FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, October 29, 2021

Notice concerning revised dividends guidance

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) today announces that its Board of Directors has made resolution to revise the year-end dividend guidance per share to JPY 75 yen.

1. Rationale for Revision

JT has revised upward its full-year business forecast by taking account the Company's consolidated financial performance for the first nine months in 2021. The company, in accordance with the Group's shareholder return policy, has revised upward its guidance of the year-end dividend per share by 10 yen to 75 yen, which is based on its estimation that the profit attributable to owners of the parent company is expected to exceed the initial forecast. Accordingly, a total annual dividend per share is expected to be 140 yen, including the interim dividend.

2. Revision

Annual Dividends (Yen) End of 2nd quarter Year-end Total Previous Guidance 65 65 130 (issued on February 9, 2021) Revised Guidance 75 140 FY2021 65 Actual to date FY2020 Actual 77 77 154 (ended December 31, 2020)

Note: For more details on the full-year business forecast, please visit the Company's website (https://www.jt.com/investors/index.html), where materials for investors' meeting have been released today.