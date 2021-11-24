Japan Tobacco : JT Announces New Executive Appointments and Partial Amendment to Its Articles of Incorporation

Note: Mr. Shoji is a candidate for Outside Director, set out in Article 2, Item (xv) of the Companies Act of Japan.
Resigning Member of the Board
Name
Current Responsibilities
Yasutake Tango
Chairperson of the Board
Proposed changes in Responsibilities of Members of the Board
Name
New Responsibilities
Current Responsibilities
Mutsuo Iwai
Chairperson of the Board
Deputy Chairperson of the
Board
Shigeaki Okamoto
Deputy Chairperson of
Former Administrative Vice
the Board
Minister, Ministry of Finance
Note: The changes in Members of the Board are subject to ratification at the 37th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for March 23, 2022, and approval at the Company's Board of Directors' meeting, scheduled subsequently.
(2) Changes in Executive Officers (Effective from January 1, 2022)
Newly appointed Executive Officers
Name
New Responsibilities
Nobuya Kato
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Yoshiyuki Mishima
Senior Vice President, People & Culture
Changes in Responsibilities
Name
New Responsibilities
Naohiro Minami
Executive Vice President, Finance and Corporate
Communications
Kiyohide Hirowatari
Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy,
Sustainability, People & Culture, Information Technology,
Note: JT revises its operational model of tobacco business effective January 1st, 2022, as announced earlier "JT Group Announces New Operating Model Company Aims to Strengthen its Tobacco Business" on February 9th, 2021. Further, the titles changes of Corporate executive officers reflect the organizational changes.
Resigning Executive Officers
Name
Current Responsibilities
Hiroyuki Miki ※
Senior Vice President, R&D Tobacco Business
Toru Hijikata ※
Senior Vice President, Quality Assurance
Toru Oguchi
Senior Vice President, Head of China Division
Takanori Kikuchi
Senior Vice President, General Affairs
Koichi Mori
Senior Vice President, Human Resources
Note: R&D and Quality Assurance functions of the tobacco business will be combined to be global functions. Effective from January 1st, 2022, Mr. Miki will focus on his role as Senior Vice President R&D of JTI SA and Mr. Hijikata will take office as Chief Quality Officer of JTI SA.
2. Partial Amendment to the Article of Incorporation (Effective from March 23, 2022)
Purpose of the Amendment
The Company will amend an Article regarding the term of the Board of Directors to one year from the current stipulated two-year term in order to build a management foundation to address the changes in the business environment in a timely manner and to strengthen its corporate governance by clearly defining the responsibilities of the directors and enhance the trust with shareholders.
(2) Details of the Amendment
*Underline indicates amended portions
Current
Proposed Amendment
Article 22. (Term of Office of Members
Article 22. (Term of Office of Members
of the Board)
of the Board)
1. The term of office of a Member of the
1. The term of office of a Member of the
Board shall expire at the close of the
Board shall expire at the close of the
ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
for the latest business year ending within
for the latest business year ending within
two yearsafter his/her election.
one yearafter his/her election.
2. The term of office of a Member of the
2. (remains unchanged)
Board who is elected to fill a vacancy or in
addition to those already in office shall be
conterminous with the remaining term of
office of the other Members of the Board in
office.
Note: The Amendment will be effective upon ratification at the 37th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for March 23, 2022 and following the approval by the Minister of Finance in accordance with the Japan Tobacco Inc. Act.
Supplementary Material
JT's New Executive Appointments
Members of the Board
Proposed as of March 23, 2022.
Chairperson of the Board
Mutsuo Iwai
Deputy Chairperson of the Board
Shigeaki Okamoto
Representative Director
Masamichi Terabatake
Representative Director
Naohiro Minami
Representative Director
Kiyohide Hirowatari
Member of the Board
Kazuhito Yamashita
Member of the Board
Main Kohda
Member of the Board
Yukiko Nagashima
Member of the Board
Masato Kitera
Member of the Board
Tetsuya Shoji
Audit and Supervisory Board Members
Proposed as of March 23, 2022.
Standing Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Ryoko Nagata
Standing Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Hiroshi Yamamoto
Standing Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Toru Mimura
Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Hiroshi Obayashi
Audit and Supervisory Board Member
Koji Yoshikuni
Notes: Ms. Kohda, Ms. Nagashima, Mr. Kitera and Mr. Shoji are Outside Director, set out in Article 2, Item (xv) of the Companies Act of Japan.
Mr. Mimura, Mr. Obayashi and Mr. Yoshikuni are Outside Company Auditors, set out in Article 2, Item (xvi) of the Companies Act of Japan.
