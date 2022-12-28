Japan's Nikkei touches 3-month low on Wall Street weakness

TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average touched a near three-month low on Thursday, dragged lower by Wall Street's weak performance overnight, with heavy technology stocks leading the declines.

The Nikkei index lost 1.3% to 25,998.76 by the midday break, its lowest since Oct. 3. The broader Topix fell 1.02% t 1,889.52.

Wall Street's main indexes ended weaker overnight, with the Nasdaq hitting a 2022 closing low, as investors grappled with mixed economic data, rising COVID cases in China, and geopolitical tensions heading into 2023.

"With the absence of investors at home and abroad, there was little support for the Japanese market that tracked U.S. equities' weakness," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"Since the Bank of Japan (BOJ) tweaked its ulra-low rate policy, the trend of Japanese shares changed. Until then the market was supported by the cenral bank's loose monetary policy."

Technology heavyweights dragged the Nikkei lower, with startup investor SoftBank Group slipping 1.93%. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron lost 1.27 and wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical fell 1.87%.

Cigarette maker Japan Tobacco lost 6.16% and was the worst performer on the Nikkei. All but two of the 33 industry sub-indexes lost, with oil explorers leading the declines with a 3.64% drop. The shipping sector lost 3.06%.

The real estate sector rose 0.23%, with Mitsui Fudosan rising 1.92%.

There were 20 advancers on the Nikkei index against 204 decliners. The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo bourse's main board was 0.52 billion, compared to the average of 1.19 billion in the past 30 days. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)