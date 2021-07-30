Japan Tobacco : JT Applies to Amend Retail Prices of Tobacco Products in Japan in Response to a Planned Excise Tax Increase

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, July 30, 2021

JT Applies to Amend Retail Prices of Tobacco Products in Japan

in Response to a Planned Excise Tax Increase

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE:2914) today announces that it has applied to the Ministry of Finance for approval* to amend the retail prices of its tobacco products in Japan in conjunction with the planned excise tax increase on October 1, 2021. The Company has applied for the retail price amendment for a total of 173 products, including 127 cigarette products, 18 cigarillo products, three pipe tobacco products, three cut tobacco products, 22 snuff tobacco products.

The Japanese domestic tobacco market continues to experience decreasing sales volumes due to structural factors including the aging and declining adult population together with increasingly stringent smoking restrictions. As a result, the costs for maintaining the product quality and services are rising. Under these circumstances, while JT has been implementing cost optimization measures in line with a projected further decline of sales volume, it has become even more challenging to maintain the same quality and services that meet our consumer's satisfaction.

In this context, JT has applied to amend the retail prices of cigarettes, which exceeds the excise tax hike of cigarettes (1.0 yen per stick), revised tax structure for light weight cigarillos, while taking into account further increases in costs. JT has decided to amend the retail prices of its tobacco products, however such increase varies among different brands and products, to ensure that the quality of each product will be maintained and that consumer expectations continue to be met. Furthermore, JT is planning to submit another application for amending the retail price of some brands, including heated tobacco products.

The proposed retail prices will take effect on October 1, 2021, subject to approval from the Ministry of Finance.

JT will strive to continue to improve the quality of its products and services, in line with the expectations of its consumers.