Japan Tobacco : JT Publishes a Skills Matrix for the Directors and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT)(TSE:2914) announces that the Board of Directors has resolved to adopt the concept of skills necessary for the Members of the Board and developed a skills matrix that lists the areas in which the knowledge and experience of each director and member of the audit & supervisory board is expected to be particularly effective.

・Concept of skills necessary for the Members of the Board

・Skills matrix of the current Directors and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board

In addition, we have also developed the skills matrix of the candidates for proposed Directors and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board who will assume new responsibilities from March 23rd, 2022.

・Skills matrix of proposed Directors and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board

JT believes the Group corporate governance is one of the most important management priorities and will make constant efforts to improve and enhance it.