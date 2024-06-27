Integrated Report 2023
Japan Tobacco Inc.
Fulfilling Moments,
Enriching Life
The wordings on this slide represent the values we cherish in order to co-create with society at large towards realizing the JT Group Purpose "Fulfilling Moments, Enriching Life." We, the JT Group, will continue to move forward towards the realization of our Purpose.
Japan Tobacco Inc. Integrated Report 2023
001
CONTENTS
004 MESSAGE from the CEO
"Fulfilling Moments, Enriching Life"
"I will continue my dialogue with our people and stakeholders outside the Company to further promote the Purpose and demonstrate specific actions to fulfill it"
010 IDENTITY
- Our management principle
- JT Group Purpose
014 Interview with
the Executive Vice Presidents
"Embodying the JT Group Purpose"
- JT Group Journey
- At a glance
-
Key performance indicators
・Financial performance review
・Non-financial performance review
- Value creation process
- Our value chains
034 SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT
036 JT Group sustainability strategy
040 CSO interview
"With the Purpose as our origin, we identified our materiality and formulated the JT Group Sustainability Targets comprised of 25 target items. We will revisit the targets regularly so that they can evolve further."
042 Living with the planet
- Value creation that exceeds consumer expectations
- Investing in our people and supporting their growth
- Responsible supply chain management
- Community investment
- Good governance
064 BUSINESS and STRATEGIES
066 Business Plan 2024
068 Message from the CFO
"We will strive to enhance corporate values through financial and capital strategies that contribute to the realization of the JT Group Purpose, and through communications with our stakeholders"
074 Business Purposes
076 Tobacco business
- Pharmaceutical business
- Processed food business
098 GOVERNANCE
100 Executive roundtable
"Together with the newly elected Outside Directors, executives discussed the direction to which the JT Group is heading and challenges during the course."
106
- Management structure
- Internal controls
126 OTHER INFORMATION
128 Risk factors
- Regulation and key laws
- Litigation
-
Financial information
・Long-term consolidated financial data ・Financial data for each business
- JT Group Sustainability Targets
- Glossary of terms
- Awards and recognitions
- Shareholder information and contact information
Cover story
The cover and the following page express the value we cherish in order to achieve our Purpose. We are steadily making progress towards the realization of the JT Group Purpose, which sets the direction the JT Group aims for. In order for our Group to continue to be a sustainable entity, we will advance our efforts towards the realization of the JT Group Purpose, and through co-creation with all of our stakeholders, we will continue to evolve constantly.
We would like to express our gratitude towards our stakeholders for the many comments we receive each year on our integrated report. We have incorporated these comments as an important element during the planning process and the production of this report.
Note: The illustration on the cover was created using generative AI
About our integrated report
In this report, we integrate financial information such as management policies, business strategies, and performance trends with sustainability information that support our growth over the medium to long term. It is published with the aim to deliver and inform our value creation story, both present and future, to a wide range of stakeholders, including shareholders and investors.
Additionally, please take a look at the online version for enhanced readability.
Financial information
JT website Investor Relations
- Management information
- Results and reports
- For shareholders
- IR calendar
- For debt investors
Integrated Report 2023
Japan Tobacco Inc.
JT website Sustainability
- Message from top management
- Sustainability strategy
- Living with the planet
- Value creation that exceeds consumer expectations
- Investing in our people and supporting their growth
- Responsible supply chain management
- Good governance
Non-nancial information
Forward-looking statements contained in this document are necessarily dependent upon assumptions, estimates and data that may be incorrect or imprecise and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements, or those of the industries in which we operate, may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please see "FOR- WARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS" on P. 149 for further details.
002
Japan Tobacco Inc. Integrated Report 2023
Japan Tobacco Inc. Integrated Report 2023
003
MESSAGE from the CEO
"Fulfilling Moments, Enriching Life"
My mission is to lead the evolution of the JT Group to assure that we maintain the trust of society while creating value in developing "fulfilling mo- ments," despite these changing over time and based on each individual, and continue to make important contributions to society worldwide.
Masamichi Terabatake
Representative Director and President,
Chief Executive Officer
Business environment and the JT Group's performance in 2023 and progress towards achieving the JT Group Purpose
2023. Within HTS (heated tobacco sticks), we continued to grow, particularly in Japan, the world's largest market for this product category, reaching 11.4% of the HTS segment in December 2023.
Town hall meetings held in 2023
In 2024, we are entering a new phase, during which we will work to better embody the Purpose, through a set of important initiatives. To ensure that the JT Group Purpose is fulfilled, we have created Business Purposes for better
MESSAGE from the CEO
IDENTITY
SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS and STRATEGIES
Q. What was 2023 like for the JT Group?
Before looking back on the year, let me express my heartfelt support to all those affected by the many natural disasters, conflicts and painful incidents around the world, particularly in Ukraine, Sudan, the Middle East, Japan and Taiwan. The JT Group will continue to provide assistance to impacted regions, maintaining top priority on the security of our employees and their families.
Our operating environment was not exempt of challenges in 2023, including new and greater geopolitical risks, higher supply chain costs amid global inflation, and large exchange rate fluctuations, to name just a few factors.
Despite these headwinds, our continued focus on future- oriented business investments have led to improved results
over our 2022 figures and the targets set at the beginning of 2023 for all businesses, setting new records*1 across all indicators from revenue to profit.
For the tobacco business, the Group's core business and profit growth engine, 2023 marked the second year of the integration of the domestic and international tobacco businesses. In January 2024, as the final integration stage, we completed our unified business infrastructure to further enhance our strong global operations as One Team. The integration is already showing positive results, in terms of global resource allocation and collaboration.
In combustibles, in addition to steady pricing contributions, we maintained strong share momentum leveraging our balanced portfolio of high-equity brands. For RRP (Reduced- Risk Products)*2, we gradually expanded the sales territories for Ploom X, making it available in 13 markets at the end of
The pharmaceutical and processed food businesses also delivered solid year-on-year profit increases and continued to positively complement Group profit growth.
I would like to touch on the JT Group Purpose, which we announced in 2023. I have been personally involved in helping disseminate the Purpose, through dialogues in town hall meetings and with employees at every worksite I visited. These efforts are meant to reinforce our foundation towards fulfilling the Purpose, taking in the viewpoints of all stakeholders in and outside the Company. Many people have shared their support towards the values the JT Group is committed to uphold, as well as towards the image of society we envision. I was particularly impressed by the strong commitment from each employee to make it happen.
integration in each business and in the evolution of its operations. In addition, we have also set action guidelines and initiatives within each business and corporate division. These decisions are made to encourage conscious actions in accordance with the Purpose, and are designed to support each employee in individual practice through workshops, and the like, provided by fellow employees. By taking ownership of the Purpose, and following through on action guidelines as well as delivering on the business plan through the execution of each business strategy, I am confident the fulfillment of the Purpose is within our reach.
*1 Revenue, Adjusted operating profit, Operating profit and Profit attributable to owners of the parent company in the ongoing business
*2 RRP (Reduced-Risk Products): Products with the potential to reduce the risks associated with smoking
GOVERNANCE
OTHER INFORMATION
004
Japan Tobacco Inc. Integrated Report 2023
Japan Tobacco Inc. Integrated Report 2023
005
MESSAGE from the CEO
Business Plan 2024
Q. Tell us about Business Plan 2024 with your understanding of our business environment.
Our business and operating environment
The corporate environment continues to evolve, becoming more complex than before. The changes I am referring to include very diverse aspects, including climate change, human rights and ESG issues, geopolitical risks, and technological innovation. This means that moving a corporation in the right direction is incrementally challenging. To address this, I feel we must ask ourselves how we will make the Group's businesses more sustainable, while supporting continuously growing profit.
The Group as a whole
X sales territories, to grow our share in existing and new markets and to introduce new HTS devices. We expect these investments will drive an increase in RRP volume and RRP-related revenue, which we forecast will grow by 2026 to about 2.5 times the RRP-related revenue of 2023. In parallel, sustained share expansion and pricing opportunities in combustibles will continue to be the main drivers of our top-line growth. For 2024, rising supply chain costs with inflation and greater investments in RRP will likely offset top-line growth. As these effects will gradually phase out, we are confident in our forecast for the tobacco business of mid-single-digit compounded annual growth for AOP at constant currency from 2024 to 2026.
Regarding more specifically the RRP category, I can also confirm that we are making steady progress toward the medium-term ambitions for 2028 I have mentioned pre- viously, specifically a mid-teens category share in the HTS segment and reaching breakeven in the RRP category. While
cultivate their morale, and build trust, as well as sharpen its competitiveness and expand its growth opportunities through its own operations. I am confident that these factors will help Torii build strong corporate value and enhance its contribution to the Group's target of medium- and long-term sustainable profit growth and building value for the entire Group.
Processed food business
Japan's processed food market is trending larger driven by lifestyle changes and related needs for greater convenience. In addition, opportunities are expanding outside Japan as populations grow, coupled with higher income standards and broadening popularity for Japanese cuisine worldwide. We intend to drive sustainable profit growth, mainly through top-line expansion, by allocating our resources to high-value product groups and taking necessary related measures. We project mid-single-digit profit growth over the three-year period starting in 2024.
Resource allocation policy
The priority in allocating resources will continue to be on investments leading to sustainable profit growth, especially in the tobacco business, based on the 4S model and the JT Group Purpose. Shareholder returns, which we are working to enhance, are also a priority, focusing on a payout ratio of 75%*, which we view as benchmark, by achieving medium- and long-term net profit growth.
As for the 2023 dividend, we have agreed to distribute 100 yen per share at the end of the year, up six yen from the initial forecast, based on our 2023 financial results and shareholder return policy. Adding the interim dividend of 94 yen, we paid a record-high dividend of 194 yen per share in 2023.
* Within a margin of ±5%
MESSAGE from the CEO
IDENTITY
SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT
We remain committed to our medium- and long-term profit growth targets, specifically mid- to high-single-digit annual growth on average for adjusted operating profit (AOP) at
our investment will grow, we project a gradual improvement in the profitability of the RRP business in the latter half of the current business plan period, fueled by top-line growth and
Significance of creating the JT Group Purpose
constant currency on a consolidated basis. Over the three years of our current business plan (2024-2026), we project mid-single-digit annual growth on average for consolidated AOP at constant currency, the lower limit of our mid- to long-term targets. Despite expectations for similar results in 2024, we expect to return to a growth trajectory from 2025 onwards with the growth rate increasing at constant currency.
Tobacco business
We expect that the environment for the tobacco business will continue to be impacted by the decline in total industry volume, ongoing downtrading, new and increasing geopolitical risks, tighter and more complex regulations and tax regimes on RRP and intensifying competition, as well as currency risks.
To ensure sustainable growth in this operating environment, we will accelerate strategic investments in HTS, a category which we estimate will have the strongest growth going forward, to gradually build HTS as the second profit growth engine next to combustibles. Our investment will focus on marketing, in particular to fund the expansion of Ploom
the resulting productivity improvement.
Pharmaceutical business
Given high public pressure for drug price reductions amid a worldwide need to reduce healthcare costs due to tightening public budgets, we expect the environment for the pharmaceutical business will remain challenging, and royalty income from abroad will continue to erode. We are nevertheless continuing to conduct research and development of next-generation strategic products and working to maximize the value of each product to enhance the profit contribution to the entire Group. For the three-year period starting in 2024, we project the profit level will be stable.
To strengthen the value of the JT pharmaceutical business, we have integrated its value chain with listed subsidiary Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Torii). Together, we have established an efficient collaborative system, in which JT handles research and development while Torii produces and markets the products. And while there are costs for keeping Torii public, we are strong believers that these are more than offset by the advantages of letting Torii be independent.
For instance, Torii can attract and keep excellent people,
Q. Tell us again about the significance of creating the JT Group Purpose.
For the JT Group to remain purposeful to our stakeholders now and going forward, we needed to define more clearly why the JT Group exists, using the 4S model management principle as a compass.
In creating the JT Group Purpose, we looked to the past for the kinds of value the Group has been offering our customers. We then looked at ourselves in the present, then in the future, imagining what we hope to be, say, in 2050. Backcasting from the future, we conducted many discussions to determine answers to important questions like: "What does the JT Group want to be in the future society?", "What will make the JT Group appreciated by the future society?", and "How can we contribute to the future society?". To answer all these questions, we summarized the meaning of the JT Group's existence in this short phrase: "Fulfilling Moments, Enriching Life."
We have been working diligently to stay close to fulfilling moments through our products and services, and even
by creating such moments. Continuing this endeavor and working for the sustainability of the Group as a corporate member of future society, we believe that both, the Group and society, will be sustainable. I firmly believe that the JT Group Purpose carries that message.
"Fulfilling Moments, Enriching Life" also expresses the Group's hope to be close to the people and in their hearts in this rapidly changing society and highly unpredictable business environment. We work to deliver our value of fulfilling moments not just through the products and services of our tobacco, pharmaceutical, and processed food businesses, but through our many forward-looking corporate efforts that will take us beyond what the JT Group is now.
To that end, we set up D-LAB, a corporate R&D organization for multi-angle research, centered on fulfilling moments and on an effort to explore and create seeds for future business with a long-term vision. About 100 projects are going forward there now, making steady progress by adopting a trial-and-error approach, and aiming to contribute to the future profit growth of the Group. Subjects include mental wellness, breathing, sleep, aroma, diet, and appeal to the
BUSINESS and STRATEGIES
GOVERNANCE
OTHER INFORMATION
006
Japan Tobacco Inc. Integrated Report 2023
Japan Tobacco Inc. Integrated Report 2023
007
MESSAGE from the CEO
five senses, which we think will impact our existing busi-
The JT Group Purpose is our North Star, giving the Group a
ness areas as important prospects. Step by step, D-LAB is
clear sense of direction, and our 4S model is the compass to
showing increasing deliverables, such as products marketed
help us reach the destination. As they guide us in pursuing
through crowdfunding and technologies that have won
our objectives, our business endeavors will evolve, building
innovation awards abroad.
sustainable corporate value over the very long term.
Evolution of sustainability management
The essence of the new sustainability strategy based on
As CEO, I am involved in setting and managing the new
the Group Purpose is that people's lives, society, activities of
sustainability strategy, along with other Board Members. As
entities, and the activities of all humans are part of the eco-
part of managing the JT Group Sustainability Targets, we
system. As a company responsible for creating the future,
will revisit these targets regularly so that they can be further
the Group is determined to proactively work on resolving
evolved.
social issues.
To our stakeholders
MESSAGE from the CEO
Q. Tell us about the Group's sustainability strategy, recently revised to embody the Purpose.
We believe that as nature, society and people's lives are intertwined, sustaining our ways of living, and the activities of entities, will depend on the sustainability of the environment and society in which we exist. By realizing the JT Group Purpose, we would like to contribute to the sustainability of our environment and our society. In May of 2023, we revised the JT Group Materiality, and selected five topics of materiality as the foundation for our sustainability management.
Furthermore, based on the revised materiality, we have been working on specific goals and initiatives for the Group. We have now set the JT Group Sustainability Targets, consisting of a total of twenty-five items, which we believe will help us embody the Purpose in our work to achieve them.
In setting specific goals and initiatives for the JT Group Sustainability Targets, we focused our attention on the
relationship and ties with the revised materiality, while also including past initiatives. For example, in pursuing our materiality "Living with the planet," we will perform a comprehensive assessment on the impact of the Group's business on the ecosystem, with a view to preserving biodiversity.
Similarly, in considering the materiality "Investing in our people and supporting their growth," we set clear targets focused on securing and expanding our human capital in the Group. We defined human capital from three angles: People who generate corporate activity, Organizational Culture that encourages better corporate decisions and activities, and Ownership which enables the creation of a beneficial cycle between both people and organizational culture. In setting our targets, we assigned metrics not only to the state of human capital but also the progress and results for related HR initiatives. We will monitor them regularly to steadily expand and cultivate our human capital.
For details of our material topics and related targets and initiatives, please refer to the JT Group sustainability strategy in the report (P. 36).
Q. Please give our stakeholders a message.
In creating the value of "fulfilling moments," which will change in different ways over time and according to each individual, we, the JT Group, are working to maintain the trust of society and will continue to make important contributions. For that, we must carry our initiatives forward and fulfill the JT Group Purpose. We have been gradually building the framework to achieve this, such as our action guidelines, the JT Group Sustainability Targets and the initiatives of D-LAB. To maximize the effect of our initiatives within that framework, I will continue my dialogue with our people and stakeholders outside the Company to further promote the Purpose and demonstrate specific actions to fulfill it.
Let me reiterate that the compass for fulfilling our Purpose is the 4S model, our management principle under which we strive to fulfill our responsibilities to our valued consumers,
shareholders, employees, and the wider society, carefully considering the respective interests of these four key stakeholder groups and exceeding their expectations wherever we can. I strongly believe that leveraging the Group's strengths, our solid financial base, superior brand equity, and diverse workforce, as well as relentlessly working to achieve the ideals of the 4S model will lead to medium- and long-term sustainable profit growth, constant improvement of our corporate value, and realization of our Purpose.
The value the JT Group has been offering, "fulfilling mo- ments," will continue to evolve for everyone. This means that we too will have to continue evolving to keep offering that value for the years to come, regardless of change. To make that happen, I will continue to focus on a long-term view in everything I do.
IDENTITY
SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS and STRATEGIES
JT Group Materiality: five topics of materiality
Living with the
Value Creation that
Investing in our
Responsible
Good Governance
Exceeds Consumer
People and Support-
Supply Chain
Planet
Expectations
ing their Growth
Management
GOVERNANCE
OTHER INFORMATION
008
Japan Tobacco Inc. Integrated Report 2023
Japan Tobacco Inc. Integrated Report 2023
009
IDENTITY
This chapter includes interviews from two of our Executive Vice Presidents, in which they have spoken about their current and future commitment to the realization of the JT Group Purpose.
Additionally, we will introduce both the past and current situation of the JT Group, as well as our approach to value creation moving forward.
- Our management principle
- JT Group Purpose
- Interview with the Executive Vice Presidents
- JT Group Journey
- At a glance
024 Key performance indicators
- Financial performance review
- Non-financialperformance review
- Value creation process
- Our value chains
Photos on the Right: Employees from JT and JTI
010
Japan Tobacco Inc. Integrated Report 2023
MESSAGE from the CEO
IDENTITY
SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS and STRATEGIES
GOVERNANCE
OTHER INFORMATION
Japan Tobacco Inc. Integrated Report 2023
011
Our management principle
JT Group Purpose
To pursue the 4S model
Under the 4S model, we strive to fulfill our responsibilities to
our valued consumers, shareholders, employees and the
wider society, carefully considering the respective interests
of these four key stakeholder groups and exceeding their
expectations wherever we can.
By pursuing the 4S model, we aim to achieve sustainable
profit growth over the medium and long terms. We firmly
believe that pursuing the 4S model is the best approach to
continuously grow our corporate value and serve our four
stakeholder constituencies' common interests.
Employees
Shareholders
Consumers
Society
MESSAGE from the CEO
IDENTITY
Consumers
We provide exceptional products and services that deliver value beyond fulfillment of diverse needs and preferences. To keep doing so, we will upgrade our innovation capabilities by leveraging our Group's diversity.
Employees
We aim to be an appealing, highly esteemed company for which our employees are proud to work. While evaluating employees fairly and transparently and supporting their personal growth, we aim to foster a corporate culture that respects and embraces diverse values.
Shareholders
We aim to enhance shareholder returns by delivering medium- and long-term profit growth, placing priority on striking a balance between profit growth through business investments and shareholder returns.
Society
In order to fulfill our responsibility as a member of society and contribute to the sustainable development of society through our business, we will work with a wide range of stakeholders and strive to resolve various issues together.
SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS and STRATEGIES
GOVERNANCE
OTHER INFORMATION
012
Japan Tobacco Inc. Integrated Report 2023
Japan Tobacco Inc. Integrated Report 2023
013
Interview with the Executive Vice Presidents
Embodying the JT Group Purpose
So the phrase "enriching life" was added. How did employees respond to this Purpose?
Nakano The phrase "enriching life" carries the image of becoming more aware of and attentive to the diverse values and feelings that individuals hold, and striving to realize them beyond what was previously considered, aiming for their fulfillment. That's why we will need to continue evolv- ing, which we see as a commitment that we must meet in order to fulfill the Purpose of "enriching life."
At first, we announced the Purpose only to the corporate divisions. While we heard many supportive responses, we also received questions about what the phrase "fulfilling
moments" specifically means, given that it could be interpreted in many ways. So, we explained the background of the Purpose and our process in creating it, and discussed it with employees many times.
Anticipating that the tobacco business and others would respond to the Purpose in the same way the corporate divisions did, the President and Executive Vice Presidents have shared the task of visiting all Group business sites, in the year following the announcement, to communicate the Purpose in person. After stepping up these efforts, I feel that understanding is growing among employees. It will take time to establish complete understanding among all em- ployees, so I am relentlessly continuing that effort.
MESSAGE from the CEO
IDENTITY
How do you plan to permeate and embody the Purpose in the future?
SUSTAINABILITY
Kei Nakano
Koji Shimayoshi
Representative Director and
Representative Director and
Executive Vice President
Executive Vice President
We asked our two Executive Vice Presidents to give us their thoughts on the progress and the process of creating the JT Group Purpose, the initiatives implemented to promote the Purpose across the entire Group, and the corporate R&D organization D-LAB, which focuses on the Company's shared value of offering fulfilling moments.
Tell us about the story behind creating the JT Group Purpose.
ShimayoshiThe Purpose describes why the JT Group exists, and we intend to honor that over the long term. Because our employees are not always conscious of the Purpose at work, we've created an action guideline to help everyone work with a sense of ownership.
It would be too easy to say that the guideline can change everyone's actions right away. However, since we didn't create it from scratch but by refocusing on the values we've long cherished such as "fulfilling moments," we believe that everyone can understand and put it into action gradually. Even though there may be only limited opportunities at work for our people to be fully conscious of the Purpose ex- plicitly, I'm confident that we will be much closer to fulfilling
harder. So, I often say that the starting point of a dialogue is to have a clear thought and share that with the other party. This kind of dialogue with employees is very important, something we, as management, should be doing constantly.
ShimayoshiIn addition to daily actions and attitudes, to fulfill the Purpose, it's important to follow through on the strategies we've set for each business and build positive results in our efforts to achieve the goals of our business plan. So, we created separate Business Purposes for the tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food businesses, drawing on the essence of the JT Group Purpose and applying it to their operations.
MANAGEMENT BUSINESS and STRATEGIES
Nakano We announced the JT Group Purpose in Feb- ruary 2023, following a process that took nearly four years from when we began discussing ideas for it. JT tends to pursue the essence of things, in other words, commit to in- depth, thorough discussions when instituting a new frame- work. Since I became Senior Vice President in charge of Corporate Strategy in October 2019, we have been bringing leading executives together to talk about the Purpose over and over again. These talks brought up "fulfilling moments" as a key concept.
We also talked a lot about why we should formulate a specific Purpose, and to what extent. After asking ourselves what values we cherish and have been offering, we concluded that "fulfilling moments" would be our key phrase. Once that decision was made, our discussion revolved around this central concept. We also invited the tobacco business executives to the discussion to help us clarify whether "ful- filling moments" would be convincing enough to motivate JT Group employees worldwide and initiate positive action. Through a long series of talks, we reached consensus on the Purpose, "Fulfilling Moments, Enriching Life."
it in 20 or 30 years, if everyone acts within the framework of the Purpose on a daily basis.
Nakano To truly understand "fulfilling moments," I think we first have to undertake some introspection. Individuals experience this kind of fulfillment in uniquely different ways, but there are certainly common threads. It's important that, individually, we ask ourselves, without worrying about what others think, what we really like and dislike and what we want to do. We can then look for the common threads in everyone's answers. Without clarifying our own thoughts and feelings, communication and discussion with others is
For example, the tobacco Business Purpose is "Creating fulfilling moments. Creating a better future." This expresses our intent to help create a better future for our consumers and society by offering products and services that provide fulfilling moments.
The pharmaceutical Business Purpose is "Respecting science, technology and people, we will contribute to patients' lives," expressing the specific value the business exists to create.
Pharmaceuticals are regulated under strict quality standards, their market success rate is low, and when they succeed it's only after a great deal of time in development. Because this
GOVERNANCE
OTHER INFORMATION
014
Japan Tobacco Inc. Integrated Report 2023
Japan Tobacco Inc. Integrated Report 2023
015
Interview with the Executive Vice Presidents
is inevitable in this industry, we make extensive efforts to develop pharmaceuticals bearing in mind that value creation is only possible when we stay focused, make the most of the latest science and technology, and collaborate closely with coworkers and many others.
The processed food Business Purpose is "Bringing Joy to Meals and Fun to the Table." This expresses our intention to deliver through our food products not just nutrients that are safe, reliable, and delicious, but many happy surprises, culinary discoveries and joyful occasions with special people and smiles around the table. We believe that promoting these Business Purposes will lead to fulfilling the Purpose.
A range of discussions are going on in the corporate divi- sions, without reference to divisional boundaries, on ways to realize the Purpose. One result of the discussions from a medium- and long-term standpoint is the JT Group Sustainability Targets, announced in February 2024. Through our work to achieve those 25 targets, we hope to embody the Purpose as we increase value for our stakeholders.
In addition, to contribute directly to fulfilling the Purpose, we have D-LAB, a corporate R&D organization conducting multifaceted research centered on fulfilling moments as well as exploring prospects and creating seeds for future business.
JT Group Purpose
"Fulfilling Moments,
Enriching Life"
Corporate R&D group
D-LAB
D-LAB works with a long view to help
"fulfilling moments" grow in our society while
helping the JT Group grow profits.
- Multifaceted research on the value we call "fulfilling moments"
- Exploration of business prospects
- Creation of seeds for future business
MESSAGE from the CEO
IDENTITY
What's the background of D-LAB?
Nakano D-LAB has been operating for over 10 years, first as a project within the Business Development & Corporate Strategy Division for seven years, then as an independent organization as of 2020. It conducts multifaceted
We do not expect these projects to become profitable in the short to medium term; instead, we are cultivating a wide range of projects with a long-term view.
SUSTAINABILITY
Nakano It started with the awareness that the JT Group needs more new businesses. Our main operation is and will remain the tobacco business, which I believe will still grow, notably the RRP (Reduced-Risk Products)* segment. However, looking at our direction over a longer time span, as well as taking into account the tobacco operating environment such as the trends in product demand, regulations, and changes in taxation, it raises the need for supplemental businesses beyond the existing businesses.
ShimayoshiTobacco is just one way to deliver the value of the Purpose to consumers in the form of fulfilling moments. To explore other product categories and services that can achieve the same, we decided to create D-LAB to exclusively focus on the Purpose.
- RRP (Reduced-Risk Products): Products with the potential to reduce the risks associated with smoking
research centered on fulfilling moments, explores business prospects, and creates ideas for future businesses. Over 100 projects are taking place simultaneously.
In this multifaceted research, we work with other companies and universities to deepen the understanding of the value of fulfilling moments. To explore business prospects, we have set aside a fund for investing in startups, currently standing at about 200, mainly in Europe and the United States, that we think are compatible with fulfilling moments. To create ideas for future businesses, we are starting projects from scratch. Some of these projects are already running trials on new products and services, and some have actually put products on the market, providing fulfilling moments to consumers.
How do you decide which projects to take on at D-LAB?
Nakano At the moment, we are interpreting "fulfilling moments" quite broadly, in part because the reference to "Fulfilling Moments, Enriching Life" in the Purpose is broad in its implications. As I mentioned, everyone feels fulfilled on different occasions, and our ideas about such moments can shift with cultural differences, the times and society. So, we apply this value in a broad sense and carry out a wide range of initiatives to promote it.
MANAGEMENT BUSINESS and STRATEGIES
GOVERNANCE
Kei Nakano
Representative Director and Executive Vice President
Spent many years in business development and has rich experience in tobacco marketing and communications, including IR and PR.
4For details about him, refer to Management structure on P. 116.
016
Japan Tobacco Inc. Integrated Report 2023
Koji Shimayoshi
Representative Director and Executive Vice President
Spent many years in tobacco production in Japan and abroad, with a range of experience including tobacco business planning, HR and working abroad fulltime as a JTI member.
4For details about him, refer to Management structure on P. 116.
Japan Tobacco Inc. Integrated Report 2023
OTHER INFORMATION
017
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 06:10:45 UTC.