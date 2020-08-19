Log in
Japan Tobacco : JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Tobacco Products in Japan in Response to a Planned Excise Tax Increase

08/19/2020 | 02:07am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, August 19, 2020

JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Tobacco Products in Japan

in Response to a Planned Excise Tax Increase

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE:2914) today announces that it has received approval from the Ministry of Finance for its application dated July 31, 2020 to amend retail prices of its Japanese tobacco products.

The new retail prices will be effective on October 1, 2020 for a total of 224 products, including 136 cigarette products, 16 cigarillo products, three pipe tobacco products, three cut tobacco products, 18 snuff tobacco products and 48 tobacco vapor products.

JT will strive to continue to improve the quality of its products and services, in line with the expectations of its consumers.

The retail price amendments are already included in the 2020 consolidated forecast announced on July 31, 2020 along with certain assumptions.

Cigarettes

Unit: JPY

Representative Products

Current Price

New Price

Natural American Spirit

530

570

Seven Stars and Peace (20)

510

560

MEVIUS and Pianissimo

490

540

Winston

450

500

Camel

400

450

Tobacco Vapor Products

Unit: JPY

Representative Products

Current Price

New Price

MEVIUS for Ploom TECH

490

540

MEVIUS for Ploom TECH+

500

550

MEVIUS for Ploom S

490

540

Camel for Ploom S

460

500

Cigarillos

Unit: JPY

Representative Products

Current Price

New Price

Camel Cigars

360

400

Wakaba Cigars

360

410

Echo Cigars

350

400

  • In Japan, under the Tobacco Business Act, list prices for any tobacco products must be approved by the Ministry of Finance. Retailers are permitted to sell tobacco products only at list prices approved by the Ministry of Finance.
  • Details of the retail price amendment are shown in the Appendix
  • This document has been prepared for the purpose of providing fair information to investors.

It is not for the purpose of promoting sales to customers or promoting smoking.

###

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With approximately 62,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its tobacco vapor products under the Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under its Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.

Contact:

Dinesh Babu Thotakura, General Manager

Media and Investor Relations Division

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Tokyo: +81-3-5572-4292

E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com

(Appendix)

Details of the retail price amendments

No.

Category

Name

Current

New

Number of units /

Price

Price

weight per pack

1

Cigarettes

Mevius

490

540

20

2

Cigarettes

Mevius Box

490

540

20

3

Cigarettes

Mevius 100's Box

490

540

20

4

Cigarettes

Mevius Lights

490

540

20

5

Cigarettes

Mevius Lights Box

490

540

20

6

Cigarettes

Mevius Lights 100's Box

490

540

20

7

Cigarettes

Mevius Super Lights

490

540

20

8

Cigarettes

Mevius Super Lights Box

490

540

20

9

Cigarettes

Mevius Super Lights 100's Box

490

540

20

10

Cigarettes

Mevius Extra Lights

490

540

20

11

Cigarettes

Mevius Extra Lights Box

490

540

20

12

Cigarettes

Mevius Extra Lights 100's Box

490

540

20

13

Cigarettes

Mevius One

490

540

20

14

Cigarettes

Mevius One Box

490

540

20

15

Cigarettes

Mevius One 100's Box

490

540

20

16

Cigarettes

Mevius Gold 6

490

540

20

17

Cigarettes

Mevius Gold One 100's

490

540

20

18

Cigarettes

Mevius Gold Impact 6 100's Slim

490

500

20

19

Cigarettes

Mevius Gold Impact One 100's Slim

490

500

20

20

Cigarettes

Mevius Gold Impact One 100's

490

540

20

21

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol FROZEN 8

490

540

20

22

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol FROZEN 5

490

540

20

23

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol FROZEN One

490

540

20

24

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol FROZEN One 100's

490

540

20

25

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple 8

490

540

20

26

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple 5

490

540

20

27

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple One 100's

490

540

20

28

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple 5 100's Slim

490

500

20

29

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Purple One 100's Slim

490

500

20

30

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Yellow 8

490

540

20

31

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Yellow 5

490

540

20

32

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Yellow One 100's

490

540

20

33

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Red 8

490

540

20

34

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Red 5

490

540

20

No.

Category

Name

Current

New

Number of units /

Price

Price

weight per pack

35

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Red One 100's

490

540

20

36

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Muscat Green 5 100's Slim

490

500

20

37

Cigarettes

Mevius Premium Menthol Option Muscat Green One 100's Slim

490

500

20

38

Cigarettes

Mevius 100's Slim Box *4

490

500

20

39

Cigarettes

Mevius Super Lights 100's Slim Box *4

490

500

20

40

Cigarettes

Mevius One 100's Slim Box *4

490

500

20

41

Cigarettes

Seven Stars

510

560

20

42

Cigarettes

Seven Stars Box

510

560

20

43

Cigarettes

Seven Stars 10 Box

510

560

20

44

Cigarettes

Seven Stars 7 Box

510

560

20

45

Cigarettes

Seven Stars 4

510

560

20

46

Cigarettes

Seven Stars Menthol 12 Box

510

560

20

47

Cigarettes

Seven Stars Menthol 5 Box

510

560

20

48

Cigarettes

Winston Caster White 5

450

500

20

49

Cigarettes

Winston Caster White 5 Box

450

500

20

50

Cigarettes

Winston Caster White 3

450

500

20

51

Cigarettes

Winston Caster White 3 Box

450

500

20

52

Cigarettes

Winston Caster White One Box

450

500

20

53

Cigarettes

Winston Caster White One 100's Box

450

500

20

54

Cigarettes

Winston Cabin Red 8 Box

450

500

20

55

Cigarettes

Winston Cabin Red 8 100's Box

450

500

20

56

Cigarettes

Winston Cabin Red 5 Box

450

500

20

57

Cigarettes

Winston Cabin Red 2 Box

450

500

20

58

Cigarettes

Winston Cabin Red One 100's Box

450

500

20

59

Cigarettes

Winston Compact Blue 6 Box *3

410

450

19

60

Cigarettes

Winston Compact Blue 3 Box *3

410

450

19

61

Cigarettes

Winston Compact Blue One Box *3

410

450

19

62

Cigarettes

Winston Inazma Menthol 8 Box

450

500

20

63

Cigarettes

Winston Inazma Menthol One 100's Box

450

500

20

64

Cigarettes

Winston Sparkling Menthol 5 Box

450

500

20

65

Cigarettes

Winston Sparkling Menthol One 100's Box

450

500

20

66

Cigarettes

Winston

450

500

20

67

Cigarettes

Winston Compact Blue 6 Box

390

430

18

68

Cigarettes

Winston Compact Blue 3 Box

390

430

18

69

Cigarettes

Winston Compact Blue One Box

390

430

18

70

Cigarettes

Hope (10)

260

280

10

No.

Category

Name

Current

New

Number of units /

Price

Price

weight per pack

71

Cigarettes

Hope Lights

260

280

10

72

Cigarettes

Hope Super Lights

260

280

10

73

Cigarettes

Hope Menthol

260

280

10

74

Cigarettes

Peace (50)

1300

1400

50

75

Cigarettes

Peace (10)

260

280

10

76

Cigarettes

Peace (20)

510

560

20

77

Cigarettes

Peace Lights Box

510

560

20

78

Cigarettes

Peace Super Lights Box

510

560

20

79

Cigarettes

Peace Aroma Royal 100's Box

550

600

20

80

Cigarettes

Peace Aroma Crown 100's Box

550

600

20

81

Cigarettes

Peace Aroma Infinity

540

590

20

82

Cigarettes

Camel Box

400

450

20

83

Cigarettes

Camel Lights Box

400

450

20

84

Cigarettes

Camel Lights Box *2

400

450

20

85

Cigarettes

Camel Menthol Lights Box

400

450

20

86

Cigarettes

Salem Lights Box

490

540

20

87

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Leaf Turquoise

530

570

20

88

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Leaf Gold

530

570

20

89

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Leaf One

530

570

20

90

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Perique Box

530

570

20

91

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Mint

530

570

20

92

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Mint Light

530

570

20

93

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Mint Ultra Light

530

570

20

94

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Mint One

530

570

20

95

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Light

530

570

20

96

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Ultra Light

530

570

20

97

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Agate

530

570

20

98

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Mint (14) *4

380

400

14

99

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Mint Light (14) *4

380

400

14

100

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Mint Ultra Light (14) *4

380

400

14

101

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Organic Mint One (14) *4

380

400

14

102

Cigarettes

Pianissimo Aria Menthol

490

540

20

103

Cigarettes

Pianissimo Pétil Menthol

490

540

20

104

Cigarettes

Pianissimo Fram Menthol

490

540

20

105

Cigarettes

Pianissimo Lucia Menthol

490

540

20

106

Cigarettes

Pianissimo Precia Menthol

490

540

20

No.

Category

Name

Current

New

Number of units /

Price

Price

weight per pack

107

Cigarettes

Pianissimo Dia's Menthol

490

540

20

108

Cigarettes

Pianissimo Icene Menthol 5

490

540

20

109

Cigarettes

Pianissimo Icene Menthol One

490

540

20

110

Cigarettes

Pianissimo Bevel

490

540

20

111

Cigarettes

Hi-Lite

450

490

20

112

Cigarettes

Hi-Lite Menthol

450

490

20

113

Cigarettes

Uruma

450

500

20

114

Cigarettes

Peace Virginia Leaf of Japan

550

600

20

115

Cigarettes

Peace Virginia Leaf of America

550

600

20

116

Cigarettes

Peace Virginia Leaf of Brazil

550

600

20

117

Cigarettes

Seven Stars Nippon Leaf Daruma

530

580

20

118

Cigarettes

Camel Natural Box *3

490

520

20

119

Cigarettes

Camel Natural Lights Box *3

490

520

20

120

Cigarettes

Winston Compact Menthol Purple One Box *3

410

450

19

121

Cigarettes

Winston Compact Menthol Purple 5 Box *3

410

450

19

122

Cigarettes

Seven Stars Menthol 8 Box *3

510

560

20

123

Cigarettes

Mevius Gold 6 100's *3

490

540

20

124

Cigarettes

Mevius Gold 3 100's *3

490

540

20

125

Cigarettes

Winston Inazma Menthol 5 Box *3

450

500

20

126

Cigarettes

Winston Sparkling Menthol 8 Box *3

450

500

20

127

Cigarettes

Winston mini Bitter Red 12 *3

400

450

20

128

Cigarettes

Winston mini Straight Blue 8 *3

400

450

20

129

Cigarettes

Winston mini Sweet White One *3

400

450

20

130

Cigarettes

Pianissimo Temore 6 *3

500

540

20

131

Cigarettes

Pianissimo Temore One *3

500

540

20

132

Cigarettes

Wakaba *3

450

500

20

133

Cigarettes

Echo *3

440

490

20

134

Cigarettes

Golden Bat *3

420

470

20

135

Cigarettes

Seven Stars (10) *3

260

280

10

136

Cigarettes

Natural American Spirit Agate (10)

270

290

10

137

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS REGULAR for Ploom TECH

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

138

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS REGULAR for Ploom TECH *2

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

139

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MENTHOL for Ploom TECH

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

No.

Category

Name

Current

New

Number of units /

Price

Price

weight per pack

140

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MENTHOL for Ploom TECH *2

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

141

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS BROWN for Ploom TECH

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

142

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS RED COOLER for Ploom TECH

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

143

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS PURPLE COOLER for Ploom TECH

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

144

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MIX GREEN COOLER for Ploom TECH *3

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

145

Tobacco vapor

Pianissimo Gold for Ploom TECH *3

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

146

Tobacco vapor

Pianissimo Aria Menthol for Ploom TECH

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

147

Tobacco vapor

Pianissimo Pink Cooler for Ploom TECH

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

148

Tobacco vapor

Pianissimo Yellow Cooler for Ploom TECH *3

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

149

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MILD for Ploom TECH+

500

550

3.0g/3.0g

*1

150

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MILD for Ploom TECH+ *2

500

550

3.0g/3.0g

*1

151

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS ROAST for Ploom TECH+

500

550

3.0g/3.1g

*1

152

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS COLD MINT for Ploom TECH+

500

550

3.0g/3.1g

*1

153

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS COLD MINT for Ploom TECH+ *2

500

550

3.0g/3.1g

*1

154

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS CLEAR MINT for Ploom TECH+

500

550

3.0g/3.1g

*1

155

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS CLEAR MINT for Ploom TECH+ *2

500

550

3.0g/3.1g

*1

156

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS GOLD ROAST for Ploom TECH+

500

550

3.0g/3.1g

*1

157

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS GOLD CLEAR MINT for Ploom TECH+

500

550

3.0g/3.1g

*1

No.

Category

Name

Current

New

Number of units /

Price

Price

weight per pack

158

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS RED MINT for Ploom TECH+

500

550

3.0g/3.1g

*1

159

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS PURPLE MINT for Ploom TECH+

500

550

3.0g/3.1g

*1

160

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS GOLD MUSCAT GREEN MINT for Ploom TECH+

500

550

3.0g/3.1g

*1

161

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS GOLD YELLOW MINT for Ploom TECH+

500

550

3.0g/3.1g

*1

162

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS GOLD RED MINT for Ploom TECH+

500

550

3.0g/3.1g

*1

163

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS REGULAR for Ploom S

490

540

9.8g/5.0g

*1

164

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MENTHOL for Ploom S

490

540

10.2g/5.3g

*1

165

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MENTHOL COOL EFFECT for Ploom S

490

540

10.2g/5.3g

*1

166

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MENTHOL PURPLE for Ploom S

490

540

10.0g/5.2g

*1

167

Tobacco vapor

CAMEL REGULAR for Ploom S

460

500

9.8g/5.0g

*1

168

Tobacco vapor

CAMEL MENTHOL for Ploom S

460

500

10.2g/5.3g

*1

169

Tobacco vapor

CAMEL MENTHOL RED for Ploom S

460

500

10.2g/5.3g

*1

170

Tobacco vapor

CAMEL MENTHOL YELLOW for Ploom S

460

500

10.0g/5.2g

*1

171

Tobacco vapor

CAMEL MENTHOL PURPLE for Ploom S

460

500

10.1g/5.3g

*1

172

Tobacco vapor

CAMEL BLACK MINT MENTHOL for Ploom S

460

500

10.1g/5.3g

*1

173

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS AZUKI for Ploom TECH

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

174

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MATCHA COOLER for Ploom TECH

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

175

Tobacco vapor

Pianissimo Sakura Cooler for Ploom TECH

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

No.

Category

Name

Current

New

Number of units /

Price

Price

weight per pack

176

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS ENERGY SPARK MINT for Ploom TECH+

500

550

3.0g/3.1g

*1

177

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS ENERGY MOSCOW MULE MINT for Ploom TECH+

500

550

3.0g/3.1g

*1

178

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS ENERGY PINA COLADA MINT for Ploom TECH+

500

550

3.0g/3.1g

*1

179

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS MASCAT COOLER for Ploom TECH

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

180

Tobacco vapor

Pianissimo Lemon Lime Cooler for Ploom TECH

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

181

Tobacco vapor

MEVIUS VANILLA AROMA for Ploom TECH

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

182

Tobacco vapor

Pianissimo Blueberry Yogurt Cooler for Ploom TECH

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

183

Tobacco vapor

Pianissimo Morning Rose Cooler for Ploom TECH *4

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

184

Tobacco vapor

Pianissimo Midnight Jasmine Cooler for Ploom TECH *4

490

540

2.8g/2.5g

*1

185

Cigarillos

Peace Little Cigars

550

580

20

186

Cigarillos

Camel Cigars Box

360

400

20

187

Cigarillos

Camel Cigars Lights Box

360

400

20

188

Cigarillos

Camel Cigars Menthol Box

360

400

20

189

Cigarillos

Camel Cigars Menthol Slims

330

380

20

190

Cigarillos

Camel Cigars Menthol Lights Slims

330

380

20

191

Cigarillos

Camel Cigars Ultra Lights Box

360

400

20

192

Cigarillos

Camel Cigars Menthol Lights Box

360

400

20

193

Cigarillos

Camel Cigars Menthol Ultra Lights Box

360

400

20

194

Cigarillos

Camel Cigars Menthol Ultra Lights 100's Slims

330

380

20

195

Cigarillos

Camel Cigars Menthol Berry Capsule Box

360

400

20

196

Cigarillos

Camel Cigars Menthol Berry Capsule Lights Box

360

400

20

197

Cigarillos

Wakaba Cigars

360

410

20

198

Cigarillos

Echo Cigars

350

400

20

199

Cigarillos

Golden Bat Cigars

280

370

20

200

Cigarillos

Golden Bat Cigars Menthol

280

370

20

201

Cut tobacco

Koiki Matsukawa Kizami

480

520

10.0g

202

Cut tobacco

Koiki Daruma Kizami

480

520

10.0g

No.

Category

Name

Current

New

Number of units /

Price

Price

weight per pack

203

Cut tobacco

Koiki

480

520

10.0g

204

Pipe tobacco

Natural American Spirit Organic Blend Turquoise

1260

1360

40.0g

205

Pipe tobacco

Natural American Spirit Original Blend

1180

1280

40.0g

206

Pipe tobacco

Natural American Spirit Perique Blend

1180

1280

40.0g

207

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Stix Blue Mint holder set

430

470

3.6g

208

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Stix Blue Mint refill pack (2 cartridges)

320

360

3.6g

209

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Stix Brown Flavor holder set

430

470

3.3g

210

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Stix Brown Flavor refill pack (2 cartridges)

320

360

3.3g

211

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Stix Pink Flavor refill pack (2 cartridges)

320

360

3.5g

212

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Stix Green Mint refill pack (2 cartridges)

320

360

3.3g

213

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Stix Blue Mint refill pack (1 cartridge)

160

180

1.8g

214

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Stix Brown Flavor refill pack (1 cartridge)

160

180

1.6g

215

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Stix Green Mint refill pack (1 cartridge)

160

180

1.6g

216

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Stix Pink Flavor refill pack (1 cartridge)

160

180

1.7g

217

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Snus Matcha Latte

500

540

6.2g

218

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Snus Ume

500

540

6.2g

219

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Snus Regular

500

540

6.8g

220

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Snus Apple Mint

500

540

6.8g

221

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Snus Vanilla

500

540

6.8g

222

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Snus Cool Mint

500

540

6.8g

223

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Snus Spice

550

590

9.0g

224

Snuff tobacco

Zerostyle Snus Black Menthol

550

590

9.0g

Notes:

  1. The excise tax system was revised for Tobacco Vapor products effective from October 1, 2018. The new tax system takes into consideration the taxable weight as per the old tax system and taxable weight as per the new tax system. Therefore, weights of the product under the old system and new system are both listed as old weight / new weight.
  2. JT applied retail price amendment for two products per each brand below according to their manufacturing location.
    • Camel Lights Box
    • MEVIUS REGULAR for Ploom TECH
    • MEVIUS MENTHOL for Ploom TECH
    • MEVIUS MILD for Ploom TECH+
    • MEVIUS COLD MINT for Ploom TECH+
    • MEVIUS CLEAR MINT for Ploom TECH+
  4. JT will delist the products after the stock is sold out in the retail stores.
  5. JT plans to launch new products.

Disclaimer

Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 06:06:05 UTC
