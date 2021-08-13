Japan Tobacco : JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Tobacco Products in Japan in Response to a Planned Excise Tax Increase

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tokyo, August 13, 2021
JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Tobacco Products in Japan
in Response to a Planned Excise Tax Increase
Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE:2914) today announces that it has received approval from the Ministry of Finance for its application dated July 30, 2021 to amend retail prices of its Japanese tobacco products.
The new retail prices will be effective on October 1, 2021 for a total of 173 products, including 127 cigarette products, 18 cigarillo products, three pipe tobacco products, three cut tobacco products, 22 snuff tobacco products.
JT will strive to continue to improve the quality of its products and services, to exceed the expectations of its consumers.
The retail price amendments are already included in the 2021 consolidated forecast announced on July 30, 2021.
|
Cigarettes
|
|
Unit: JPY
|
Representative Products
|
Current Price
|
New Price
|
|
|
|
Natural American Spirit (20)
|
570
|
600
|
|
|
|
Seven Stars and Peace (20)
|
560
|
600
|
|
|
|
MEVIUS
|
540
|
580
|
|
|
|
Pianissimo
|
540
|
570
|
|
|
|
Winston (CASTER and CABIN)
|
500
|
540
|
|
|
|
Camel
|
450
|
460
|
|
|
|
Cigarillos
|
|
Unit: JPY
|
Representative Products
|
Current Price
|
New Price
|
|
|
|
Camel Cigars
|
400
|
500
|
|
|
|
Wakaba Cigars
|
410
|
500
|
|
|
|
Echo Cigars
|
400
|
500
|
|
|
|
Camel Cigars (Slim)
|
380
|
490
|
|
|
-
In Japan, under the Tobacco Business Act, list prices for any tobacco products must be approved by the Ministry of Finance. Retailers are permitted to sell tobacco products only at list prices approved by the Minister of Finance.
-
Details of the retail price amendment are shown in the Appendix.
-
This document has been prepared for the purpose of providing fair information to investors.
It is not for the purpose of promoting sales to customers or promoting smoking.
Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With approximately 58,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its heated tobacco products under its Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under its Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.
|
Contacts:
|
Dinesh Babu Thotakura, General Manager
|
|
Momoko Kanno, Associate Manager
|
|
Media and Investor Relations Division
|
|
Japan Tobacco Inc.
|
|
Tokyo: +81-3-6636-2914
|
|
E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com
