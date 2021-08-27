Japan Tobacco : JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Heated Tobacco Products in Japan in Conjunction with the Revised Tax Structure

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tokyo, August 27, 2021
JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Heated Tobacco Products in Japan
in Conjunction with the Revised Tax Structure
Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE:2914) today announces that it has received approval from the Ministry of Finance for its application dated August 23, 2021 to amend retail prices of its heated tobacco products in Japan in conjunction with the revised tax structure.
The new retail prices will be effective on October 1, 2021 for a total of 50 heated tobacco products.
JT will strive to continue to improve the quality of its products and services, to exceed the expectations of its consumers.
The retail price amendments are already included in the 2021 consolidated forecast announced on July 30, 2021.
|
Heated Tobacco Products
|
|
Unit: JPY
|
Representative Products
|
Current Price
|
New Price
|
|
|
|
MEVIUS for Ploom TECH
|
540
|
570
|
|
|
|
MEVIUS for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
580
|
|
|
|
MEVIUS for Ploom X and Ploom S
|
540
|
570
|
|
|
Notes :
-
In Japan, under the Tobacco Business Act, list prices for any tobacco products must be approved by the Ministry of Finance. Retailers are permitted to sell tobacco products only at list prices approved by the Minister of Finance.
-
Details of the retail price amendment are shown in the Appendix.
-
This document has been prepared for the purpose of providing fair information to investors.
It is not for the purpose of promoting sales to customers or promoting smoking.
###
Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With approximately 58,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its heated tobacco products under its Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under its Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.
|
Contacts:
|
Dinesh Babu Thotakura, General Manager
|
|
Momoko Kanno, Associate Manager
|
|
Media and Investor Relations Division
|
|
Japan Tobacco Inc.
|
|
Tokyo: +81-3-6636-2914
|
|
E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com
(Appendix)
Details of the retail price amendments
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
Number of units /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
weight per pack
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS REGULAR for Ploom TECH
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
2.7g/2.4g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS REGULAR for Ploom TECH*2
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
2.7g/2.4g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MENTHOL for Ploom TECH
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
2.7g/2.4g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MENTHOL for Ploom TECH*2
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
2.7g/2.4g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS BROWN for Ploom TECH
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS RED COOLER for Ploom TECH
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
2.7g/2.4g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS PURPLE COOLER for Ploom TECH
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
2.7g/2.4g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS GOLD REGULAR for Ploom TECH
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS GOLD MENTHOL for Ploom TECH
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MIX GREEN COOLER for Ploom TECH*3
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
Pianissimo Aria Menthol for Ploom TECH
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
|
Pianissimo Pink Cooler for Ploom TECH
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
|
Pianissimo Morning Rose Cooler for Ploom TECH
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
|
Pianissimo Midnight Jasmine Cooler for Ploom TECH
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
Pianissimo Apricot Cucumber Cooler for Ploom TECH
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
|
Pianissimo Honey Apple Vinegar Cooler for Ploom TECH
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS COLD MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
2.8g/2.9g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
Number of units /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
weight per pack
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS COLD MINT for Ploom TECH+*2
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
2.8g/2.9g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS PURPLE MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
2.8g/2.9g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS GOLD ROAST for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS GOLD CLEAR MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS GOLD MUSCAT GREEN MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS GOLD YELLOW MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS GOLD RED MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS GOLD ORANGE MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS PREMIUM GOLD REGULAR for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS PREMIUM GOLD MENTHOL for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS ENERGY SPARK MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS ENERGY SHOT MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS ENERGY POP GRAPE MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS ENERGY MOSCOW MULE MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS ENERGY PINA COLADA MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS ENERGY HOT WINE for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.0g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS ENERGY SPARKLING WINE MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS ROAST for Ploom TECH+*3
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
Number of units /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
weight per pack
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MILD for Ploom TECH+*3
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.0g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MILD for Ploom TECH+*2 *3
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.0g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS CLEAR MINT for Ploom TECH+*3
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS CLEAR MINT for Ploom TECH+*2 *3
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS RED MINT for Ploom TECH+*3
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
Pianissimo Bergamot Mint for Ploom TECH+*4
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
|
Pianissimo Kinmokusei Mint for Ploom TECH+*4
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS RICH for Ploom X and Ploom S
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
10.6g/5.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
|
MEVIUS SMOOTH for Ploom X and Ploom S
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
10.9g/5.1g
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MENTHOL COLD for Ploom X and Ploom S
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
10.9g/5.3g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MENTHOL FRESH for Ploom X and Ploom S
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
10.8g/5.2g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS REGULAR for Ploom S*3
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
9.8g/5.0g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MENTHOL for Ploom S*3
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
10.2g/5.3g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MENTHOL COOL EFFECT for Ploom S*3
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
10.2g/5.3g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MENTHOL PURPLE for Ploom S*3
|
540
|
|
570
|
|
|
10.0g/5.2g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:10:08 UTC.