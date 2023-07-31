[This is an English translation prepared for reference purpose only. Should there be any inconsistency between the translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.]
July 31, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Name of the Listed Company: JAPAN TOBACCO INC. (Stock Code: 2914)
Listed Stock Exchange:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
URL:
https://www.jti.co.jp/
Representative:
Masamichi Terabatake, Representative Director and President,
Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
Nobuya Kato, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate
Communications
Telephone:
+81-3-6636-2914
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: July 31, 2023
Scheduled starting date of the dividend payments: September 1, 2023
Drawing up supplementary documents on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding quarterly investors' meeting: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
(Yen amounts are rounded to the nearest million, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending
December 31, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before income taxes
Profit for the period
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2023
1,392,812
9.9
413,555
8.0
373,430
3.4
288,462
8.9
June 30, 2022
1,266,828
10.7
382,972
18.9
360,985
14.9
265,004
17.3
Profit attributable to
Comprehensive income
owners of the parent
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
for the period
company
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2023
287,009
8.7
535,212
(46.6)
161.70
161.65
June 30, 2022
264,063
17.3
1,002,901
150.2
148.80
148.74
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity
Equity attributable to
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to owners
owners of the parent
of the parent company
owners of the parent
company
to total assets
company per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
June 30, 2023
6,974,355
3,949,717
3,867,642
55.5
2,178.87
December 31, 2022
6,548,078
3,616,761
3,540,435
54.1
1,994.78
2. Cash Dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Year ended December 31,
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
75.00
-
113.00
188.00
2022
Year ending December 31,
-
94.00
2023
Year ending December 31,
-
94.00
188.00
2023 (Forecast)
Note:
Revisions to the cash dividends forecasts most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
Revenue
Operating profit
owners of the parent
per share
company
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Year ending
2,759,000
3.8
633,000
(3.1)
457,000
3.2
257.46
December 31, 2023
Note:
Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes
[Additional Information] Growth rate in adjusted operating profit at constant FX:
The Group has set its group-wide target for annual average growth rate in adjusted operating profit at constant FX, at mid to high single-digit over the mid- to long-term, and will continue to pursue this goal.
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Adjusted operating profit at constant FX
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
434,330
4.7
June 30, 2023 (Cumulative)
Year ending
730,000
0.3
December 31, 2023 (Forecast)
Note:
Revisions to the consolidated
earnings forecasts most recently announced:
Yes
The Group also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not required or defined under IFRS, which is the accounting standard the Company applies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage each of the business operations to understand their underlying performance, in view of the Group's target for mid- to long-term sustainable growth, and the Group believes that these financial measures are useful information for users of the financial statements to assess the Group's performance. For details of these financial measures, please refer to "Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters, (2)."
For detailed information on the consolidated financial results, please refer to the materials for investors' meeting that were released on the Company's website (https://www.jt.com/investors/) on July 31, 2023.
Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): None
- Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
- Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards under IFRS:Yes
- Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: Yes
For details, please refer to "1. Matters Regarding Summary Information, (1) Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates."
- Number of shares issued (ordinary shares)
a. Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
2,000,000,000 shares
As of December 31, 2022
2,000,000,000 shares
- Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023
224,934,347
shares
As of December 31, 2022
225,146,463
shares
- Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended June 30, 2023
1,774,988,149 shares
Six months ended June 30, 2022
1,774,644,814 shares
- Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
- The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions and suppositions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. These forward-looking statements are not intended to be construed as our assurance for it to materialize in the future. Please refer to "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS" for the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use of earnings forecasts.
- The Group also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not required or defined under IFRS, which is the accounting standard the Company applies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage each of the business operations to understand their underlying performance, in view of the Group's target for mid- to long-term sustainable growth, and the Group believes that these financial measures are useful information for users of the financial statements to assess the Group's performance.
Adjusted operating profit
Adjusted operating profit presented is operating profit (loss) less amortization cost of acquired intangibles arising from business acquisitions and adjustment items (income and costs). Adjustment items (income and costs) are impairment losses on goodwill, restructuring income and costs, and other items. Furthermore, adjusted operating profit at constant FX is also presented as additional information. The Group has set its group-wide target for annual average growth rate in adjusted operating profit at constant FX, at mid to high single-digit over the mid- to long-term, and will continue to pursue this goal. Adjusted operating profit at constant FX is a financial measurement that excludes foreign exchange effects calculated and translated using the foreign exchange rates of the same period of the previous year from adjusted operating profit for the current period in the Tobacco Business. The results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 on a constant FX basis exclude the increase in profit due to inflation in some markets calculated using certain methods.
The Group makes accounting adjustments to the financial statements of subsidiaries that operate in hyperinflationary economies according to the requirements stipulated in IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies".
Attached Materials
Index
1.
Matters Regarding Summary Information
2
(1)
Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates
2
(2)
Revisions to the Consolidated Earnings Forecasts Most Recently Announced
2
2.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
4
(1)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
4
(2)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of
Comprehensive Income
6
(3)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
8
(4)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
10
(5)
Segment Information
12
(6) Note on Premise of Going Concern
16
- 1 -
1. Matters Regarding Summary Information
- Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates
The material accounting policies adopted for the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are the same as those for the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 except the following item. The Group computes income taxes for the interim period based on the estimated average annual effective tax rate. The Company and certain subsidiaries have transitioned from the consolidated taxation system to the group tax sharing system from the year ended December 31, 2023.
(Changes in Accounting Policies)
The Group has adopted the following new accounting standards, amended standards and new interpretations from the year ended December 31, 2023.
IFRS
IAS 1
Presentation of Financial
Statements
IAS 12
Income taxes
Description of new standards and amendments
Amendments to require companies to disclose their material accounting policy information rather than their significant accounting policies
Adoption of temporary exception to the requirement from tax law enacted or substantively enacted to implement international tax reform-the Pillar Two model rules
The adoption of the above standards and interpretations does not have a material impact on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
IAS 12 states a temporary exception to eliminate the need for recognition or disclosure for deferred tax assets and liabilities related to the Pillar Two model rules. The Group has adopted this exception retroactively.
The Group does not recognize any deferred tax assets and liabilities related to the Pillar Two model rule.
(Changes in Accounting Estimates)
The Group had previously used a period of 10 to 15 years for the estimated useful lives of tobacco production machinery. However, in consideration of changes in the business environment, the Group has, from the year ending December 31, 2023, revised the estimated useful lives for some tobacco production machinery to 18 years based on estimated economically useful lives that are more consistent with actual conditions and applied this change prospectively.
As a result, operating profit for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by ¥4,895 million compared to the figure calculated using the previous method.
(2) Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced
The Group has revised the earnings forecasts in light of circumstances up until now.
(Billions of yen)
Changes from the consolidated earnings
Year-on-year
Earnings forecasts
forecasts most recently announced
changes
Amount
%
[%]
Revenue
2,759.0
130.0
4.9
3.8
Adjusted operating profit
683.0
16.0
2.4
(6.2)
Operating profit
633.0
21.0
3.4
(3.1)
Profit attributable to owners of
457.0
17.0
3.9
3.2
the parent company
Adjusted operating profit at
730.0
2.0
0.3
0.3
constant FX
- 2 -
