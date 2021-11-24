Japan Tobacco : JT Publishes a Skills Matrix for the Directors and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board
11/24/2021 | 01:10am EST
Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT)(TSE:2914) announces that the Board of Directors has resolved to adopt the concept of skills necessary for the Members of the Board and developed a skills matrix that lists the areas in which the knowledge and experience of each director and member of the audit & supervisory board is expected to be particularly effective.
