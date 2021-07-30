Japan Tobacco : JT Announces New Executive Appointments

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, July 30, 2021

JT Announces New Executive Appointments

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE:2914) announces that the Board of Directors has made a resolution concerning the Company's new executive appointment.

Change in Executive Officers (Effective from September 1, 2021) 1. Newly appointed Executive Officer Responsibility Name Senior Vice President, Performance & Integration, Tobacco Business Daniel Torras

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With approximately 58,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its heated tobacco products under the Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under its Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.

Contacts: Dinesh Babu Thotakura, General Manager

Media and Investor Relations Division

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Tokyo: +81-3-6636-2914

E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com