Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JAPAULGOLD   NGJAPAULOIL4

JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC

(JAPAULGOLD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japaul Gold & Ventures : AND VENTURES PLC- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

01/30/2022 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAPAUL GOLD AND VENTURES PLC

UNAUDITED MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT

31ST DECEMBER, 2021

JAPAUL GROUP

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 2021

Oct. - Dec.

Jan. - Dec.

Oct. - Dec.

Jan. - Dec.

2021

2021

2020

2020

NOTE

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Turnover

2

79,795

434,052

184,992

689,643

Cost of sales

(44,847)

(329,449)

(133,119)

(427,813)

Gross profit

34,949

104,603

51,873

261,830

Other income

3

17,465

69,102

80,078

573,165

Administrative cost

(145,579)

(1,466,689)

(102,684)

(714,084)

Operating (loss)/profit

(93,165)

(1,292,984)

29,267

120,911

Net finance costs

(236)

(1,262)

(553)

(1,148)

Loss before taxation

(93,400)

(1,294,247)

28,713

119,762

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

Loss for the year from continued

operations

(93,400)

(1,294,247)

28,713

119,762

Discontinued operation

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange difference

-

-

-

-

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Actuarial (loss)/gain on defined benefit

pension plan

-

-

-

-

Fair value (loss)/gain on available for sale

assets

-

6,689

-

-

Total comprehensive profit/(loss)

(93,400)

(1,287,558)

28,713

119,762

9

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2021

Issued

AFS fair

Foreign

Non-

share

Share

Loss

Remeasurement

value

exchange

controlling

Total equity

capital

premium

sustained

reserve

reserve

reserve

interest

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

At 1 January 2021 3,131,351

16,440,679

(16,085,591)

(195)

8,610

(669,667)

-

2,825,187

Loss for the year

(1,294,247)

6,689

-

-

(1,287,558)

Derecognition of

AFS fair value

reserve

(15,299)

(15,299)

-

3,131,351

16,440,679

(17,379,838)

(195)

-

(669,667)

-

1,522,330

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2020

Issued

AFS fair

Foreign

Non-

share

Share

Loss

Remeasurement

value

exchange

controlling

Total equity

capital

premium

sustained

reserve

reserve

reserve

interest

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

At 1 January 2020 3,131,351

16,440,679

(14,903,740)

(195)

11,831

1,269,713

(1,258,390)

4,691,249

Profit for the year

119,762

-

-

119,762

-

3,131,351

16,440,679

(14,783,978)

(195)

11,831

1,269,713

(1,258,390)

4,811,011

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

FOR THE YEAR PERIOD 31 DECEMBER 202

Dec-21

Dec-20

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

N'000

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash receipts from customers

627,765

686,064

Payment to suppliers and employees

(563,891)

(614,297)

Cash generated from operations

63,874

71,767

Payment for employee benefit obligations

-

-

Current income tax paid

-

(2,300)

Net cash from operating activities

63,874

69,467

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

270

-

Proceed on disposal of property, plant & equipment

117,300

574,950

Proceed on disposal of subsidiary

-

-

Interest received

98

-

Net cash from/(used) in investing activities

117,668

574,950

Cash flows from financing activities

Restructioning cost capitalised

-

Repayment of term loans

-

-

Procceds of finance lease facility obtained

-

-

Repayment of finance lease facility

-

(432,250)

Interest paid

(1,187)

(271)

Net cash from/(used in) financing activities

(1,187)

(432,521)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

180,355

211,896

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

(125,402)

(125,402)

Effect of foiegn exchange on foreign operation

-

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 Dec

54,953

86,494

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japaul Gold & Ventures plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 13:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC
08:41aJAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES : And ventures plc- quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
2021Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC : Half-year report
CO
2021Japaul Gold & Ventures plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
2021Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2020Japaul Oil & Maritime Services plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended..
CI
2020JAPAUL OIL & MARITIME SERVICES PLC : 3rd quarter report
CO
2020JAPAUL OIL & MARITIME SERVICES : Gold and Ventures Assures Shareholders of Bright Prospect..
AQ
2020Japaul Oil & Maritime Services plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ende..
CI
2020JAPAUL OIL & MARITIME SERVICES PLC : Half-year report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 690 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net income 2020 -1 182 M -2,85 M -2,85 M
Net Debt 2020 4 507 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 568 M 6,18 M 6,19 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,68x
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 132
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC
Duration : Period :
Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Akinloye Daniel Oladapo CEO, Group Managing Director & Director
Funmilola Omodamori Director, Executive Director-Finance & Planning
Jegede Abiodun Paul Chairman
Kingsley Uyokpeyi Director & Executive Director-Operations
Onome Okodiya Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC5.13%6
CINTAS CORPORATION-12.83%40 073
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-16.43%21 477
BUREAU VERITAS SA-14.80%12 546
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-5.61%11 492
EDENRED SE-7.81%10 400