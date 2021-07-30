Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Tobacco Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2914   JP3726800000

JAPAN TOBACCO INC.

(2914)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Tobacco : JT Announces New Executive Appointments

07/30/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, July 30, 2021

JT Announces New Executive Appointments

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE:2914) announces that the Board of Directors has made a resolution concerning the Company's new executive appointment.

Change in Executive Officers (Effective from September 1, 2021)

1. Newly appointed Executive Officer

Responsibility

Name

Senior Vice President, Performance & Integration, Tobacco Business

Daniel Torras

###

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With approximately 58,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its heated tobacco products under the Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under its Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.

Contacts: Dinesh Babu Thotakura, General Manager

Media and Investor Relations Division

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Tokyo: +81-3-6636-2914

E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com

Supplementary Material

Executive Officers

(As of September 1, 2021)

President

Chief Executive Officer*

Masamichi Terabatake

Executive Vice

Chief Financial Officer and Communications

Naohiro Minami

President

Executive Vice

Legal, Corporate Strategy, Digitalization, Human

Kiyohide Hirowatari

President

Resources, Operation Review & Business

Assurance, Pharmaceutical Business and Food

Business

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Chief Sustainability Officer, Compliance and General

Kazuhito Yamashita

Affairs

Chief Executive Officer of Japanese Tobacco

Junichi Fukuchi

Business, Tobacco Business Planning, Tobacco

Business

Chief Financial Officer of Japanese Tobacco

Yuki Maeda

Business, Tobacco Business

Sales, Tobacco Business

Eiichi Kiyokawa

Corporate, Scientific & Regulatory Affairs, Tobacco

Kenji Ogura

Business

Leaf Procurement, Tobacco Business

Chigusa Ogawa

Head of RRP Japan Office, Tobacco Business

Yasuhiro Nakajima

Marketing, Tobacco Business

Shuichi Hirosue

R&D, Tobacco Business

Hiroyuki Miki

Manufacturing, Tobacco Business

Akihiro Koyanagi

Head of China Division, Tobacco Business

Toru Oguchi

Quality Assurance, Tobacco Business

Toru Hijikata

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Performance & Integration, Tobacco Business**

Daniel Torras

President, Pharmaceutical Business

Muneaki Fujimoto

Head of Central Pharmaceutical Research Institute,

Shigenori Ohkawa

Pharmaceutical Business

Food Business

Hiromasa Furukawa

Corporate Strategy

Kei Nakano

Digitalization

Takehisa Shibayama

General Affairs

Takanori Kikuchi

Human Resources

Koichi Mori

Communications

Hiroyuki Fukuda

Legal

Osamu Hirose

Sustainability Management

Hisato Imokawa

*Mr. Terabatake, Chief Executive Officer, will also serve as President of Tobacco Business. **New appointment

Disclaimer

Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN TOBACCO INC.
02:11aJAPAN TOBACCO : JT Announces New Executive Appointments
PU
02:11aJAPAN TOBACCO : JT Applies to Amend Retail Prices of Tobacco Products in Japan i..
PU
02:11aJAPAN TOBACCO : JT Group 2021 Second Quarter Investor Conference Presentation
PU
02:10aJAPAN TOBACCO : 2021 Second Quarter Results
PU
02:10aJAPAN TOBACCO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30,..
PU
07/29JAPAN TOBACCO : Leaf Tobacco Deliberative Council agrees to JT's proposal to red..
PU
07/15JAPAN TOBACCO : C O R R E C T I O N -- Japan Tobacco Inc./
AQ
07/15JAPAN TOBACCO : JT Group launches Ploom X － The next generation heated to..
PU
07/15JAPAN TOBACCO : JT launches Ploom X, the next generation heated tobacco device
PU
07/15JAPAN TOBACCO : JT Group launches Ploom X
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 165 B 19 759 M 19 759 M
Net income 2021 272 B 2 485 M 2 485 M
Net Debt 2021 483 B 4 409 M 4 409 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 6,04%
Capitalization 3 831 B 34 977 M 34 962 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 58 300
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart JAPAN TOBACCO INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Tobacco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN TOBACCO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2 159,00 JPY
Average target price 2 282,27 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masamichi Terabatake President, CEO & Representative Director
Naohiro Minami CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Yasutake Tango Chairman
Hiroyuki Miki Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
Kazuhito Yamashita Director, Head-Compliance & General Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.2.71%34 977
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.18.54%88 127
ITC LIMITED0.05%34 537
KT&G CORPORATION-0.48%8 863
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-27.91%8 748
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK-15.06%4 553