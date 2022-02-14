Japan Tobacco : JT Group Expands Sustainability Ambition across Entire Value Chain to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, February 14, 2022

JT Group Expands Sustainability Ambition across Entire Value Chain to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) announces today that the JT Group commits to accelerate its efforts to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions across its entire value chain and achieve Net-Zero GHG emissions by 2050.

The JT Group recognizes its vital responsibility to contribute to the transition to a decarbonized society, given the ever-increasing global environmental concerns. To drive this, the Group has updated its targets for "Energy and Emissions" in the current "JT Group Environment Plan 2030" and aims to be Carbon Neutral for its own operations by 2030. Among other initiatives, the JT Group plans to achieve this by increasing the proportion of renewable electricity that it uses.

The revised targets for GHG emission reduction by 2030 are in line with science-based thinking and the JT Group is currently preparing to obtain validation of its targets from the Science Based Targets initiative1.

Masamichi Terabatake, President and Chief Executive Officer of the JT Group, said: "Sustainability initiatives lay the foundation for long-term business growth. These initiatives resonate thoroughly with our management principle "to pursue the 4S model2" and are indispensable. As a leading global company, we believe that addressing global environmental concerns, especially those regarding climate change, forms the basis of our business management.

Today, we have set our new targets to achieve Net-Zero GHG emissions across our entire value chain by 2050. As an intermediate milestone, we aim to be Carbon Neutral in our operations by 2030. We aim to continue to be trusted by our stakeholders and make relentless efforts to reduce our environmental impact, ensuring a sustainable environment for the long-term."