Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Tobacco Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2914   JP3726800000

JAPAN TOBACCO INC.

(2914)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Tobacco : JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Heated Tobacco Products in Japan in Conjunction with the Revised Tax Structure

08/27/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, August 27, 2021

JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Heated Tobacco Products in Japan

in Conjunction with the Revised Tax Structure

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE:2914) today announces that it has received approval from the Ministry of Finance for its application dated August 23, 2021 to amend retail prices of its heated tobacco products in Japan in conjunction with the revised tax structure.

The new retail prices will be effective on October 1, 2021 for a total of 50 heated tobacco products.

JT will strive to continue to improve the quality of its products and services, to exceed the expectations of its consumers.

The retail price amendments are already included in the 2021 consolidated forecast announced on July 30, 2021.

Heated Tobacco Products

Unit: JPY

Representative Products

Current Price

New Price

MEVIUS for Ploom TECH

540

570

MEVIUS for Ploom TECH+

550

580

MEVIUS for Ploom X and Ploom S

540

570

Notes :

  • In Japan, under the Tobacco Business Act, list prices for any tobacco products must be approved by the Ministry of Finance. Retailers are permitted to sell tobacco products only at list prices approved by the Minister of Finance.
  • Details of the retail price amendment are shown in the Appendix.
  • This document has been prepared for the purpose of providing fair information to investors.

It is not for the purpose of promoting sales to customers or promoting smoking.

###

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With approximately 58,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its heated tobacco products under its Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under its Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.

Contacts:

Dinesh Babu Thotakura, General Manager

Momoko Kanno, Associate Manager

Media and Investor Relations Division

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Tokyo: +81-3-6636-2914

E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com

(Appendix)

Details of the retail price amendments

No.

Category

Name

Current

New

Number of units /

Price

Price

weight per pack

1

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS REGULAR for Ploom TECH

540

570

2.7g/2.4g

*1

2

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS REGULAR for Ploom TECH*2

540

570

2.7g/2.4g

*1

3

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MENTHOL for Ploom TECH

540

570

2.7g/2.4g

*1

4

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MENTHOL for Ploom TECH*2

540

570

2.7g/2.4g

*1

5

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS BROWN for Ploom TECH

540

570

2.8g/2.5g

*1

6

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS RED COOLER for Ploom TECH

540

570

2.7g/2.4g

*1

7

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS PURPLE COOLER for Ploom TECH

540

570

2.7g/2.4g

*1

8

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS GOLD REGULAR for Ploom TECH

540

570

2.8g/2.5g

*1

9

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS GOLD MENTHOL for Ploom TECH

540

570

2.8g/2.5g

*1

10

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MIX GREEN COOLER for Ploom TECH*3

540

570

2.8g/2.5g

*1

11

Tobacco vapor

Pianissimo Aria Menthol for Ploom TECH

540

570

2.8g/2.5g

*1

12

Tobacco vapor

Pianissimo Pink Cooler for Ploom TECH

540

570

2.8g/2.5g

*1

13

Tobacco vapor

Pianissimo Morning Rose Cooler for Ploom TECH

540

570

2.8g/2.5g

*1

14

Tobacco vapor

Pianissimo Midnight Jasmine Cooler for Ploom TECH

540

570

2.8g/2.5g

*1

15

Tobacco vapor

Pianissimo Apricot Cucumber Cooler for Ploom TECH

540

570

2.8g/2.5g

*1

16

Tobacco vapor

Pianissimo Honey Apple Vinegar Cooler for Ploom TECH

540

570

2.8g/2.5g

*1

17

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS COLD MINT for Ploom TECH+

550

580

2.8g/2.9g

*1

No.

Category

Name

Current

New

Number of units /

Price

Price

weight per pack

18

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS COLD MINT for Ploom TECH+*2

550

580

2.8g/2.9g

*1

19

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS PURPLE MINT for Ploom TECH+

550

580

2.8g/2.9g

*1

20

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS GOLD ROAST for Ploom TECH+

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

21

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS GOLD CLEAR MINT for Ploom TECH+

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

22

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS GOLD MUSCAT GREEN MINT for Ploom TECH+

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

23

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS GOLD YELLOW MINT for Ploom TECH+

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

24

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS GOLD RED MINT for Ploom TECH+

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

25

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS GOLD ORANGE MINT for Ploom TECH+

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

26

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS PREMIUM GOLD REGULAR for Ploom TECH+

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

27

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS PREMIUM GOLD MENTHOL for Ploom TECH+

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

28

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS ENERGY SPARK MINT for Ploom TECH+

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

29

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS ENERGY SHOT MINT for Ploom TECH+

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

30

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS ENERGY POP GRAPE MINT for Ploom TECH+

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

31

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS ENERGY MOSCOW MULE MINT for Ploom TECH+

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

32

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS ENERGY PINA COLADA MINT for Ploom TECH+

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

33

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS ENERGY HOT WINE for Ploom TECH+

550

580

3.0g/3.0g

*1

34

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS ENERGY SPARKLING WINE MINT for Ploom TECH+

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

35

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS ROAST for Ploom TECH+*3

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

No.

Category

Name

Current

New

Number of units /

Price

Price

weight per pack

36

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MILD for Ploom TECH+*3

550

580

3.0g/3.0g

*1

37

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MILD for Ploom TECH+*2 *3

550

580

3.0g/3.0g

*1

38

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS CLEAR MINT for Ploom TECH+*3

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

39

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS CLEAR MINT for Ploom TECH+*2 *3

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

40

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS RED MINT for Ploom TECH+*3

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

41

Tobacco vapor

Pianissimo Bergamot Mint for Ploom TECH+*4

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

42

Tobacco vapor

Pianissimo Kinmokusei Mint for Ploom TECH+*4

550

580

3.0g/3.1g

*1

43

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS RICH for Ploom X and Ploom S

540

570

10.6g/5.1g

*1

44

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS SMOOTH for Ploom X and Ploom S

540

570

10.9g/5.1g

*1

45

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MENTHOL COLD for Ploom X and Ploom S

540

570

10.9g/5.3g

*1

46

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MENTHOL FRESH for Ploom X and Ploom S

540

570

10.8g/5.2g

*1

47

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS REGULAR for Ploom S*3

540

570

9.8g/5.0g

*1

48

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MENTHOL for Ploom S*3

540

570

10.2g/5.3g

*1

49

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MENTHOL COOL EFFECT for Ploom S*3

540

570

10.2g/5.3g

*1

50

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MENTHOL PURPLE for Ploom S*3

540

570

10.0g/5.2g

*1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN TOBACCO INC.
02:11aJAPAN TOBACCO : JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Heated Tobacco Pr..
PU
08/23JAPAN TOBACCO : JT Applies to Amend Retail Prices of Heated Tobacco Products in ..
PU
08/13JAPAN TOBACCO : JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Tobacco Products ..
PU
07/30Japan Tobacco Inc. Reports Consolidated Results for the Six Months of the Fis..
CI
07/30Japan Tobacco Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending December 31..
CI
07/30Japan Tobacco Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Yea..
CI
07/30JAPAN TOBACCO : JT Announces New Executive Appointments
PU
07/30JAPAN TOBACCO : JT Applies to Amend Retail Prices of Tobacco Products in Japan i..
PU
07/30JAPAN TOBACCO : JT Group 2021 Second Quarter Investor Conference Presentation
PU
07/30JAPAN TOBACCO : 2021 Second Quarter Results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAPAN TOBACCO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 203 B 20 025 M 20 025 M
Net income 2021 283 B 2 574 M 2 574 M
Net Debt 2021 427 B 3 878 M 3 878 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 6,18%
Capitalization 3 765 B 34 213 M 34 221 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 58 300
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart JAPAN TOBACCO INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Tobacco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN TOBACCO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2 121,50 JPY
Average target price 2 295,60 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masamichi Terabatake President, CEO & Representative Director
Naohiro Minami CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Yasutake Tango Chairman
Hiroyuki Miki Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
Kazuhito Yamashita Director, Head-Compliance & General Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.0.93%34 213
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.18.90%89 714
ITC LIMITED-1.24%34 253
KT&G CORPORATION-2.65%8 684
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-36.21%7 874
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.0.00%5 868