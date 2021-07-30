Log in
    2914   JP3726800000

JAPAN TOBACCO INC.

(2914)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Japan Tobacco : JT Applies to Amend Retail Prices of Tobacco Products in Japan in Response to a Planned Excise Tax Increase

07/30/2021 | 02:11am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, July 30, 2021

JT Applies to Amend Retail Prices of Tobacco Products in Japan

in Response to a Planned Excise Tax Increase

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE:2914) today announces that it has applied to the Ministry of Finance for approval* to amend the retail prices of its tobacco products in Japan in conjunction with the planned excise tax increase on October 1, 2021. The Company has applied for the retail price amendment for a total of 173 products, including 127 cigarette products, 18 cigarillo products, three pipe tobacco products, three cut tobacco products, 22 snuff tobacco products.

The Japanese domestic tobacco market continues to experience decreasing sales volumes due to structural factors including the aging and declining adult population together with increasingly stringent smoking restrictions. As a result, the costs for maintaining the product quality and services are rising. Under these circumstances, while JT has been implementing cost optimization measures in line with a projected further decline of sales volume, it has become even more challenging to maintain the same quality and services that meet our consumer's satisfaction.

In this context, JT has applied to amend the retail prices of cigarettes, which exceeds the excise tax hike of cigarettes (1.0 yen per stick), revised tax structure for light weight cigarillos, while taking into account further increases in costs. JT has decided to amend the retail prices of its tobacco products, however such increase varies among different brands and products, to ensure that the quality of each product will be maintained and that consumer expectations continue to be met. Furthermore, JT is planning to submit another application for amending the retail price of some brands, including heated tobacco products.

The proposed retail prices will take effect on October 1, 2021, subject to approval from the Ministry of Finance.

JT will strive to continue to improve the quality of its products and services, in line with the expectations of its consumers.

Cigarettes

Unit: JPY

Representative Products

Current Price

New Price

Natural American Spirit (20)

570

600

Seven Stars and Peace (20)

560

600

MEVIUS

540

580

Pianissimo

540

570

Winston (CASTER and CABIN)

500

540

Camel

450

460

Cigarillos

Unit: JPY

Representative Products

Current Price

New Price

Camel Cigars

400

500

Wakaba Cigars

410

500

Echo Cigars

400

500

Camel Cigars (Slim)

380

490

  • In Japan, under the Tobacco Business Act, list prices for any tobacco products must be approved by the Ministry of Finance. Retailers are permitted to sell tobacco products only at list prices approved by the Minister of Finance.
  • Details of the retail price amendment are shown in the Appendix.
  • This document has been prepared for the purpose of providing fair information to investors.

It is not for the purpose of promoting sales to customers or promoting smoking.

###

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With approximately 58,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its heated tobacco products under its Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under its Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.

Contacts:

Dinesh Babu Thotakura, General Manager

Momoko Kanno, Associate Manager

Media and Investor Relations Division

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Tokyo: +81-3-6636-2914

E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com

(Appendix)

Details of the retail price amendments

No.

Category

Name

Current

New

Number of units /

Price

Price

weight per pack

1

Cigarettes

Mevius

540

580

20

2

Cigarettes

Mevius Box

540

580

20

3

Cigarettes

Mevius 100's Box

540

580

20

4

Cigarettes

Mevius Lights

540

580

20

5

Cigarettes

Mevius Lights Box

540

580

20

6

Cigarettes

Mevius Lights 100's Box

540

580

20

7

Cigarettes

Mevius Super Lights

540

580

20

8

Cigarettes

Mevius Super Lights Box

540

580

20

9

Cigarettes

Mevius Super Lights 100's Box

540

580

20

10

Cigarettes

Mevius Extra Lights

540

580

20

11

Cigarettes

Mevius Extra Lights Box

540

580

20

12

Cigarettes

Mevius Extra Lights 100's Box

540

580

20

13

Cigarettes

Mevius One

540

580

20

14

Cigarettes

Mevius One Box

540

580

20

15

Cigarettes

Mevius One 100's Box

540

580

20

16

Cigarettes

Mevius 100's Slim Box

500

530

20

17

Cigarettes

Mevius Super Lights 100's Slim Box

500

530

20

18

Cigarettes

Mevius One 100's Slim Box

500

530

20

19

Cigarettes

Mevius Gold 6

540

580

20

20

Cigarettes

Mevius Gold One 100's

540

580

20

21

Cigarettes

Mevius Gold Impact One 100's

540

580

20

22

Cigarettes

Mevius Gold Impact 6 100's Slim

500

530

20

23

Cigarettes

Mevius Gold Impact One 100's Slim

500

530

20

24

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol FROZEN 8

540

580

20

25

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol FROZEN 5

540

580

20

26

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol FROZEN One

540

580

20

27

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol FROZEN One 100's

540

580

20

28

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple 8

540

580

20

29

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple 5

540

580

20

30

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple One 100's

540

580

20

31

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple 5 100's Slim

500

530

20

32

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple One 100's Slim

500

530

20

33

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Yellow 8

540

580

20

34

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Yellow 5

540

580

20

No.

Category

Name

Current

New

Number of units /

Price

Price

weight per pack

35

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Yellow One 100's

540

580

20

36

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Red 8

540

580

20

37

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Red 5

540

580

20

38

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Red One 100's

540

580

20

39

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Muscat Green 5 100's Slim

500

530

20

40

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Muscat Green One 100's Slim

500

530

20

41

Cigarettes

Mevius LBS Yellow 5

540

580

20

42

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Tablet Ice Mocha 5

540

580

20

43

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Tablet Straight Mint 5

540

580

20

44

Cigarettes

Seven Stars

560

600

20

45

Cigarettes

Seven Stars Box

560

600

20

46

Cigarettes

Seven Stars 10 Box

560

600

20

47

Cigarettes

Seven Stars 7 Box

560

600

20

48

Cigarettes

Seven Stars 4

560

600

20

49

Cigarettes

Seven Stars Menthol 12 Box

560

600

20

50

Cigarettes

Seven Stars Menthol 5 Box

560

600

20

51

Cigarettes

Winston Caster White 5

500

540

20

52

Cigarettes

Winston Caster White 5 Box

500

540

20

53

Cigarettes

Winston Caster White 3

500

540

20

54

Cigarettes

Winston Caster White 3 Box

500

540

20

55

Cigarettes

Winston Caster White One Box

500

540

20

56

Cigarettes

Winston Caster White One 100's Box

500

540

20

57

Cigarettes

Winston Cabin Red 8 Box

500

540

20

58

Cigarettes

Winston Cabin Red 8 100's Box

500

540

20

59

Cigarettes

Winston Cabin Red 5 Box

500

540

20

60

Cigarettes

Winston Cabin Red 2 Box

500

540

20

61

Cigarettes

Winston Cabin Red One 100's Box

500

540

20

62

Cigarettes

Winston Compact Blue 6 Box (18)

430

450

18

63

Cigarettes

Winston Compact Blue 3 Box (18)

430

450

18

64

Cigarettes

Winston Compact Blue One Box (18)

430

450

18

65

Cigarettes

Winston Inazma Menthol 8 Box

500

530

20

66

Cigarettes

Winston Inazma Menthol One 100's Box

500

530

20

67

Cigarettes

Winston Sparkling Menthol 5 Box

500

530

20

68

Cigarettes

Winston Sparkling Menthol One 100's Box

500

530

20

69

Cigarettes

Winston

500

530

20

70

Cigarettes

Caster Premium Vanilla 5 Box

540

580

20

No.

Category

Name

Current

New

Number of units /

Price

Price

weight per pack

71

Cigarettes

Hope (10)

280

300

10

72

Cigarettes

Hope Lights

280

300

10

73

Cigarettes

Hope Super Lights

280

300

10

74

Cigarettes

Hope Menthol

280

300

10

75

Cigarettes

Peace (50)

1400

1500

50

76

Cigarettes

Peace (10)

280

300

10

77

Cigarettes

Peace (20)

560

600

20

78

Cigarettes

Peace Lights Box

560

600

20

79

Cigarettes

Peace Super Lights Box

560

600

20

80

Cigarettes

Peace Aroma Royal 100's Box

600

640

20

81

Cigarettes

Peace Aroma Crown 100's Box

600

640

20

82

Cigarettes

Peace Aroma Infinity

590

630

20

83

Cigarettes

Camel Box

450

460

20

84

Cigarettes

Camel Lights Box

450

460

20

85

Cigarettes

Camel Lights Box*1

450

460

20

86

Cigarettes

Camel One 100's Box

450

460

20

87

Cigarettes

Camel Menthol Box

450

460

20

88

Cigarettes

Camel Menthol Lights Box

450

460

20

89

Cigarettes

Camel Menthol One 100's Box

450

460

20

90

Cigarettes

Camel Menthol Berry Capsule Box

450

460

20

91

Cigarettes

Camel Menthol Berry Capsule Lights Box

450

460

20

92

Cigarettes

Salem Lights Box

540

570

20

93

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Leaf Turquoise

570

600

20

94

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Leaf Gold

570

600

20

95

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Leaf One

570

600

20

96

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Perique Box

570

600

20

97

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Mint (14)

400

420

14

98

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Mint Light (14)

400

420

14

99

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Mint Ultra Light (14)

400

420

14

100

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Mint One (14)

400

420

14

101

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Light

570

600

20

102

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Ultra Light

570

600

20

103

Cigarettes

Pianissimo Aria Menthol

540

570

20

104

Cigarettes

Pianissimo Pétil Menthol

540

570

20

105

Cigarettes

Pianissimo Fram Menthol

540

570

20

106

Cigarettes

Pianissimo Lucia Menthol

540

570

20



Disclaimer

Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
