Japaul Gold & Ventures : AND VENTURES PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
JAPAUL GOLD AND VENTURES PLC
UNAUDITED MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT
31ST DECEMBER, 2021
JAPAUL GROUP
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 2021
Oct. - Dec.
Jan. - Dec.
Oct. - Dec.
Jan. - Dec.
2021
2021
2020
2020
NOTE
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Turnover
2
79,795
434,052
184,992
689,643
Cost of sales
(44,847)
(329,449)
(133,119)
(427,813)
Gross profit
34,949
104,603
51,873
261,830
Other income
3
17,465
69,102
80,078
573,165
Administrative cost
(145,579)
(1,466,689)
(102,684)
(714,084)
Operating (loss)/profit
(93,165)
(1,292,984)
29,267
120,911
Net finance costs
(236)
(1,262)
(553)
(1,148)
Loss before taxation
(93,400)
(1,294,247)
28,713
119,762
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
Loss for the year from continued
operations
(93,400)
(1,294,247)
28,713
119,762
Discontinued operation
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange difference
-
-
-
-
Items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Actuarial (loss)/gain on defined benefit
pension plan
-
-
-
-
Fair value (loss)/gain on available for sale
assets
-
6,689
-
-
Total comprehensive profit/(loss)
(93,400)
(1,287,558)
28,713
119,762
9
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2021
Issued
AFS fair
Foreign
Non-
share
Share
Loss
Remeasurement
value
exchange
controlling
Total equity
capital
premium
sustained
reserve
reserve
reserve
interest
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
At 1 January 2021 3,131,351
16,440,679
(16,085,591)
(195)
8,610
(669,667)
-
2,825,187
Loss for the year
(1,294,247)
6,689
-
-
(1,287,558)
Derecognition of
AFS fair value
reserve
(15,299)
(15,299)
-
3,131,351
16,440,679
(17,379,838)
(195)
-
(669,667)
-
1,522,330
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2020
Issued
AFS fair
Foreign
Non-
share
Share
Loss
Remeasurement
value
exchange
controlling
Total equity
capital
premium
sustained
reserve
reserve
reserve
interest
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
At 1 January 2020 3,131,351
16,440,679
(14,903,740)
(195)
11,831
1,269,713
(1,258,390)
4,691,249
Profit for the year
119,762
-
-
119,762
-
3,131,351
16,440,679
(14,783,978)
(195)
11,831
1,269,713
(1,258,390)
4,811,011
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
FOR THE YEAR PERIOD 31 DECEMBER 202
Dec-21
Dec-20
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
N'000
N'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash receipts from customers
627,765
686,064
Payment to suppliers and employees
(563,891)
(614,297)
Cash generated from operations
63,874
71,767
Payment for employee benefit obligations
-
-
Current income tax paid
-
(2,300)
Net cash from operating activities
63,874
69,467
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
270
-
Proceed on disposal of property, plant & equipment
117,300
574,950
Proceed on disposal of subsidiary
-
-
Interest received
98
-
Net cash from/(used) in investing activities
117,668
574,950
Cash flows from financing activities
Restructioning cost capitalised
-
Repayment of term loans
-
-
Procceds of finance lease facility obtained
-
-
Repayment of finance lease facility
-
(432,250)
Interest paid
(1,187)
(271)
Net cash from/(used in) financing activities
(1,187)
(432,521)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
180,355
211,896
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
(125,402)
(125,402)
Effect of foiegn exchange on foreign operation
-
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 Dec
54,953
86,494
