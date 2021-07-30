Japan Tobacco : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

1. Matters Regarding Summary Information

Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates

The significant accounting policies adopted for the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are the same as those for the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 except the following item.

The Group computes income taxes for the interim period based on the estimated average annual effective tax rate.

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

The Group has adopted the following new accounting standards, amended standards and new interpretations from the beginning of the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

IFRS Description of new standards and amendments IFRS 16 Leases Amendment for COVID-19-related rent concessions on or after June 30, 2021

IFRS 16 amendment mentioned above has been early applied.

The adoption of the above standards and interpretations does not have a material impact on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been reclassified to conform with the presentation for the year ending December 31, 2021.

(2) Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced

The Group has revised the earnings forecasts in light of circumstances up until now.

(Billions of yen)

Changes from the consolidated earnings Earnings forecasts forecasts most recently announced Year-on-year changes [%] Amount % Revenue 2,200.0 120.0 5.8 5.1 Adjusted operating profit 517.0 42.0 8.8 6.2 Operating profit 402.0 39.0 10.7 (14.3) Profit attributable to owners of the 272.0 32.0 13.3 (12.3) parent company Adjusted operating profit at 522.0 10.0 2.0 7.2 constant rates of exchange

The continued spread of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the global economy and social life, and it is difficult at this time to predict when COVID-19 will be brought under control. Amid this, the Company assumes that the economies of each country will gradually recover despite the continued impact of the spread of COVID-19 on the global economy. Furthermore, the impact on demand in the tobacco business and the Processed Food Business will continue to an extent going forward, and earnings forecasts have been formulated.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this document and include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current and future expectations of our management with respect to our business, financial condition and results of operations. In some cases,