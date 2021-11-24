Japan Tobacco : JT Announces New Executive Appointments and Partial Amendment to Its Articles of Incorporation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Tokyo, November 24, 2021 JT Announces New Executive Appointments and Partial Amendment to Its Articles of Incorporation Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE:2914) announces that the Board of Directors has made resolutions concerning the Company's new executive appointments, and partial amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation. 1. Changes in Executive Appointments (1) Changes in Members of the Board (Effective from March 23, 2022) Candidates for appointment as new Members of the Board Name Current Responsibilities Shigeaki Okamoto Former Administrative Vice Minister, Ministry of Finance Tetsuya Shoji Corporate Advisor, NTT Communications Outside Director, Sapporo Holdings Limited Outside Director, Hitachi Zosen Corporation Outside Director, Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation Note: Mr. Shoji is a candidate for Outside Director, set out in Article 2, Item (xv) of the Companies Act of Japan. Resigning Member of the Board Name Current Responsibilities Yasutake Tango Chairperson of the Board Proposed changes in Responsibilities of Members of the Board Name New Responsibilities Current Responsibilities Mutsuo Iwai Chairperson of the Board Deputy Chairperson of the Board Shigeaki Okamoto Deputy Chairperson of Former Administrative Vice the Board Minister, Ministry of Finance Note: The changes in Members of the Board are subject to ratification at the 37th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for March 23, 2022, and approval at the Company's Board of Directors' meeting, scheduled subsequently.

(2) Changes in Executive Officers (Effective from January 1, 2022) Newly appointed Executive Officers Name New Responsibilities Nobuya Kato Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Yoshiyuki Mishima Senior Vice President, People & Culture Changes in Responsibilities Name New Responsibilities Naohiro Minami Executive Vice President, Finance and Corporate Communications Kiyohide Hirowatari Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Sustainability, People & Culture, Information Technology, Legal, Operation Review & Business Assurance, Pharmaceutical Business and Food Business Kazuhito Yamashita Senior Vice President, Corporate Governance, Compliance Junichi Fukuchi Senior Vice President, Chief Executive Officer, Tobacco Business, Japan Yuki Maeda Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Tobacco Business, Japan Eiichi Kiyokawa Senior Vice President, Sales, Tobacco Business, Japan Kenji Ogura Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Communications, Tobacco Business, Japan Chigusa Ogawa Senior Vice President, Leaf Procurement, Tobacco Business, Japan Yasuhiro Nakajima Senior Vice President, Head of RRP Japan Office, Tobacco Business, Japan Shuichi Hirosue Senior Vice President, Marketing, Tobacco Business, Japan

Akihiro Koyanagi Senior Vice President, Manufacturing, Tobacco Business, Japan Daniel Torras Senior Vice President, Performance & Integration, Tobacco Business, Japan Kei Nakano Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy Takehisa Shibayama Senior Vice President, Information Technology Hiroyuki Fukuda Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications Osamu Hirose Senior Vice President, General Counsel Hisato Imokawa Senior Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer Note: JT revises its operational model of tobacco business effective January 1st, 2022, as announced earlier "JT Group Announces New Operating Model Company Aims to Strengthen its Tobacco Business" on February 9th, 2021. Further, the titles changes of Corporate executive officers reflect the organizational changes. Resigning Executive Officers Name Current Responsibilities Hiroyuki Miki ※ Senior Vice President, R&D Tobacco Business Toru Hijikata ※ Senior Vice President, Quality Assurance Toru Oguchi Senior Vice President, Head of China Division Takanori Kikuchi Senior Vice President, General Affairs Koichi Mori Senior Vice President, Human Resources Note: R&D and Quality Assurance functions of the tobacco business will be combined to be global functions. Effective from January 1st, 2022, Mr. Miki will focus on his role as Senior Vice President R&D of JTI SA and Mr. Hijikata will take office as Chief Quality Officer of JTI SA.

2. Partial Amendment to the Article of Incorporation (Effective from March 23, 2022) Purpose of the Amendment The Company will amend an Article regarding the term of the Board of Directors to one year from the current stipulated two-year term in order to build a management foundation to address the changes in the business environment in a timely manner and to strengthen its corporate governance by clearly defining the responsibilities of the directors and enhance the trust with shareholders. (2) Details of the Amendment *Underline indicates amended portions Current Proposed Amendment Article 22. (Term of Office of Members Article 22. (Term of Office of Members of the Board) of the Board) 1. The term of office of a Member of the 1. The term of office of a Member of the Board shall expire at the close of the Board shall expire at the close of the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for the latest business year ending within for the latest business year ending within two yearsafter his/her election. one yearafter his/her election. 2. The term of office of a Member of the 2. (remains unchanged) Board who is elected to fill a vacancy or in addition to those already in office shall be conterminous with the remaining term of office of the other Members of the Board in office. Note: The Amendment will be effective upon ratification at the 37th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for March 23, 2022 and following the approval by the Minister of Finance in accordance with the Japan Tobacco Inc. Act. ### Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With approximately 58,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its heated tobacco products under its Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under its Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/. Contacts: Dinesh Babu Thotakura, General Manager Media and Investor Relations Division Japan Tobacco Inc. Tokyo: +81-3-6636-2914 E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com

Supplementary Material JT's New Executive Appointments Members of the Board Proposed as of March 23, 2022. Chairperson of the Board Mutsuo Iwai Deputy Chairperson of the Board Shigeaki Okamoto Representative Director Masamichi Terabatake Representative Director Naohiro Minami Representative Director Kiyohide Hirowatari Member of the Board Kazuhito Yamashita Member of the Board Main Kohda Member of the Board Yukiko Nagashima Member of the Board Masato Kitera Member of the Board Tetsuya Shoji Audit and Supervisory Board Members Proposed as of March 23, 2022. Standing Audit and Supervisory Board Member Ryoko Nagata Standing Audit and Supervisory Board Member Hiroshi Yamamoto Standing Audit and Supervisory Board Member Toru Mimura Audit and Supervisory Board Member Hiroshi Obayashi Audit and Supervisory Board Member Koji Yoshikuni Notes: Ms. Kohda, Ms. Nagashima, Mr. Kitera and Mr. Shoji are Outside Director, set out in Article 2, Item (xv) of the Companies Act of Japan. Mr. Mimura, Mr. Obayashi and Mr. Yoshikuni are Outside Company Auditors, set out in Article 2, Item (xvi) of the Companies Act of Japan. Please refer to JT Group website https://www.jt.com/media/news/2021/1124_01.htmlfor more details on the skillset of 'Members of the Board' and 'Audit and Supervisory Board Members'

