduled starting date of the dividend payments: September 1, 2021

Drawing up supplementary documents on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding quarterly investors' meeting: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Yen amounts are rounded to the nearest million, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending December

31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before income taxes

Profit for the period

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2021

1,144,539

11.1

322,084

27.8

314,095

39.0

225,940

30.3

June 30, 2020

1,030,218

(2.7)

251,989

(19.1)

225,961

(22.2)

173,354

(27.3)

Profit attributable to

Comprehensive income

owners of the parent

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

for the period

company

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2021

225,190

30.5

400,888

2,085.3

126.92

126.86

June 30, 2020

172,495

(23.8)

18,345

(91.3)

97.23

97.19

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity

Equity attributable to

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners

owners of the parent

of the parent company

owners of the parent

company

to total assets

company per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

June 30, 2021

5,538,885

2,862,838

2,786,090

50.3

1,570.05

December 31, 2020

5,381,382

2,599,495

2,522,834

46.9

1,421.92

2. Cash Dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended December 31,

-

77.00

-

77.00

154.00

2020

Year ending December 31,

-

65.00

2021

Year ending December 31,

-

65.00

130.00

2021 (Forecast)

Note:

Revisions to the cash dividends forecasts most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

Revenue

Operating profit

owners of the parent

per share

company

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Year ending

2,200,000

5.1

402,000

(14.3)

272,000

(12.3)

153.29

December 31, 2021

Note:

Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes

[Additional Information] Growth rate in adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange:

The Group has set its group-wide target for annual average growth rate in adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange, at mid to high single-digit over the mid- to long-term, and will continue to pursue this goal.

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

365,121

26.9

June 30, 2021 (Cumulative)

Year ending

522,000

7.2

December 31, 2021 (Forecast)

Note:

Revisions to the consolidated

earnings forecasts most recently announced:

Yes

The Group also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not required or defined under IFRS, which is the accounting standard the Company applies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage each of the business operations to understand their underlying performance, in view of the Group's target for mid- to long-term sustainable growth, and the Group believes that these financial measures are useful information for users of the financial statements to assess the Group's performance. For details of these financial measures, please refer to "Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters, (2)."

For detailed information on the consolidated financial results, please visit the Company's website (https://www.jt.com/investors/index.html), where materials for investors' meeting have been released today, and refer to the quarterly securities report scheduled to be submitted today.

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards under IFRS: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None

For details, please refer to "1. Matters regarding summary information, (1) Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates."

  1. Number of shares issued (ordinary shares)
    a. Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2021

2,000,000,000

shares

As of December 31, 2020

2,000,000,000

shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2021

225,479,825

shares

As of December 31, 2020

225,754,671

shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended June 30, 2021

1,774,315,180

shares

Six months ended June 30, 2020

1,774,011,394

shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
    1. The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions and suppositions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. These forward-looking statements are not intended to be construed as our assurance for it to materialize in the future. Please refer to "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS" for the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use of earnings forecasts.
    2. The Group also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not required or defined under IFRS, which is the accounting standard the Company applies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage each of the business operations to understand their underlying performance, in view of the Group's target for mid- to long-term sustainable growth, and the Group believes that these financial measures are useful information for users of the financial statements to assess the Group's performance. Adjusted operating profit
      Adjusted operating profit presented is operating profit (loss) less amortization cost of acquired intangibles arising from business acquisitions and adjustment items (income and costs). Adjustment items (income and costs) are impairment losses on goodwill, restructuring income and costs, and other items. Furthermore, adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange is also presented as additional information. The Group has set its group-wide target for annual average growth rate in adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange, at mid to high single-digit over the mid- to long-term, and will continue to pursue this goal. Adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange is a financial measurement that excludes foreign exchange effects calculated and translated using the foreign exchange rates of the same period of the previous year and increase in profit due to inflation in some markets calculated using certain methods from adjusted operating profit for the current period in the International Tobacco Business.
      The Group makes accounting adjustments to the financial statements of subsidiaries that operate in hyperinflationary economies according to the requirements stipulated in IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" (hereinafter referred to as "IAS 29"). However, the impact of IAS 29 is not included in adjusted operating profit at constant rates of exchange.

Attached Materials

Index

1. Matters Regarding Summary Information .........................................................................................

2

(1)

Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates...........................................

2

(2)

Revisions to the Consolidated Earnings Forecasts Most Recently Announced.................................

2

2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ....................................................................

4

(1)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position....................................................

4

(2)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of

Comprehensive Income......................................................................................................................

6

(3)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ...................................................

8

(4)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows............................................................

10

(5)

Segment Information .......................................................................................................................

12

(6)

Note on Premise of Going Concern .................................................................................................

15

- 1 -

1. Matters Regarding Summary Information

  1. Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates

The significant accounting policies adopted for the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are the same as those for the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 except the following item.

The Group computes income taxes for the interim period based on the estimated average annual effective tax rate.

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

The Group has adopted the following new accounting standards, amended standards and new interpretations from the beginning of the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

IFRS

Description of new standards and amendments

IFRS 16

Leases

Amendment for COVID-19-related rent concessions on or

after June 30, 2021

IFRS 16 amendment mentioned above has been early applied.

The adoption of the above standards and interpretations does not have a material impact on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been reclassified to conform with the presentation for the year ending December 31, 2021.

(2) Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced

The Group has revised the earnings forecasts in light of circumstances up until now.

(Billions of yen)

Changes from the consolidated earnings

Earnings forecasts

forecasts most recently announced

Year-on-year changes

[%]

Amount

%

Revenue

2,200.0

120.0

5.8

5.1

Adjusted operating profit

517.0

42.0

8.8

6.2

Operating profit

402.0

39.0

10.7

(14.3)

Profit attributable to owners of the

272.0

32.0

13.3

(12.3)

parent company

Adjusted operating profit at

522.0

10.0

2.0

7.2

constant rates of exchange

The continued spread of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the global economy and social life, and it is difficult at this time to predict when COVID-19 will be brought under control. Amid this, the Company assumes that the economies of each country will gradually recover despite the continued impact of the spread of COVID-19 on the global economy. Furthermore, the impact on demand in the tobacco business and the Processed Food Business will continue to an extent going forward, and earnings forecasts have been formulated.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this document and include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current and future expectations of our management with respect to our business, financial condition and results of operations. In some cases,

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
