As for the 2023 dividend, we have agreed to distribute 100 yen per share at the end of the year, up six yen from the initial forecast, based on our 2023 financial results and shareholder return policy. Adding the interim dividend of 94 yen, we paid a record-high dividend of 194 yen per share in 2023.

The priority in allocating resources will continue to be on investments leading to sustainable profit growth, especially in the tobacco business, based on the 4S model and the JT Group Purpose. Shareholder returns, which we are working to enhance, are also a priority, focusing on a payout ratio of 75%*, which we view as benchmark, by achieving medium- and long-term net profit growth.

Japan's processed food market is trending larger driven by lifestyle changes and related needs for greater convenience. In addition, opportunities are expanding outside Japan as populations grow, coupled with higher income standards and broadening popularity for Japanese cuisine worldwide. We intend to drive sustainable profit growth, mainly through top-line expansion, by allocating our resources to high-value product groups and taking necessary related measures. We project mid-single-digit profit growth over the three-year period starting in 2024.

cultivate their morale, and build trust, as well as sharpen its competitiveness and expand its growth opportunities through its own operations. I am confident that these factors will help Torii build strong corporate value and enhance its contribution to the Group's target of medium- and long-term sustainable profit growth and building value for the entire Group.

Regarding more specifically the RRP category, I can also confirm that we are making steady progress toward the medium-term ambitions for 2028 I have mentioned pre- viously, specifically a mid-teens category share in the HTS segment and reaching breakeven in the RRP category. While

X sales territories, to grow our share in existing and new markets and to introduce new HTS devices. We expect these investments will drive an increase in RRP volume and RRP-related revenue, which we forecast will grow by 2026 to about 2.5 times the RRP-related revenue of 2023. In parallel, sustained share expansion and pricing opportunities in combustibles will continue to be the main drivers of our top-line growth. For 2024, rising supply chain costs with inflation and greater investments in RRP will likely offset top-line growth. As these effects will gradually phase out, we are confident in our forecast for the tobacco business of mid-single-digit compounded annual growth for AOP at constant currency from 2024 to 2026.

The corporate environment continues to evolve, becoming more complex than before. The changes I am referring to include very diverse aspects, including climate change, human rights and ESG issues, geopolitical risks, and technological innovation. This means that moving a corporation in the right direction is incrementally challenging. To address this, I feel we must ask ourselves how we will make the Group's businesses more sustainable, while supporting continuously growing profit.

our investment will grow, we project a gradual improvement in the profitability of the RRP business in the latter half of the current business plan period, fueled by top-line growth and

We remain committed to our medium- and long-term profit growth targets, specifically mid- to high-single-digit annual growth on average for adjusted operating profit (AOP) at

constant currency on a consolidated basis. Over the three years of our current business plan (2024-2026), we project mid-single-digit annual growth on average for consolidated AOP at constant currency, the lower limit of our mid- to long-term targets. Despite expectations for similar results in 2024, we expect to return to a growth trajectory from 2025 onwards with the growth rate increasing at constant currency. Tobacco business We expect that the environment for the tobacco business will continue to be impacted by the decline in total industry volume, ongoing downtrading, new and increasing geopolitical risks, tighter and more complex regulations and tax regimes on RRP and intensifying competition, as well as currency risks. To ensure sustainable growth in this operating environment, we will accelerate strategic investments in HTS, a category which we estimate will have the strongest growth going forward, to gradually build HTS as the second profit growth engine next to combustibles. Our investment will focus on marketing, in particular to fund the expansion of Ploom

the resulting productivity improvement. Pharmaceutical business Given high public pressure for drug price reductions amid a worldwide need to reduce healthcare costs due to tightening public budgets, we expect the environment for the pharmaceutical business will remain challenging, and royalty income from abroad will continue to erode. We are nevertheless continuing to conduct research and development of next-generation strategic products and working to maximize the value of each product to enhance the profit contribution to the entire Group. For the three-year period starting in 2024, we project the profit level will be stable. To strengthen the value of the JT pharmaceutical business, we have integrated its value chain with listed subsidiary Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Torii). Together, we have established an efficient collaborative system, in which JT handles research and development while Torii produces and markets the products. And while there are costs for keeping Torii public, we are strong believers that these are more than offset by the advantages of letting Torii be independent. For instance, Torii can attract and keep excellent people,

Q. Tell us again about the significance of creating the JT Group Purpose. For the JT Group to remain purposeful to our stakeholders now and going forward, we needed to define more clearly why the JT Group exists, using the 4S model management principle as a compass. In creating the JT Group Purpose, we looked to the past for the kinds of value the Group has been offering our customers. We then looked at ourselves in the present, then in the future, imagining what we hope to be, say, in 2050. Backcasting from the future, we conducted many discussions to determine answers to important questions like: "What does the JT Group want to be in the future society?", "What will make the JT Group appreciated by the future society?", and "How can we contribute to the future society?". To answer all these questions, we summarized the meaning of the JT Group's existence in this short phrase: "Fulfilling Moments, Enriching Life." We have been working diligently to stay close to fulfilling moments through our products and services, and even

by creating such moments. Continuing this endeavor and working for the sustainability of the Group as a corporate member of future society, we believe that both, the Group and society, will be sustainable. I firmly believe that the JT Group Purpose carries that message. "Fulfilling Moments, Enriching Life" also expresses the Group's hope to be close to the people and in their hearts in this rapidly changing society and highly unpredictable business environment. We work to deliver our value of fulfilling moments not just through the products and services of our tobacco, pharmaceutical, and processed food businesses, but through our many forward-looking corporate efforts that will take us beyond what the JT Group is now. To that end, we set up D-LAB, a corporate R&D organization for multi-angle research, centered on fulfilling moments and on an effort to explore and create seeds for future business with a long-term vision. About 100 projects are going forward there now, making steady progress by adopting a trial-and-error approach, and aiming to contribute to the future profit growth of the Group. Subjects include mental wellness, breathing, sleep, aroma, diet, and appeal to the