Japan Tobacco : JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Tobacco Products in Japan in Response to a Planned Excise Tax Increase

Tokyo, August 13, 2021

JT Receives Approval to Amend Retail Prices of Tobacco Products in Japan

in Response to a Planned Excise Tax Increase

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE:2914) today announces that it has received approval from the Ministry of Finance for its application dated July 30, 2021 to amend retail prices of its Japanese tobacco products.

The new retail prices will be effective on October 1, 2021 for a total of 173 products, including 127 cigarette products, 18 cigarillo products, three pipe tobacco products, three cut tobacco products, 22 snuff tobacco products.

JT will strive to continue to improve the quality of its products and services, to exceed the expectations of its consumers.

The retail price amendments are already included in the 2021 consolidated forecast announced on July 30, 2021.