  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Tobacco, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2914   JP3726800000

JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.

(2914)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/28 02:00:00 am EDT
2223.50 JPY   +1.69%
04:24aJapan Tobacco considers sale of Russia operations
RE
03:57aJAPAN TOBACCO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
PU
02:22aJAPAN TOBACCO : 2022 First Quarter Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Tobacco considers sale of Russia operations

04/28/2022 | 04:24am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco (JT) said on Thursday it was considering selling its Russia operations after suspending investment and marketing activities in the country last month following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement by JT, market leader in Russia, came after it said in March it would continue manufacturing in the country, where it has four factories and 4,000 employees.

That announcement drew criticism after many global brands pulled out over the invasion of Ukraine and governments, including Japan, levied heavy sanctions against Moscow. Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation".

A JT spokesperson said the company is considering various options for its Russian operations, but could not comment on potential buyers for the stake. In the current fiscal year, the company estimated Russia will contribute about 8% of JT's group revenue and 15% of adjusted operating profit.

Japan's Ministry of Finance is the biggest shareholder in JT, holding one third of its shares, which deliver about $1 billion in dividend revenue to the government each year.

(This story corrects to show percentages in paragraph 4 refer to current fiscal year not previous one)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC. 1.69% 2223.5 Delayed Quote.-5.86%
SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED 5.26% 0.02 Delayed Quote.5.56%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.48% 72.4 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 223 B 17 305 M 17 305 M
Net income 2022 332 B 2 586 M 2 586 M
Net Debt 2022 133 B 1 039 M 1 039 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 6,50%
Capitalization 3 880 B 30 199 M 30 199 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 55 381
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Tobacco, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2 186,50 JPY
Average target price 2 326,54 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masamichi Terabatake Director
Naohiro Minami Chief Financial Officer
Yasutake Tango Chairman
Hiroyuki Miki Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
Kazuhito Yamashita Manager-Company Environment Promotions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.-5.86%30 199
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.15.89%99 481
ITC LIMITED18.76%41 628
KT&G CORPORATION3.29%7 818
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK0.52%7 628
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK2.53%4 152