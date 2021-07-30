Japan Tobacco : JT Announces New Executive Appointments
Tokyo, July 30, 2021
JT Announces New Executive Appointments
Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE:2914) announces that the Board of Directors has made a resolution concerning the Company's new executive appointment.
Change in Executive Officers (Effective from September 1, 2021)
1. Newly appointed Executive Officer
Responsibility
Name
Senior Vice President, Performance & Integration, Tobacco Business
Daniel Torras
Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With approximately 58,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its heated tobacco products under the Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under its Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.
Contacts: Dinesh Babu Thotakura, General Manager
Media and Investor Relations Division
Japan Tobacco Inc.
Tokyo: +81-3-6636-2914
E-mail:jt.media.relations@jt.com
Supplementary Material
Executive Officers
(As of September 1, 2021)
President
Chief Executive Officer*
Masamichi Terabatake
Executive Vice
Chief Financial Officer and Communications
Naohiro Minami
President
Executive Vice
Legal, Corporate Strategy, Digitalization, Human
Kiyohide Hirowatari
President
Resources, Operation Review & Business
Assurance, Pharmaceutical Business and Food
Business
