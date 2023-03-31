Japaul Gold & Ventures : AND VENTURES PLC- QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES IN RELATION TO THE PREPARATION OF CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

In accordance with the provisions of Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, and the Financial Reporting Council Act No. 6, 2011, the Directors are responsible for the preparation of the consolidated and separate financial statements which give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Group and Company, and of the financial performance for the year. The responsibilities include ensuring that:

appropriate internal controls are established both to safeguard the assets of the Group and the Company and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities; the Group and the Company keep accounting records which disclose with reasonable accuracy the financial position of the Group and the Company and which ensure that the consolidated and separate financial statements comply with requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards and the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the Financial Reporting Council Act No. 6, 2011. the Group and the Company have used appropriate accounting policies, consistently applied and supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates, and that all applicable accounting standards have been followed; and it is appropriate for the consolidated and separate financial statements to be prepared on a going concern basis unless it is presumed that the Company will not continue in business.

The Directors accept responsibility for the consolidated and separate financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards, the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the Financial Reporting Council Act No. 6, 2011.

The Directors are of the opinion that the consolidated and separate financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the financial affairs of the Company and of the financial performance for the year.

The Directors further accept responsibility for the maintenance of accounting records that may be relied upon in the preparation of the consolidated and separate financial statements, as well as adequate systems of financial control.

Going Concern:

The Group and the company have suffered recurring losses after tax over the years. At 31 December 2022, the Group made a profit after tax of N156 million (net loss in 2021: N3.1 billion) and the Company made a loss after tax of N8.7 billion (2021: N3 billion) respectively. This resulted in accumulated losses as at 31 December 2022 of N19.7 billion and N22.4 billion (2021: N19.9 billion and 13.7 billion) and as at that date, the Group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by N3.3 billion (2021: N4.9 billion) and the Company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by N4.1 billion (2021: N3.4 billion). All these resulted in negative shareholders' fund of the Group by N126 million and of the Company by N2.82 billion respectively. The Group experienced a rise in its direct cost due to the increase scale of its dredging operations during the year. Consequently, the going concern basis of the Group is threatened, which has raised material uncertainty over its ability to continue as a going concern. As stated in Note 2.3, the Company has taken some measures to address the going concern issue. However, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

