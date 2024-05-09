[This is an English translation prepared for reference purpose only. Should there be any inconsistency between the translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.] May 9, 2024 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Name of the Listed Company: JAPAN TOBACCO INC.(Stock Code: 2914) Listed Stock Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange URL: https://www.jt.com/ Representative: Masamichi Terabatake, Representative Director and President, Chief Executive Officer Contact: Hiromasa Furukawa, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Communications Telephone: +81-3-6636-2914 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: May 9, 2024 Scheduled starting date of the dividend payments: - Drawing up supplementary documents on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding quarterly investors' meeting: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors) (Yen amounts are rounded to the nearest million, unless otherwise noted.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2024 (from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Revenue Operating profit Profit before income taxes Profit for the period Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % March 31, 2024 740,333 11.3 215,818 4.6 201,266 9.9 157,766 8.6 March 31, 2023 665,278 14.4 206,404 15.7 183,146 4.8 145,226 16.6 Profit attributable to Comprehensive income owners of the parent Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share for the period company Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Yen March 31, 2024 157,266 8.7 339,015 99.1 88.58 88.57 March 31, 2023 144,684 16.6 170,311 (26.1) 81.52 81.49 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Equity attributable to Ratio of equity Equity attributable to Total assets Total equity attributable to owners owners of the parent of the parent company owners of the parent company to total assets company per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen March 31, 2024 7,159,003 4,072,470 3,989,504 55.7 2,247.18 December 31, 2023 7,282,097 3,912,491 3,830,156 52.6 2,157.46

2. Cash Dividends Annual dividends per share First quarter-end Second quarter-end Third quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Year ended December 31, Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen - 94.00 - 100.00 194.00 2023 Year ending December 31, - 2024 Year ending December 31, 97.00 - 97.00 194.00 2024 (Forecast) Note: Revisions to the cash dividends forecasts most recently announced: None 3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2024 (January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Profit attributable to Basic earnings Revenue Operating profit owners of the parent per share company Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Year ending 3,016,000 6.2 648,000 (3.6) 455,000 (5.7) 256.29 December 31, 2024 Note: Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: None [Additional Information] Growth rate in adjusted operating profit at constant FX: The Group has set its group-wide target for annual average growth rate in adjusted operating profit at constant FX, at mid to high single-digit over the mid- to long-term, and will continue to pursue this goal. The Group expects an annual average of mid-single digit growth during the period of the "Business Plan 2024" (fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 to fiscal year ending December 31, 2026), which was announced on February 13, 2024. (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Adjusted operating profit at constant FX Three months ended Millions of yen % 230,992 3.4 March 31, 2024 (Cumulative) Year ending 728,000 (0.0) December 31, 2024 (Forecast) Note: Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: None The Group also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not required or defined under IFRS, which is the accounting standard the Company applies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage each of the business operations to understand their underlying performance, in view of the Group's target for mid- to long-term sustainable growth, and the Group believes that these financial measures are useful information for users of the financial statements to assess the Group's performance. For details of these financial measures, please refer to "Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters, (2)." For detailed information on the consolidated financial results, please refer to the materials for investors' meeting that were released on the Company's website on May 9, 2024. The Company's website: https://www.jt.com/investors/

Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards under IFRS:Yes Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None Changes in accounting estimates: None For details, please refer to "1. Matters Regarding Summary Information, (1) Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates." Number of shares issued (ordinary shares)

a. Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of March 31, 2024 2,000,000,000 shares As of December 31, 2023 2,000,000,000 shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of March 31, 2024 224,658,364 shares As of December 31, 2023 224,692,028 shares Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) Three months ended March 31, 2024 1,775,336,403 shares Three months ended March 31, 2023 1,774,914,730 shares Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions and suppositions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. These forward-looking statements are not intended to be construed as our assurance for it to materialize in the future. Please refer to "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS" for the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use of earnings forecasts. The Group also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not required or defined under IFRS, which is the accounting standard the Company applies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage each of the business operations to understand their underlying performance, in view of the Group's target for mid- to long-term sustainable growth, and the Group believes that these financial measures are useful information for users of the financial statements to assess the Group's performance.

Adjusted operating profit

Adjusted operating profit presented is operating profit (loss) less amortization cost of acquired intangibles arising from business acquisitions and adjustment items (income and costs). Adjustment items (income and costs) are impairment losses on goodwill, restructuring income and costs, and other items. Furthermore, adjusted operating profit at constant FX is also presented as additional information. The Group has set its group-wide target for annual average growth rate in adjusted operating profit at constant FX, at mid to high single-digit over the mid- to long-term, and will continue to pursue this goal. Adjusted operating profit at constant FX is a financial measurement that excludes foreign exchange effects calculated and translated using the foreign exchange rates of the same period of the previous year from core revenue from tobacco business or from adjusted operating profit for the current period in the Tobacco Business. The results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 on a constant FX basis exclude the increase in profit due to inflation in some markets calculated using certain methods.

The Group makes accounting adjustments to the financial statements of subsidiaries that operate in hyperinflationary economies according to the requirements stipulated in IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies."



Attached Materials Index 1. Matters Regarding Summary Information 2 (1) Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates 2 (2) Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced 2 2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 4 (1) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 4 (2) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 6 (3) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 8 (4) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 10 (5) Segment Information 12 (6) Note on Premise of Going Concern 16 (7) Subsequent Events 17 - 1-

1. Matters Regarding Summary Information Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates The material accounting policies adopted for the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are the same as those for the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 except for the following item. The Group computes income taxes for the interim period based on the estimated average annual effective tax rate. (Changes in Accounting Policies) The Group has adopted the following new accounting standards, amended standards and new interpretations from the year ending December 31, 2024. IFRS Accounting Standards IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows Description of new standards and amendments Providing requirements for disclosure relating to supplier finance arrangements The adoption of the above standards and interpretations does not have a material impact on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Part of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 have been reclassified to conform with the presentation for the beginning of first quarter ended March 31, 2024. (2) Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced No items to report. - 2 -

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this document and include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current and future expectations of our management with respect to our business, financial condition and results of operations. In some cases, you can identify forward- looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "would", "expect", "intend", "project", "plan", "aim", "seek", "target", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements, or those of the industries in which we operate, may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements are necessarily dependent upon assumptions, estimates and data that may be incorrect or imprecise and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements regarding operating results are particularly subject to a variety of assumptions, some or all of which may not be realized. Risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: increase in awareness of health concerns related to smoking; regulatory developments; including, without limitation, tax increases and restrictions on sales, marketing, packaging, labeling and use of tobacco products, privately imposed restrictions and governmental investigations; litigation around the world alleging adverse health and financial effects resulting from, or relating to, tobacco products; our ability to further diversify our business beyond the traditional tobacco industry; our ability to successfully expand internationally and make investments outside Japan; competition, changing consumer preferences and behavior; our ability to manage impacts derived from business diversification or business expansion; economic, regulatory and political changes, such as nationalization, terrorism, wars and civil unrest, in countries in which we operate; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the costs of raw materials; and catastrophes, including natural disasters. Notes on the Russia-Ukraine War The Group is fully committed to complying with applicable regulations and international sanctions while continuing business operations. In parallel, given the continued challenging and complex environment, we continue to evaluate various options, including the potential transfer of ownership of our Russian tobacco business. As this moment, the Company is unable to reasonably estimate the outlook and the impact on its financial results. The Company will promptly make announcements regarding this matter if anything occurs that should be disclosed. - 3 -

2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As of December 31, (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,040,206 766,948 Trade and other receivables 535,302 571,262 Inventories 832,611 875,469 Other financial assets 58,633 50,459 Other current assets 789,888 717,788 Subtotal 3,256,639 2,981,925 Assets held for sale 2,921 2,887 Total current assets 3,259,561 2,984,811 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 821,499 846,256 Goodwill 2,616,440 2,731,698 Intangible assets 200,819 193,655 Investment property 9,338 9,370 Retirement benefit assets 65,856 70,084 Investments accounted for using the equity 56,726 60,134 method Other financial assets 155,267 160,113 Other non-current assets 7,212 6,928 Deferred tax assets 89,379 95,954 Total non-current assets 4,022,536 4,174,191 Total assets 7,282,097 7,159,003 - 4 -

As of December 31, (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2024 2023 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 592,802 523,215 Bonds and borrowings 233,333 80,321 Income tax payables 29,647 37,456 Other financial liabilities 44,470 44,996 Provisions 18,634 17,384 Other current liabilities 1,008,390 926,436 Total current liabilities 1,927,276 1,629,808 Non-current liabilities Bonds and borrowings 908,926 939,268 Other financial liabilities 40,678 39,282 Retirement benefit liabilities 279,443 279,153 Provisions 45,527 45,790 Other non-current liabilities 127,170 113,845 Deferred tax liabilities 40,586 39,388 Total non-current liabilities 1,442,329 1,456,725 Total liabilities 3,369,605 3,086,533 Equity Share capital 100,000 100,000 Capital surplus 736,478 736,444 Treasury shares (489,194) (489,122) Other components of equity 290,550 470,118 Retained earnings 3,192,323 3,172,063 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 3,830,156 3,989,504 company Non-controlling interests 82,336 82,966 Total equity 3,912,491 4,072,470 Total liabilities and equity 7,282,097 7,159,003 - 5 -

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income Three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024 (Millions of yen) 2023 2024 Revenue 665,278 740,333 Cost of sales (262,332) (320,101) Gross profit 402,946 420,232 Other operating income 3,439 6,377 Share of profit in investments accounted 1,299 2,073 for using the equity method Selling, general and administrative expenses (201,280) (212,863) Operating profit 206,404 215,818 Financial income 7,483 14,877 Financial costs (30,741) (29,429) Profit before income taxes 183,146 201,266 Income taxes (37,920) (43,499) Profit for the period 145,226 157,766 Attributable to: Owners of the parent company 144,684 157,266 Non-controlling interests 542 501 Profit for the period 145,226 157,766 Interim earnings per share Basic (Yen) 81.52 88.58 Diluted (Yen) 81.49 88.57 Reconciliation from "Operating profit" to "Adjusted operating profit" (Millions of yen) Operating profit Amortization cost of acquired intangibles arising from business acquisitions 20232024 206,404215,818 15,06812,952 Adjustment items (income) (6) (1,963) Adjustment items (costs) 1,901 (112) Adjusted operating profit 223,367 226,695 - 6 -