Japan Tobacco : JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Tobacco Products in Japan in Response to a Planned Excise Tax Increase

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tokyo, August 19, 2020
JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Tobacco Products in Japan
in Response to a Planned Excise Tax Increase
Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE:2914) today announces that it has received approval from the Ministry of Finance for its application dated July 31, 2020 to amend retail prices of its Japanese tobacco products.
The new retail prices will be effective on October 1, 2020 for a total of 224 products, including 136 cigarette products, 16 cigarillo products, three pipe tobacco products, three cut tobacco products, 18 snuff tobacco products and 48 tobacco vapor products.
JT will strive to continue to improve the quality of its products and services, in line with the expectations of its consumers.
The retail price amendments are already included in the 2020 consolidated forecast announced on July 31, 2020 along with certain assumptions.
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Unit: JPY
|
Representative Products
|
Current Price
|
New Price
|
|
|
|
Natural American Spirit
|
530
|
570
|
|
|
|
Seven Stars and Peace (20)
|
510
|
560
|
|
|
|
MEVIUS and Pianissimo
|
490
|
540
|
|
|
|
Winston
|
450
|
500
|
|
|
|
Camel
|
400
|
450
|
|
|
|
Tobacco Vapor Products
|
|
Unit: JPY
|
Representative Products
|
Current Price
|
New Price
|
|
|
|
MEVIUS for Ploom TECH
|
490
|
540
|
|
|
|
MEVIUS for Ploom TECH+
|
500
|
550
|
|
|
|
MEVIUS for Ploom S
|
490
|
540
|
|
|
|
Camel for Ploom S
|
460
|
500
|
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
|
Unit: JPY
|
Representative Products
|
Current Price
|
New Price
|
|
|
|
Camel Cigars
|
360
|
400
|
|
|
|
Wakaba Cigars
|
360
|
410
|
|
|
|
Echo Cigars
|
350
|
400
|
|
|
-
In Japan, under the Tobacco Business Act, list prices for any tobacco products must be approved by the Ministry of Finance. Retailers are permitted to sell tobacco products only at list prices approved by the Ministry of Finance.
-
Details of the retail price amendment are shown in the Appendix
-
This document has been prepared for the purpose of providing fair information to investors.
It is not for the purpose of promoting sales to customers or promoting smoking.
###
Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With approximately 62,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its tobacco vapor products under the Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under its Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.
|
Contact:
|
Dinesh Babu Thotakura, General Manager
|
|
Media and Investor Relations Division
|
|
Japan Tobacco Inc.
|
|
Tokyo: +81-3-5572-4292
|
|
E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com
(Appendix)
Details of the retail price amendments
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
Number of units /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
weight per pack
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Box
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius 100's Box
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Lights
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Lights Box
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Lights 100's Box
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Super Lights
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Super Lights Box
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Super Lights 100's Box
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Extra Lights
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Extra Lights Box
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Extra Lights 100's Box
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius One
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius One Box
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius One 100's Box
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Gold 6
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Gold One 100's
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Gold Impact 6 100's Slim
|
490
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Gold Impact One 100's Slim
|
490
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Gold Impact One 100's
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Premium Menthol FROZEN 8
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Premium Menthol FROZEN 5
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Premium Menthol FROZEN One
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Premium Menthol FROZEN One 100's
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple 8
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple 5
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple One 100's
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple 5 100's Slim
|
490
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple One 100's Slim
|
490
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Premium Menthol Option Yellow 8
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Premium Menthol Option Yellow 5
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Premium Menthol Option Yellow One 100's
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Premium Menthol Option Red 8
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Premium Menthol Option Red 5
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
Number of units /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
weight per pack
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Premium Menthol Option Red One 100's
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Premium Menthol Option Muscat Green 5 100's Slim
|
490
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Premium Menthol Option Muscat Green One 100's Slim
|
490
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius 100's Slim Box *4
|
490
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Super Lights 100's Slim Box *4
|
490
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius One 100's Slim Box *4
|
490
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Seven Stars
|
510
|
|
560
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Seven Stars Box
|
510
|
|
560
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Seven Stars 10 Box
|
510
|
|
560
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Seven Stars 7 Box
|
510
|
|
560
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Seven Stars 4
|
510
|
|
560
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Seven Stars Menthol 12 Box
|
510
|
|
560
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Seven Stars Menthol 5 Box
|
510
|
|
560
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Caster White 5
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Caster White 5 Box
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Caster White 3
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Caster White 3 Box
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Caster White One Box
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Caster White One 100's Box
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Cabin Red 8 Box
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Cabin Red 8 100's Box
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Cabin Red 5 Box
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Cabin Red 2 Box
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Cabin Red One 100's Box
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Compact Blue 6 Box *3
|
410
|
|
450
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Compact Blue 3 Box *3
|
410
|
|
450
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Compact Blue One Box *3
|
410
|
|
450
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Inazma Menthol 8 Box
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Inazma Menthol One 100's Box
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Sparkling Menthol 5 Box
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Sparkling Menthol One 100's Box
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Compact Blue 6 Box
|
390
|
|
430
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Compact Blue 3 Box
|
390
|
|
430
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Compact Blue One Box
|
390
|
|
430
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
Hope (10)
|
260
|
|
280
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
Number of units /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
weight per pack
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Hope Lights
|
260
|
|
280
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Hope Super Lights
|
260
|
|
280
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Hope Menthol
|
260
|
|
280
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Peace (50)
|
1300
|
|
1400
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Peace (10)
|
260
|
|
280
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Peace (20)
|
510
|
|
560
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Peace Lights Box
|
510
|
|
560
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Peace Super Lights Box
|
510
|
|
560
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Peace Aroma Royal 100's Box
|
550
|
|
600
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Peace Aroma Crown 100's Box
|
550
|
|
600
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Peace Aroma Infinity
|
540
|
|
590
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
Camel Box
|
400
|
|
450
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Camel Lights Box
|
400
|
|
450
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Camel Lights Box *2
|
400
|
|
450
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Camel Menthol Lights Box
|
400
|
|
450
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Salem Lights Box
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Natural American Spirit Organic Leaf Turquoise
|
530
|
|
570
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Natural American Spirit Organic Leaf Gold
|
530
|
|
570
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Natural American Spirit Organic Leaf One
|
530
|
|
570
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Natural American Spirit Perique Box
|
530
|
|
570
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Natural American Spirit Organic Mint
|
530
|
|
570
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Natural American Spirit Organic Mint Light
|
530
|
|
570
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Natural American Spirit Organic Mint Ultra Light
|
530
|
|
570
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Natural American Spirit Organic Mint One
|
530
|
|
570
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Natural American Spirit Light
|
530
|
|
570
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Natural American Spirit Ultra Light
|
530
|
|
570
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Natural American Spirit Agate
|
530
|
|
570
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Natural American Spirit Organic Mint (14) *4
|
380
|
|
400
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Natural American Spirit Organic Mint Light (14) *4
|
380
|
|
400
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Natural American Spirit Organic Mint Ultra Light (14) *4
|
380
|
|
400
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Natural American Spirit Organic Mint One (14) *4
|
380
|
|
400
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Pianissimo Aria Menthol
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Pianissimo Pétil Menthol
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Pianissimo Fram Menthol
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Pianissimo Lucia Menthol
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Pianissimo Precia Menthol
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
Number of units /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
weight per pack
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Pianissimo Dia's Menthol
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Pianissimo Icene Menthol 5
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Pianissimo Icene Menthol One
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Pianissimo Bevel
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Hi-Lite
|
450
|
|
490
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Hi-Lite Menthol
|
450
|
|
490
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
Uruma
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Peace Virginia Leaf of Japan
|
550
|
|
600
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Peace Virginia Leaf of America
|
550
|
|
600
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Peace Virginia Leaf of Brazil
|
550
|
|
600
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
Seven Stars Nippon Leaf Daruma
|
530
|
|
580
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Camel Natural Box *3
|
490
|
|
520
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Camel Natural Lights Box *3
|
490
|
|
520
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Compact Menthol Purple One Box *3
|
410
|
|
450
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Compact Menthol Purple 5 Box *3
|
410
|
|
450
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Seven Stars Menthol 8 Box *3
|
510
|
|
560
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Gold 6 100's *3
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Mevius Gold 3 100's *3
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Inazma Menthol 5 Box *3
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston Sparkling Menthol 8 Box *3
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston mini Bitter Red 12 *3
|
400
|
|
450
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Winston mini Straight Blue 8 *3
|
400
|
|
450
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
Winston mini Sweet White One *3
|
400
|
|
450
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Pianissimo Temore 6 *3
|
500
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Pianissimo Temore One *3
|
500
|
|
540
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Wakaba *3
|
450
|
|
500
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
Echo *3
|
440
|
|
490
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Golden Bat *3
|
420
|
|
470
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
Seven Stars (10) *3
|
260
|
|
280
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Natural American Spirit Agate (10)
|
270
|
|
290
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
|
MEVIUS REGULAR for Ploom TECH
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
|
MEVIUS REGULAR for Ploom TECH *2
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
|
MEVIUS MENTHOL for Ploom TECH
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
Number of units /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
weight per pack
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MENTHOL for Ploom TECH *2
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS BROWN for Ploom TECH
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS RED COOLER for Ploom TECH
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS PURPLE COOLER for Ploom TECH
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MIX GREEN COOLER for Ploom TECH *3
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
Pianissimo Gold for Ploom TECH *3
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
Pianissimo Aria Menthol for Ploom TECH
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
Pianissimo Pink Cooler for Ploom TECH
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
148
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
Pianissimo Yellow Cooler for Ploom TECH *3
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MILD for Ploom TECH+
|
500
|
|
550
|
|
|
3.0g/3.0g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MILD for Ploom TECH+ *2
|
500
|
|
550
|
|
|
3.0g/3.0g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS ROAST for Ploom TECH+
|
500
|
|
550
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS COLD MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
500
|
|
550
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS COLD MINT for Ploom TECH+ *2
|
500
|
|
550
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS CLEAR MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
500
|
|
550
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS CLEAR MINT for Ploom TECH+ *2
|
500
|
|
550
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS GOLD ROAST for Ploom TECH+
|
500
|
|
550
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
|
MEVIUS GOLD CLEAR MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
500
|
|
550
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
Number of units /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
weight per pack
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
|
MEVIUS RED MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
500
|
|
550
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS PURPLE MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
500
|
|
550
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS GOLD MUSCAT GREEN MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
500
|
|
550
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS GOLD YELLOW MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
500
|
|
550
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS GOLD RED MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
500
|
|
550
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
|
MEVIUS REGULAR for Ploom S
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
9.8g/5.0g
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MENTHOL for Ploom S
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
10.2g/5.3g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
|
MEVIUS MENTHOL COOL EFFECT for Ploom S
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
10.2g/5.3g
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MENTHOL PURPLE for Ploom S
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
10.0g/5.2g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
CAMEL REGULAR for Ploom S
|
460
|
|
500
|
|
|
9.8g/5.0g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
CAMEL MENTHOL for Ploom S
|
460
|
|
500
|
|
|
10.2g/5.3g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
CAMEL MENTHOL RED for Ploom S
|
460
|
|
500
|
|
|
10.2g/5.3g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
CAMEL MENTHOL YELLOW for Ploom S
|
460
|
|
500
|
|
|
10.0g/5.2g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
CAMEL MENTHOL PURPLE for Ploom S
|
460
|
|
500
|
|
|
10.1g/5.3g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
172
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
CAMEL BLACK MINT MENTHOL for Ploom S
|
460
|
|
500
|
|
|
10.1g/5.3g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS AZUKI for Ploom TECH
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MATCHA COOLER for Ploom TECH
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
Pianissimo Sakura Cooler for Ploom TECH
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
Number of units /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
weight per pack
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS ENERGY SPARK MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
500
|
|
550
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS ENERGY MOSCOW MULE MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
500
|
|
550
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS ENERGY PINA COLADA MINT for Ploom TECH+
|
500
|
|
550
|
|
|
3.0g/3.1g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS MASCAT COOLER for Ploom TECH
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
Pianissimo Lemon Lime Cooler for Ploom TECH
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
MEVIUS VANILLA AROMA for Ploom TECH
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
Pianissimo Blueberry Yogurt Cooler for Ploom TECH
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
Pianissimo Morning Rose Cooler for Ploom TECH *4
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
Tobacco vapor
|
Pianissimo Midnight Jasmine Cooler for Ploom TECH *4
|
490
|
|
540
|
|
|
2.8g/2.5g
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
Peace Little Cigars
|
550
|
|
580
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
186
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
Camel Cigars Box
|
360
|
|
400
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
Camel Cigars Lights Box
|
360
|
|
400
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
188
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
Camel Cigars Menthol Box
|
360
|
|
400
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
Camel Cigars Menthol Slims
|
330
|
|
380
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
Camel Cigars Menthol Lights Slims
|
330
|
|
380
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
Camel Cigars Ultra Lights Box
|
360
|
|
400
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
Camel Cigars Menthol Lights Box
|
360
|
|
400
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
193
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
Camel Cigars Menthol Ultra Lights Box
|
360
|
|
400
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
Camel Cigars Menthol Ultra Lights 100's Slims
|
330
|
|
380
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
Camel Cigars Menthol Berry Capsule Box
|
360
|
|
400
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
Camel Cigars Menthol Berry Capsule Lights Box
|
360
|
|
400
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
Wakaba Cigars
|
360
|
|
410
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
Echo Cigars
|
350
|
|
400
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
Golden Bat Cigars
|
280
|
|
370
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
Golden Bat Cigars Menthol
|
280
|
|
370
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
Cut tobacco
|
|
Koiki Matsukawa Kizami
|
480
|
|
520
|
|
|
10.0g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
Cut tobacco
|
Koiki Daruma Kizami
|
480
|
|
520
|
|
|
10.0g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
Number of units /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
weight per pack
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
203
|
|
|
Cut tobacco
|
|
Koiki
|
480
|
|
520
|
|
|
10.0g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
Pipe tobacco
|
Natural American Spirit Organic Blend Turquoise
|
1260
|
|
1360
|
|
|
40.0g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
Pipe tobacco
|
Natural American Spirit Original Blend
|
1180
|
|
1280
|
|
|
40.0g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
206
|
|
|
Pipe tobacco
|
Natural American Spirit Perique Blend
|
1180
|
|
1280
|
|
|
40.0g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
207
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Stix Blue Mint holder set
|
430
|
|
470
|
|
|
3.6g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
208
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Stix Blue Mint refill pack (2 cartridges)
|
320
|
|
360
|
|
|
3.6g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Stix Brown Flavor holder set
|
430
|
|
470
|
|
|
3.3g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Stix Brown Flavor refill pack (2 cartridges)
|
320
|
|
360
|
|
|
3.3g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Stix Pink Flavor refill pack (2 cartridges)
|
320
|
|
360
|
|
|
3.5g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Stix Green Mint refill pack (2 cartridges)
|
320
|
|
360
|
|
|
3.3g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Stix Blue Mint refill pack (1 cartridge)
|
160
|
|
180
|
|
|
1.8g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Stix Brown Flavor refill pack (1 cartridge)
|
160
|
|
180
|
|
|
1.6g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Stix Green Mint refill pack (1 cartridge)
|
160
|
|
180
|
|
|
1.6g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Stix Pink Flavor refill pack (1 cartridge)
|
160
|
|
180
|
|
|
1.7g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Snus Matcha Latte
|
500
|
|
540
|
|
|
6.2g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Snus Ume
|
500
|
|
540
|
|
|
6.2g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Snus Regular
|
500
|
|
540
|
|
|
6.8g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Snus Apple Mint
|
500
|
|
540
|
|
|
6.8g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Snus Vanilla
|
500
|
|
540
|
|
|
6.8g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Snus Cool Mint
|
500
|
|
540
|
|
|
6.8g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Snus Spice
|
550
|
|
590
|
|
|
9.0g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
Snuff tobacco
|
|
Zerostyle Snus Black Menthol
|
550
|
|
590
|
|
|
9.0g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
The excise tax system was revised for Tobacco Vapor products effective from October 1, 2018. The new tax system takes into consideration the taxable weight as per the old tax system and taxable weight as per the new tax system. Therefore, weights of the product under the old system and new system are both listed as old weight / new weight.
-
JT applied retail price amendment for two products per each brand below according to their manufacturing location.
-
-
Camel Lights Box
-
MEVIUS REGULAR for Ploom TECH
-
MEVIUS MENTHOL for Ploom TECH
-
MEVIUS MILD for Ploom TECH+
-
MEVIUS COLD MINT for Ploom TECH+
-
MEVIUS CLEAR MINT for Ploom TECH+
-
JT will delist the products after the stock is sold out in the retail stores.
-
JT plans to launch new products.
Disclaimer
Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 06:06:05 UTC