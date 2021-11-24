Log in
Japan Tobacco : JT Publishes a Skills Matrix for the Directors and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board

11/24/2021 | 01:10am EST
Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT)(TSE:2914) announces that the Board of Directors has resolved to adopt the concept of skills necessary for the Members of the Board and developed a skills matrix that lists the areas in which the knowledge and experience of each director and member of the audit & supervisory board is expected to be particularly effective.

Concept of skills necessary for the Members of the Board
Skills matrix of the current Directors and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board

In addition, we have also developed the skills matrix of the candidates for proposed Directors and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board who will assume new responsibilities from March 23rd, 2022.
Skills matrix of proposed Directors and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board

JT believes the Group corporate governance is one of the most important management priorities and will make constant efforts to improve and enhance it.

Disclaimer

Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 257 B 19 610 M 19 610 M
Net income 2021 316 B 2 749 M 2 749 M
Net Debt 2021 375 B 3 262 M 3 262 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 5,95%
Capitalization 4 097 B 35 635 M 35 598 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 58 300
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart JAPAN TOBACCO INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Tobacco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN TOBACCO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2 309,00 JPY
Average target price 2 495,86 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masamichi Terabatake President, CEO & Representative Director
Naohiro Minami CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Yasutake Tango Chairman
Hiroyuki Miki Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
Kazuhito Yamashita Director, Head-Compliance & General Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.9.85%35 635
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.7.29%80 809
ITC LIMITED10.48%38 268
KT&G CORPORATION1.81%8 785
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-30.56%8 490
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.0.00%6 608