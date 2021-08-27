Japan Tobacco : JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Heated Tobacco Products in Japan in Conjunction with the Revised Tax Structure

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, August 27, 2021

JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Heated Tobacco Products in Japan

in Conjunction with the Revised Tax Structure

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE:2914) today announces that it has received approval from the Ministry of Finance for its application dated August 23, 2021 to amend retail prices of its heated tobacco products in Japan in conjunction with the revised tax structure.

The new retail prices will be effective on October 1, 2021 for a total of 50 heated tobacco products.

JT will strive to continue to improve the quality of its products and services, to exceed the expectations of its consumers.

The retail price amendments are already included in the 2021 consolidated forecast announced on July 30, 2021.

Heated Tobacco Products Unit: JPY Representative Products Current Price New Price MEVIUS for Ploom TECH 540 570 MEVIUS for Ploom TECH+ 550 580 MEVIUS for Ploom X and Ploom S 540 570

Notes :

In Japan, under the Tobacco Business Act, list prices for any tobacco products must be approved by the Ministry of Finance. Retailers are permitted to sell tobacco products only at list prices approved by the Minister of Finance.

Details of the retail price amendment are shown in the Appendix.

