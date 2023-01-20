Advanced search
    2914   JP3726800000

JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.

(2914)
01:00:00 2023-01-20
2630.00 JPY   +1.60%
03:23aJapan Tobacco urged to sell drug unit by activist shareholder LIM
RE
2022Japan's Nikkei closes off 3-mth low, pressured by Wall Street weakness
RE
2022JAPAN TOBACCO, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Japan Tobacco urged to sell drug unit by activist shareholder LIM

01/20/2023
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows JTI (Japan Tobacco) logo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc, the cigarette conglomerate one-third owned by the government, is facing a shareholder motion to sell off its listed drug unit Torii Pharmaceutical Co. to boost shareholder value.

Hong Kong-based activist fund LIM Advisors called on Japan Tobacco, in a letter reviewed by Reuters, to divest its 53% stake in the drug maker, known mainly for its anti-allergy products, and launch 250 billion yen ($1.94 billion) share buybacks with the proceeds.

The letter also said Japan Tobacco doesn't have synergies with the drug unit or the expertise to manage its research and development and LIM plans to bring its proposal to the annual general meeting of shareholders in March.

Japan Tobacco declined to comment, including whether it had received LIM's letter. LIM declined to comment.

The proposal by LIM, which holds less than 1% of Japan Tobacco shares, comes as Japanese regulators have frowned on so-called parent-child listings on the grounds that they can infringe on minority shareholder rights.

LIM is also pushing for corporate charter amendments to improve governance, including a prohibition of Japan Tobacco executives retiring to take jobs at Torii, a type of golden parachute arrangement known as "amakudari."

LIM, established in 1995 by investment fund veteran George Long, has launched several governance motions in Japan in recent years.

In 2021, the fund proposed that advertising company Digital Holdings Inc divest a listed subsidiary, and last year lobbied against amakudari at Nissan Motor Corp. subsidiary Nissan Shattai Co.

($1 = 128.5800 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Additional reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC. 1.60% 2630 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 2.57% 430.4 Delayed Quote.0.36%
TORII PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 1.02% 2977 Delayed Quote.1.13%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 581 B 20 084 M 20 084 M
Net income 2022 420 B 3 269 M 3 269 M
Net Debt 2022 193 B 1 502 M 1 502 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 6,58%
Capitalization 4 594 B 35 755 M 35 755 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 55 381
Free-Float 54,4%
