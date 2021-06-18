Japan Tobacco : （Updated）Integrated Report 2020

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this report and include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current and future expectations of our management with respect to our business, financial condition and results of operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "intend," "project," "plan," "aim," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements, or those of the industries in which we operate, may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements are necessarily dependent upon assumptions, estimates and data that may be incorrect or imprecise and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements regarding operating results are particularly subject to a variety of assumptions, some or all of which may not be realized.
Risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation:
increase in awareness of health concerns related to smoking;
regulatory developments; including, without limitation, tax increases and restrictions on sales, marketing, packaging, labeling and use of tobacco products, privately imposed restrictions and governmental investigations;
litigation around the world alleging adverse health and financial effects resulting from, or relating to, tobacco products;
our ability to further diversify our business beyond the traditional tobacco industry;
our ability to successfully expand internationally and make investments outside Japan;
competition,changing consumer preferences and behavior;
our ability to manage impacts derived from business diversification or business expansion;
economic, regulatory and political changes, such as nationalization, terrorism, wars and civil unrest, in countries in which we operate;
fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the costs of raw materials; and
10. catastrophes,including natural disasters.
Our management principle
Key performance indicators
• Financial performance review
• Non-financial performance review
Our response to COVID-19
Message from the CEO
Our value chains
Our history
Superior brand equity
020 Our value creation process
Business Plan 2021
Risk factors
Message from the CFO
Regulation and key laws
Business strategy/Business review
Litigation
Our material issues
Investing in people/Health and safety
Sustainability strategy
Focus areas by business segment
Three absolute requirements for sustainability
• Respect for human rights
• Improving our social and environmental impact
• Good governance and business standards
Interview with the CSO
Interview with the Outside Director
Management structure
Internal control system &
risk management system
Period covered
January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020
Japan Tobacco Inc. and consolidated subsidiaries
March 2021
The International Integrated Reporting Council's "International Integrated Reporting Framework" was referred to in the writing of this report. In addition, the GRI Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative were referred to with regard to ESG information.
Financial review
Shareholder information
Consolidated financial statements
List of key disclosures
Glossary of terms
Contact information
The JT Group is a leading global tobacco company operating in over 70 countries/regions and our products are sold in over 130 countries/regions.
To illustrate the overview of the Group, this chapter explains the Group's management principle and vision, which are the foundation of its value creation, outlines its businesses, and presents key financial and non-financial performance indicators.
Our management principle
At a glance
Key performance indicators
Financial performance review
Non-financialperformance review
Our response to COVID-19
Our management principle
Management principle
To pursue the 4S model
Under the 4S model, we strive to fulfill our responsibilities to our valued consumers, shareholders, employees and the wider society, carefully considering the respective interests of these four key stakeholder groups and exceeding their expectations wherever we can.
Shareholders
Consumers
Employees
Society
VISION
To continue to be a growing global company that
provides diverse value, unique to the JT Group.
Based on our 4S model, our vision is to continue to be a
growing global company that provides diverse value, unique to
the JT Group.
VALUE
Our long, rich history has endowed us with three key
CREATION
strengths: a solid financial base, superior brand equity and a
diverse workforce. To realize our vision, we plan to leverage
these strengths as sources of competitiveness in our
business activities. We will create a variety of products and
services that meet the needs of our consumers and society,
enhance the corporate value of the JT Group, and create
social value that contributes to the development of a sustain-
able society.
BUSINESS
The JT Group MISSION
The JT Group WAY
By pursuing the 4S model, we aim to achieve sustainable profit growth over the mid to long term. We firmly believe that pursuing the 4S model is the best approach to continuously grow our corporate value and serve our four stakeholder constituencies' common interests.
To create, develop and nurture our unique brands to win consumer trust, while understanding and respecting the environment, and the diversity of societies and individuals.
• Act with integrity, always putting the
consumer first.
• Continue to evolve while remaining committed
to quality in all its aspects.
• Harness the power of diversity across the
JT Group.
SUSTAINABILITY
Consumers
We provide exceptional products and services that deliver value beyond fulfillment of diverse needs and preferences. To keep doing so, we will upgrade our innovation capabilities by leveraging our Group's diversity.
Shareholders
We aim to enhance shareholder returns by realizing the mid- to long-term profit growth, placing priority on striking a balance between profit growth through business investments and shareholder returns.
Our mission is to create, develop and nurture our unique brands to win consumer trust, while understanding and respecting the environment, and the diversity of societies and individuals through the 4S model. Our Code of Conduct and values guide the way in which every employee should act on a daily basis. We have codified them into three statements we call the JT Group WAY.
The world in which we live encompasses diverse natural environments, societies and peoples. By embracing such diversity, we
GOVERNANCE
believe we can create brands that offer value to our consumers.
We define a brand as all products, services and actions trusted by consumers and believe it is the key to forming deep bonds of
Employees
We aim to be an appealing, highly esteemed company for which our employees are proud to work. While evaluating employees fairly and transparently and supporting their personal growth, we aim to foster a corporate culture that respects and embraces diverse values.
Society
In order to fulfill our responsibility as a member of society and contribute to society's sustainable development through our business, we will work with a wide range of stakeholders and strive to resolve various issues together.
trust between us and consumers. Setting our brands as our most valuable management resource, we will continue to create,
develop, and refine distinctive brands that win consumers' trust.
In order to achieve our mission, each and every one of us at the JT Group practices the JT Group WAY as a personal guide.
At a glance
The JT Group is a leading global tobacco company operating in over 70 countries/regions and our products are sold in over 130 countries/regions. In addition to the tobacco business, we are developing pharmaceutical and processed food businesses.
International Tobacco Business
The international tobacco business, headquartered in Geneva, manufactures and offers tobacco products all over the world except Japan and a few Asian countries/regions.
Its key markets include France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey and the U.K. Its international brand portfolio includes leading brands in cigarettes and FCT (fine cut tobacco), such as Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD, as well as in RRP (Reduced-Risk Products),* such as Logic and Ploom.
Japanese-Domestic Tobacco Business
The Japanese-domestic tobacco business, headquartered in Tokyo, manufactures and offers tobacco products mainly for Japan.
Its brand portfolio includes Ploom in the RRP category and the key brands such as MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural Ameri- can Spirit, Winston and Camel in the cigarette category.
Pharmaceutical Business
The pharmaceutical business focuses on the R&D, manufacturing and sale of prescription drugs, concentrating on three specific therapeutic areas: metabolic diseases, autoimmune/ inflammatory diseases, and viral infection.
CORECTIM® Ointment, Riona® Tablets and REMITCH® CAPSULES/OD Tablets are the main products, among others.
Processed Food Business
The processed food business handles the frozen and ambient
VALUE
food business, mainly for frozen noodles, packaged cooked
CREATION
rice, and frozen okonomiyaki (Japanese savory pancakes); the
seasonings business, focusing on seasonings including yeast
extracts; and the bakery business through bakery chain
outlets, mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
Major products include "Reito-Sanuki-Udon" (frozen noodles),
"Takitate-Gohan" (packaged cooked rice), and the "Vertex"
(yeast extract seasonings) in particular.
BUSINESS
Combustibles market share in the tobacco business
The presence of JT Group in our key markets (2020)
ITALY
25.6%
RUSSIA
38.4%
U.K.
FRANCE
JAPAN
TURKEY
45.0%
27.1%
TAIWAN
59.8%
26.6%
SPAIN
47.7%
26.7%
Source: JT estimate, IRI, Nielsen and Logista
* RRP (Reduced-Risk Products): Products with the potential to reduce the risks associated with smoking.
Total revenue (2020)
Processed food
Other
business
0.1%
7.1%
Pharmaceutical
business
3.8%
2,092.6
(JPY BN)
Japanese-domestic
International
tobacco business
tobacco business
26.5%
62.4%
Number of employees
(As of December 31, 2020)
Processed food
Other
business
1.7%
8.6%
SUSTAINABILITY
Pharmaceutical
business
2.4%
58,300
employees
GOVERNANCE
Japanese-domestic
International
tobacco business
tobacco business
17.8%
69.6%
INFORMATION/OTHERS FINANCIAL
Key performance indicators
Financial performance review
Revenue
(JPY BN)
Profit
(JPY BN)
PROFILE CORPORATE
2,143.3
2,139.7
2,216.0
2,175.6
2,092.6
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
JPY 2,092.6BN
3.8%decrease year on year
Revenue on a consolidated basis. Excludes excise and other similar taxes, as well as sales from transactions in which the JT Group acts as an agent.
421.7
392.4
385.7
348.2
310.3
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
JPY 310.3 BN
10.9%decrease year on year
Profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
CREATION VALUE
BUSINESS
Adjusted operating profit
Free cash flow
Dividend per share
(JPY BN)
586.8
585.3
595.5
+28.6
544.5
-57.6
515.9
487.0
2016
2017
2018
2019
Business
2020 at
FX
2020
momentum
constant FX
5.5% increase year on year at constant FX
5.6%decrease to
JPY 487.0BN (reported basis)
Consolidated adjusted operating profit (AOP) at constant FX, JT Group's performance indicator, grew 5.5%. On a reported basis, AOP was down 5.6% due to unfavorable foreign currency impacts. Adjusted operating profit is calculated as follows: Adjusted operating profit=Operating profit+amortization cost of acquired intangibles arising from business acquisitions+ adjusted items (income and costs).*
(JPY BN)
503.9
404.2
72.6
105.6
-316.2
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
JPY 503.9 BN
JPY 99.7 BN increase year on year
Free cash flow is the sum of cash flows from operating activities and investing activities, but excludes the following items:
• From operating cash flow: depreciation from lease transactions, interest
received, dividends received, interest paid and income taxes related to
these items excluding lease transactions, and other items
(JPY)
SUSTAINABILITY
130
140
150
154
154
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
154 yen
GOVERNANCE
The sum of interim and year-end dividends per share, the
record dates of which fall in the relevant fiscal year.
FINANCIAL
* Adjusted items (income and costs) are impairment losses on goodwill, restructuring income and costs and others.
• From investing cash flow: purchase of investment securities (both
short-term and long-term), payments into time deposits, proceeds from
sale or redemption of investment securities (both short-term and
long-term), proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits and other
investing activities not for business operation purposes
INFORMATION/OTHERS
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.