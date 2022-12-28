Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Tobacco, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2914   JP3726800000

JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.

(2914)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:09 2022-12-29 am EST
2670.50 JPY   -2.18%
12/29JAPAN TOBACCO, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
12/28Japan's Nikkei touches 3-month low on Wall Street weakness
RE
11/10Foreigners net buyers of Japanese stocks for second straight week
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Nikkei touches 3-month low on Wall Street weakness

12/28/2022 | 10:33pm EST
TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average touched a near three-month low on Thursday, dragged lower by Wall Street's weak performance overnight, with heavy technology stocks leading the declines.

The Nikkei index lost 1.3% to 25,998.76 by the midday break, its lowest since Oct. 3. The broader Topix fell 1.02% t 1,889.52.

Wall Street's main indexes ended weaker overnight, with the Nasdaq hitting a 2022 closing low, as investors grappled with mixed economic data, rising COVID cases in China, and geopolitical tensions heading into 2023.

"With the absence of investors at home and abroad, there was little support for the Japanese market that tracked U.S. equities' weakness," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"Since the Bank of Japan (BOJ) tweaked its ulra-low rate policy, the trend of Japanese shares changed. Until then the market was supported by the cenral bank's loose monetary policy."

Technology heavyweights dragged the Nikkei lower, with startup investor SoftBank Group slipping 1.93%. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron lost 1.27 and wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical fell 1.87%.

Cigarette maker Japan Tobacco lost 6.16% and was the worst performer on the Nikkei. All but two of the 33 industry sub-indexes lost, with oil explorers leading the declines with a 3.64% drop. The shipping sector lost 3.06%.

The real estate sector rose 0.23%, with Mitsui Fudosan rising 1.92%.

There were 20 advancers on the Nikkei index against 204 decliners. The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo bourse's main board was 0.52 billion, compared to the average of 1.19 billion in the past 30 days. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.19% 90.264 Delayed Quote.7.48%
BRENT OIL 0.02% 83.64 Delayed Quote.8.47%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.17% 160.944 Delayed Quote.3.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.13% 98.419 Delayed Quote.8.38%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.29% 142.058 Delayed Quote.8.50%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.39% 1.615196 Delayed Quote.4.30%
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC. -2.22% 2670.5 Delayed Quote.22.61%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. 1.94% 2415 Delayed Quote.5.53%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.35% 10213.29 Real-time Quote.-33.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.15% 84.779 Delayed Quote.6.36%
NIKKEI 225 -0.41% 26340.5 Real-time Quote.-8.14%
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD -1.63% 16260 Delayed Quote.-16.52%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.72% 5616 Delayed Quote.6.66%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. -0.64% 39040 Delayed Quote.-40.13%
TOPIX INDEX -0.82% 1893.47 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.28% 133.664 Delayed Quote.16.01%
WTI 0.18% 78.709 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Analyst Recommendations on JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 2 569 B 19 138 M 19 138 M
Net income 2022 417 B 3 103 M 3 103 M
Net Debt 2022 198 B 1 475 M 1 475 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 5,73%
Capitalization 5 046 B 37 588 M 37 588 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 55 381
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Tobacco, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2 843,00 JPY
Average target price 2 590,79 JPY
Spread / Average Target -8,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masamichi Terabatake Director
Nobuya Kato Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mutsuo Iwai Chairman
Hiroyuki Miki Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
Kazuhito Yamashita Manager-Company Environment Promotions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.22.61%37 879
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-1.92%83 300
ITC LIMITED52.79%49 918
KT&G CORPORATION15.70%8 969
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-9.33%6 646
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.-32.56%4 071