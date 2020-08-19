Japan Tobacco : JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Tobacco Products in Japan in Response to a Planned Excise Tax Increase 0 08/19/2020 | 02:07am EDT Send by mail :

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Tokyo, August 19, 2020 JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Tobacco Products in Japan in Response to a Planned Excise Tax Increase Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE:2914) today announces that it has received approval from the Ministry of Finance for its application dated July 31, 2020 to amend retail prices of its Japanese tobacco products. The new retail prices will be effective on October 1, 2020 for a total of 224 products, including 136 cigarette products, 16 cigarillo products, three pipe tobacco products, three cut tobacco products, 18 snuff tobacco products and 48 tobacco vapor products. JT will strive to continue to improve the quality of its products and services, in line with the expectations of its consumers. The retail price amendments are already included in the 2020 consolidated forecast announced on July 31, 2020 along with certain assumptions. Cigarettes Unit: JPY Representative Products Current Price New Price Natural American Spirit 530 570 Seven Stars and Peace (20) 510 560 MEVIUS and Pianissimo 490 540 Winston 450 500 Camel 400 450 Tobacco Vapor Products Unit: JPY Representative Products Current Price New Price MEVIUS for Ploom TECH 490 540 MEVIUS for Ploom TECH+ 500 550 MEVIUS for Ploom S 490 540 Camel for Ploom S 460 500 Cigarillos Unit: JPY Representative Products Current Price New Price Camel Cigars 360 400 Wakaba Cigars 360 410 Echo Cigars 350 400 In Japan, under the Tobacco Business Act, list prices for any tobacco products must be approved by the Ministry of Finance. Retailers are permitted to sell tobacco products only at list prices approved by the Ministry of Finance.

Details of the retail price amendment are shown in the Appendix

This document has been prepared for the purpose of providing fair information to investors. It is not for the purpose of promoting sales to customers or promoting smoking. ### Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With approximately 62,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its tobacco vapor products under the Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under its Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/. Contact: Dinesh Babu Thotakura, General Manager Media and Investor Relations Division Japan Tobacco Inc. Tokyo: +81-3-5572-4292 E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com (Appendix) Details of the retail price amendments No. Category Name Current New Number of units / Price Price weight per pack 1 Cigarettes Mevius 490 540 20 2 Cigarettes Mevius Box 490 540 20 3 Cigarettes Mevius 100's Box 490 540 20 4 Cigarettes Mevius Lights 490 540 20 5 Cigarettes Mevius Lights Box 490 540 20 6 Cigarettes Mevius Lights 100's Box 490 540 20 7 Cigarettes Mevius Super Lights 490 540 20 8 Cigarettes Mevius Super Lights Box 490 540 20 9 Cigarettes Mevius Super Lights 100's Box 490 540 20 10 Cigarettes Mevius Extra Lights 490 540 20 11 Cigarettes Mevius Extra Lights Box 490 540 20 12 Cigarettes Mevius Extra Lights 100's Box 490 540 20 13 Cigarettes Mevius One 490 540 20 14 Cigarettes Mevius One Box 490 540 20 15 Cigarettes Mevius One 100's Box 490 540 20 16 Cigarettes Mevius Gold 6 490 540 20 17 Cigarettes Mevius Gold One 100's 490 540 20 18 Cigarettes Mevius Gold Impact 6 100's Slim 490 500 20 19 Cigarettes Mevius Gold Impact One 100's Slim 490 500 20 20 Cigarettes Mevius Gold Impact One 100's 490 540 20 21 Cigarettes Mevius Premium Menthol FROZEN 8 490 540 20 22 Cigarettes Mevius Premium Menthol FROZEN 5 490 540 20 23 Cigarettes Mevius Premium Menthol FROZEN One 490 540 20 24 Cigarettes Mevius Premium Menthol FROZEN One 100's 490 540 20 25 Cigarettes Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple 8 490 540 20 26 Cigarettes Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple 5 490 540 20 27 Cigarettes Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple One 100's 490 540 20 28 Cigarettes Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple 5 100's Slim 490 500 20 29 Cigarettes Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple One 100's Slim 490 500 20 30 Cigarettes Mevius Premium Menthol Option Yellow 8 490 540 20 31 Cigarettes Mevius Premium Menthol Option Yellow 5 490 540 20 32 Cigarettes Mevius Premium Menthol Option Yellow One 100's 490 540 20 33 Cigarettes Mevius Premium Menthol Option Red 8 490 540 20 34 Cigarettes Mevius Premium Menthol Option Red 5 490 540 20 No. Category Name Current New Number of units / Price Price weight per pack 35 Cigarettes Mevius Premium Menthol Option Red One 100's 490 540 20 36 Cigarettes Mevius Premium Menthol Option Muscat Green 5 100's Slim 490 500 20 37 Cigarettes Mevius Premium Menthol Option Muscat Green One 100's Slim 490 500 20 38 Cigarettes Mevius 100's Slim Box *4 490 500 20 39 Cigarettes Mevius Super Lights 100's Slim Box *4 490 500 20 40 Cigarettes Mevius One 100's Slim Box *4 490 500 20 41 Cigarettes Seven Stars 510 560 20 42 Cigarettes Seven Stars Box 510 560 20 43 Cigarettes Seven Stars 10 Box 510 560 20 44 Cigarettes Seven Stars 7 Box 510 560 20 45 Cigarettes Seven Stars 4 510 560 20 46 Cigarettes Seven Stars Menthol 12 Box 510 560 20 47 Cigarettes Seven Stars Menthol 5 Box 510 560 20 48 Cigarettes Winston Caster White 5 450 500 20 49 Cigarettes Winston Caster White 5 Box 450 500 20 50 Cigarettes Winston Caster White 3 450 500 20 51 Cigarettes Winston Caster White 3 Box 450 500 20 52 Cigarettes Winston Caster White One Box 450 500 20 53 Cigarettes Winston Caster White One 100's Box 450 500 20 54 Cigarettes Winston Cabin Red 8 Box 450 500 20 55 Cigarettes Winston Cabin Red 8 100's Box 450 500 20 56 Cigarettes Winston Cabin Red 5 Box 450 500 20 57 Cigarettes Winston Cabin Red 2 Box 450 500 20 58 Cigarettes Winston Cabin Red One 100's Box 450 500 20 59 Cigarettes Winston Compact Blue 6 Box *3 410 450 19 60 Cigarettes Winston Compact Blue 3 Box *3 410 450 19 61 Cigarettes Winston Compact Blue One Box *3 410 450 19 62 Cigarettes Winston Inazma Menthol 8 Box 450 500 20 63 Cigarettes Winston Inazma Menthol One 100's Box 450 500 20 64 Cigarettes Winston Sparkling Menthol 5 Box 450 500 20 65 Cigarettes Winston Sparkling Menthol One 100's Box 450 500 20 66 Cigarettes Winston 450 500 20 67 Cigarettes Winston Compact Blue 6 Box 390 430 18 68 Cigarettes Winston Compact Blue 3 Box 390 430 18 69 Cigarettes Winston Compact Blue One Box 390 430 18 70 Cigarettes Hope (10) 260 280 10 No. Category Name Current New Number of units / Price Price weight per pack 71 Cigarettes Hope Lights 260 280 10 72 Cigarettes Hope Super Lights 260 280 10 73 Cigarettes Hope Menthol 260 280 10 74 Cigarettes Peace (50) 1300 1400 50 75 Cigarettes Peace (10) 260 280 10 76 Cigarettes Peace (20) 510 560 20 77 Cigarettes Peace Lights Box 510 560 20 78 Cigarettes Peace Super Lights Box 510 560 20 79 Cigarettes Peace Aroma Royal 100's Box 550 600 20 80 Cigarettes Peace Aroma Crown 100's Box 550 600 20 81 Cigarettes Peace Aroma Infinity 540 590 20 82 Cigarettes Camel Box 400 450 20 83 Cigarettes Camel Lights Box 400 450 20 84 Cigarettes Camel Lights Box *2 400 450 20 85 Cigarettes Camel Menthol Lights Box 400 450 20 86 Cigarettes Salem Lights Box 490 540 20 87 Cigarettes Natural American Spirit Organic Leaf Turquoise 530 570 20 88 Cigarettes Natural American Spirit Organic Leaf Gold 530 570 20 89 Cigarettes Natural American Spirit Organic Leaf One 530 570 20 90 Cigarettes Natural American Spirit Perique Box 530 570 20 91 Cigarettes Natural American Spirit Organic Mint 530 570 20 92 Cigarettes Natural American Spirit Organic Mint Light 530 570 20 93 Cigarettes Natural American Spirit Organic Mint Ultra Light 530 570 20 94 Cigarettes Natural American Spirit Organic Mint One 530 570 20 95 Cigarettes Natural American Spirit Light 530 570 20 96 Cigarettes Natural American Spirit Ultra Light 530 570 20 97 Cigarettes Natural American Spirit Agate 530 570 20 98 Cigarettes Natural American Spirit Organic Mint (14) *4 380 400 14 99 Cigarettes Natural American Spirit Organic Mint Light (14) *4 380 400 14 100 Cigarettes Natural American Spirit Organic Mint Ultra Light (14) *4 380 400 14 101 Cigarettes Natural American Spirit Organic Mint One (14) *4 380 400 14 102 Cigarettes Pianissimo Aria Menthol 490 540 20 103 Cigarettes Pianissimo Pétil Menthol 490 540 20 104 Cigarettes Pianissimo Fram Menthol 490 540 20 105 Cigarettes Pianissimo Lucia Menthol 490 540 20 106 Cigarettes Pianissimo Precia Menthol 490 540 20 No. Category Name Current New Number of units / Price Price weight per pack 107 Cigarettes Pianissimo Dia's Menthol 490 540 20 108 Cigarettes Pianissimo Icene Menthol 5 490 540 20 109 Cigarettes Pianissimo Icene Menthol One 490 540 20 110 Cigarettes Pianissimo Bevel 490 540 20 111 Cigarettes Hi-Lite 450 490 20 112 Cigarettes Hi-Lite Menthol 450 490 20 113 Cigarettes Uruma 450 500 20 114 Cigarettes Peace Virginia Leaf of Japan 550 600 20 115 Cigarettes Peace Virginia Leaf of America 550 600 20 116 Cigarettes Peace Virginia Leaf of Brazil 550 600 20 117 Cigarettes Seven Stars Nippon Leaf Daruma 530 580 20 118 Cigarettes Camel Natural Box *3 490 520 20 119 Cigarettes Camel Natural Lights Box *3 490 520 20 120 Cigarettes Winston Compact Menthol Purple One Box *3 410 450 19 121 Cigarettes Winston Compact Menthol Purple 5 Box *3 410 450 19 122 Cigarettes Seven Stars Menthol 8 Box *3 510 560 20 123 Cigarettes Mevius Gold 6 100's *3 490 540 20 124 Cigarettes Mevius Gold 3 100's *3 490 540 20 125 Cigarettes Winston Inazma Menthol 5 Box *3 450 500 20 126 Cigarettes Winston Sparkling Menthol 8 Box *3 450 500 20 127 Cigarettes Winston mini Bitter Red 12 *3 400 450 20 128 Cigarettes Winston mini Straight Blue 8 *3 400 450 20 129 Cigarettes Winston mini Sweet White One *3 400 450 20 130 Cigarettes Pianissimo Temore 6 *3 500 540 20 131 Cigarettes Pianissimo Temore One *3 500 540 20 132 Cigarettes Wakaba *3 450 500 20 133 Cigarettes Echo *3 440 490 20 134 Cigarettes Golden Bat *3 420 470 20 135 Cigarettes Seven Stars (10) *3 260 280 10 136 Cigarettes Natural American Spirit Agate (10) 270 290 10 137 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS REGULAR for Ploom TECH 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 138 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS REGULAR for Ploom TECH *2 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 139 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS MENTHOL for Ploom TECH 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 No. Category Name Current New Number of units / Price Price weight per pack 140 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS MENTHOL for Ploom TECH *2 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 141 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS BROWN for Ploom TECH 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 142 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS RED COOLER for Ploom TECH 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 143 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS PURPLE COOLER for Ploom TECH 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 144 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS MIX GREEN COOLER for Ploom TECH *3 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 145 Tobacco vapor Pianissimo Gold for Ploom TECH *3 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 146 Tobacco vapor Pianissimo Aria Menthol for Ploom TECH 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 147 Tobacco vapor Pianissimo Pink Cooler for Ploom TECH 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 148 Tobacco vapor Pianissimo Yellow Cooler for Ploom TECH *3 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 149 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS MILD for Ploom TECH+ 500 550 3.0g/3.0g *1 150 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS MILD for Ploom TECH+ *2 500 550 3.0g/3.0g *1 151 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS ROAST for Ploom TECH+ 500 550 3.0g/3.1g *1 152 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS COLD MINT for Ploom TECH+ 500 550 3.0g/3.1g *1 153 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS COLD MINT for Ploom TECH+ *2 500 550 3.0g/3.1g *1 154 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS CLEAR MINT for Ploom TECH+ 500 550 3.0g/3.1g *1 155 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS CLEAR MINT for Ploom TECH+ *2 500 550 3.0g/3.1g *1 156 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS GOLD ROAST for Ploom TECH+ 500 550 3.0g/3.1g *1 157 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS GOLD CLEAR MINT for Ploom TECH+ 500 550 3.0g/3.1g *1 No. Category Name Current New Number of units / Price Price weight per pack 158 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS RED MINT for Ploom TECH+ 500 550 3.0g/3.1g *1 159 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS PURPLE MINT for Ploom TECH+ 500 550 3.0g/3.1g *1 160 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS GOLD MUSCAT GREEN MINT for Ploom TECH+ 500 550 3.0g/3.1g *1 161 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS GOLD YELLOW MINT for Ploom TECH+ 500 550 3.0g/3.1g *1 162 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS GOLD RED MINT for Ploom TECH+ 500 550 3.0g/3.1g *1 163 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS REGULAR for Ploom S 490 540 9.8g/5.0g *1 164 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS MENTHOL for Ploom S 490 540 10.2g/5.3g *1 165 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS MENTHOL COOL EFFECT for Ploom S 490 540 10.2g/5.3g *1 166 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS MENTHOL PURPLE for Ploom S 490 540 10.0g/5.2g *1 167 Tobacco vapor CAMEL REGULAR for Ploom S 460 500 9.8g/5.0g *1 168 Tobacco vapor CAMEL MENTHOL for Ploom S 460 500 10.2g/5.3g *1 169 Tobacco vapor CAMEL MENTHOL RED for Ploom S 460 500 10.2g/5.3g *1 170 Tobacco vapor CAMEL MENTHOL YELLOW for Ploom S 460 500 10.0g/5.2g *1 171 Tobacco vapor CAMEL MENTHOL PURPLE for Ploom S 460 500 10.1g/5.3g *1 172 Tobacco vapor CAMEL BLACK MINT MENTHOL for Ploom S 460 500 10.1g/5.3g *1 173 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS AZUKI for Ploom TECH 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 174 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS MATCHA COOLER for Ploom TECH 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 175 Tobacco vapor Pianissimo Sakura Cooler for Ploom TECH 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 No. Category Name Current New Number of units / Price Price weight per pack 176 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS ENERGY SPARK MINT for Ploom TECH+ 500 550 3.0g/3.1g *1 177 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS ENERGY MOSCOW MULE MINT for Ploom TECH+ 500 550 3.0g/3.1g *1 178 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS ENERGY PINA COLADA MINT for Ploom TECH+ 500 550 3.0g/3.1g *1 179 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS MASCAT COOLER for Ploom TECH 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 180 Tobacco vapor Pianissimo Lemon Lime Cooler for Ploom TECH 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 181 Tobacco vapor MEVIUS VANILLA AROMA for Ploom TECH 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 182 Tobacco vapor Pianissimo Blueberry Yogurt Cooler for Ploom TECH 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 183 Tobacco vapor Pianissimo Morning Rose Cooler for Ploom TECH *4 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 184 Tobacco vapor Pianissimo Midnight Jasmine Cooler for Ploom TECH *4 490 540 2.8g/2.5g *1 185 Cigarillos Peace Little Cigars 550 580 20 186 Cigarillos Camel Cigars Box 360 400 20 187 Cigarillos Camel Cigars Lights Box 360 400 20 188 Cigarillos Camel Cigars Menthol Box 360 400 20 189 Cigarillos Camel Cigars Menthol Slims 330 380 20 190 Cigarillos Camel Cigars Menthol Lights Slims 330 380 20 191 Cigarillos Camel Cigars Ultra Lights Box 360 400 20 192 Cigarillos Camel Cigars Menthol Lights Box 360 400 20 193 Cigarillos Camel Cigars Menthol Ultra Lights Box 360 400 20 194 Cigarillos Camel Cigars Menthol Ultra Lights 100's Slims 330 380 20 195 Cigarillos Camel Cigars Menthol Berry Capsule Box 360 400 20 196 Cigarillos Camel Cigars Menthol Berry Capsule Lights Box 360 400 20 197 Cigarillos Wakaba Cigars 360 410 20 198 Cigarillos Echo Cigars 350 400 20 199 Cigarillos Golden Bat Cigars 280 370 20 200 Cigarillos Golden Bat Cigars Menthol 280 370 20 201 Cut tobacco Koiki Matsukawa Kizami 480 520 10.0g 202 Cut tobacco Koiki Daruma Kizami 480 520 10.0g No. Category Name Current New Number of units / Price Price weight per pack 203 Cut tobacco Koiki 480 520 10.0g 204 Pipe tobacco Natural American Spirit Organic Blend Turquoise 1260 1360 40.0g 205 Pipe tobacco Natural American Spirit Original Blend 1180 1280 40.0g 206 Pipe tobacco Natural American Spirit Perique Blend 1180 1280 40.0g 207 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Stix Blue Mint holder set 430 470 3.6g 208 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Stix Blue Mint refill pack (2 cartridges) 320 360 3.6g 209 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Stix Brown Flavor holder set 430 470 3.3g 210 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Stix Brown Flavor refill pack (2 cartridges) 320 360 3.3g 211 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Stix Pink Flavor refill pack (2 cartridges) 320 360 3.5g 212 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Stix Green Mint refill pack (2 cartridges) 320 360 3.3g 213 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Stix Blue Mint refill pack (1 cartridge) 160 180 1.8g 214 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Stix Brown Flavor refill pack (1 cartridge) 160 180 1.6g 215 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Stix Green Mint refill pack (1 cartridge) 160 180 1.6g 216 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Stix Pink Flavor refill pack (1 cartridge) 160 180 1.7g 217 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Snus Matcha Latte 500 540 6.2g 218 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Snus Ume 500 540 6.2g 219 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Snus Regular 500 540 6.8g 220 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Snus Apple Mint 500 540 6.8g 221 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Snus Vanilla 500 540 6.8g 222 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Snus Cool Mint 500 540 6.8g 223 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Snus Spice 550 590 9.0g 224 Snuff tobacco Zerostyle Snus Black Menthol 550 590 9.0g Notes: The excise tax system was revised for Tobacco Vapor products effective from October 1, 2018. Permalink Disclaimer Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 06:06:05 UTC