Japaul Gold & Ventures : AND VENTURES PLC- QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 DECEMBER 2022
JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC
STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES IN RELATION TO THE PREPARATION OF CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
In accordance with the provisions of Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, and the Financial Reporting Council Act No. 6, 2011, the Directors are responsible for the preparation of the consolidated and separate financial statements which give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Group and Company, and of the financial performance for the year. The responsibilities include ensuring that:
appropriate internal controls are established both to safeguard the assets of the Group and the Company and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities;
the Group and the Company keep accounting records which disclose with reasonable accuracy the financial position of the Group and the Company and which ensure that the consolidated and separate financial statements comply with requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards and the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the Financial Reporting Council Act No. 6, 2011.
the Group and the Company have used appropriate accounting policies, consistently applied and supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates, and that all applicable accounting standards have been followed; and
it is appropriate for the consolidated and separate financial statements to be prepared on a going concern basis unless it is presumed that the Company will not continue in business.
The Directors accept responsibility for the consolidated and separate financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards, the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the Financial Reporting Council Act No. 6, 2011.
The Directors are of the opinion that the consolidated and separate financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the financial affairs of the Company and of the financial performance for the year.
The Directors further accept responsibility for the maintenance of accounting records that may be relied upon in the preparation of the consolidated and separate financial statements, as well as adequate systems of financial control.
Going Concern:
The Group and the company have suffered recurring losses after tax over the years. At 31 December 2022, the Group made a profit after tax of N156 million (net loss in 2021: N3.1 billion) and the Company made a loss after tax of N8.7 billion (2021: N3 billion) respectively. This resulted in accumulated losses as at 31 December 2022 of N19.7 billion and N22.4 billion (2021: N19.9 billion and 13.7 billion) and as at that date, the Group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by N3.3 billion (2021: N4.9 billion) and the Company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by N4.1 billion (2021: N3.4 billion). All these resulted in negative shareholders' fund of the Group by N126 million and of the Company by N2.82 billion respectively. The Group experienced a rise in its direct cost due to the increase scale of its dredging operations during the year. Consequently, the going concern basis of the Group is threatened, which has raised material uncertainty over its ability to continue as a going concern. As stated in Note 2.3, the Company has taken some measures to address the going concern issue. However, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.
Signed on behalf of the Directors by:
Paul A. Jegede
Akinloye Daniel Oladapo
Chairman
Group Managing Director
FRC/2013/IODN/00000002328
FRC/2016/CIS/00000014722
Dated: 31 March 2023
Dated: 31 March 2023
1
Independent Auditor's Report
To the Members of Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated and separate financial statements of Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the consolidated and separate statement of financial position at 31 December 2022, and the consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity and consolidated and separate statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated and separate financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated and separate financial position of the Group at 31 December 2022, and its consolidated and separate financial performance and its consolidated and separate cash flows for the year then ended, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, No 6, 2011 and with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA Code) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements in Nigeria, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern
We draw attention to Note 2.3 in the financial statements, which indicates that the Group incurred a net profit of N156 million during the year ended 31 December 2022, and as of that date, the Group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by N3.3 billion (December 2021: N4.9 billion). All these resulted in negative shareholders' fund of the Group by N126 million and of the Company by N2.82 billion respectively. As stated in Note 2.3, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 2.3, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
The following summarises how the matter was addressed in the audit:
We checked adverse market conditions, trends and events and also performed other risk assessment procedures to identify any adverse events or conditions.
We asked management whether they have identified any events or conditions that may cast significant doubts on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.
We reviewed all court cases against the Group in order to obtain reasonable assurance that no litigation threatens the going concern of the Group either by suppliers, government, customers employees aggrieved third parties or shareholder of the Group.
We reviewed minute of board meetings held for all the quarters in the reporting period to assess any issues that could border on regulatory or legal challenges as it relates to the going concern of the Group.
We obtained assurance from management that significant accounting and reporting judgments are supported by a degree of rigor and analysis appropriate to the circumstances of the Group.
2
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined the matters described below to be key audit matters to be communicated in our report.
Key Audit Matter
How the matters were addressed in the audit
Going concern assessment
The group has consistently made loss resulting from
•
We performed detailed going concern consideration of
huge direct costs (fixed cost) during the year. While the
the group.
direct cost was N1.3 billion (Company: N1 billion), with
•
Reviewed
going
concern
assessment prepared
by
resultant revenue of N1.4 billion from Group (Company:
management.
N1.2 billion) which further decreased the accumulated
loss to N19.7 billion from N19.9 billion in 2021
• We spent
considerable time in assessing the
(Company: N22.4 billion). All these resulted in negative
appropriateness of the management assumptions on the
shareholders' fund of the Group by N126 million and of
going concern.
the Company by N2.82 billion respectively.
•
Reviewed management plans to recapitalise the group
by obtaining their going concern assessment and plans
of the Group to remain a going concern.
d) Impairment of trade receivables - Expected Credit
Loss (ECL) assessment on financial assets
The determination of the impairment charge for trade
We focused our testing of impairment on the assumption
receivables requires the assessment of Expected Credit
made by management and in line with IFRS 9, Expected
Loss Model (ECL) using the simplified approach on
Credit Loss Model (ECL).
recoverable amounts in line with IFRS 9.
Our audit procedures include, amongst others, the following:
The ECL model involves the application of considerable
•
Performed
an independent
review
of the impairment
calculation and considered all assumptions used in the
level of judgement and estimation in determining inputs
impairment
model
and evaluated
whether the model
which are derived from historical records obtained within
complies with the requirements of IFRS 9.
and outside the company in formulating the financial
model. The model also requires assumptions in the
• Reviewed the age analysis of debtors and controls put in
estimation of forward looking macro-economic variables
place by
management
on the
recoverability
of
in computing the Probability of Default (PD).
receivables that have been long over due.
Due to significance of the financial assets and the
• Reviewed other areas of macro-economic variables such
related estimation uncertainty, this is considered a key
as inflation rates, exchange rate, Gross Domestic
audit matter.
Products (GDP).
• Confirmed
that appropriate disclosures were made in
accordance with the entity's accounting policies and
applicable financial framework.
Other Information
The directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Chairman's statement, Directors' Report; Audit Committee's Report, Corporate Governance Report and Company Secretary's report which is expected to be made available to us after that date. The other information does not include the consolidated and separate financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.
Our opinion on the consolidated and separate financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated and separate financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appeared to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
3
