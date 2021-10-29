Log in
Notice concerning revised dividends guidance

10/29/2021 | 02:08am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, October 29, 2021

Notice concerning revised dividends guidance

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) today announces that its Board of Directors has made resolution to revise the year-end dividend guidance per share to JPY 75 yen.

1. Rationale for Revision

JT has revised upward its full-year business forecast by taking account the Company's consolidated financial performance for the first nine months in 2021. The company, in accordance with the Group's shareholder return policy, has revised upward its guidance of the year-end dividend per share by 10 yen to 75 yen, which is based on its estimation that the profit attributable to owners of the parent company is expected to exceed the initial forecast. Accordingly, a total annual dividend per share is expected to be 140 yen, including the interim dividend.

2. Revision

Annual Dividends (Yen)

End of 2nd quarter

Year-end

Total

Previous Guidance

65

65

130

(issued on February 9, 2021)

Revised Guidance

75

140

FY2021

65

Actual to date

FY2020 Actual

77

77

154

(ended December 31, 2020)

Note: For more details on the full-year business forecast, please visit the Company's website (https://www.jt.com/investors/index.html), where materials for investors' meeting have been released today.

###

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With approximately 58,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its heated tobacco products under its Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under its Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.

Contacts:

Dinesh Babu Thotakura, General Manager

Jo Oshiana Ogawa, Associate Manager

Media and Investor Relations Division

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Tokyo: +81-3-6636-2914

E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com

Disclaimer

Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 06:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
