REPL::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Issuer/ ManagerJAPFA LTD.SecuritiesJAPFA LTD. - SG1AB9000005 - UD2
Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDate &Time of Broadcast 25-Nov-2021 23:09:31Status ReplacementAnnouncement Sub TitleDaily Share Buy-Back NoticeAnnouncement ReferenceSG211125OTHRBVYCSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Cheng Sai HongDesignationCompany SecretaryDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)25 November 2021 share buyback by the Company.
The Company has received notification from its trade agent on rounding errors in trade confirmation sent (Highest and Lowest price per share were rounded up). Revised announcement to reflect the actual Highest and Lowest price per share.
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back15/04/2021
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase204,707,032Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYes
|
|
Singapore Exchange
|
Overseas Exchange
|
Date of Purchase
|
25/11/2021
|
Total Number of shares purchased
|
644,300
|
Number of shares cancelled
|
0
|
Number of shares held as treasury shares
|
644,300
Highest/ Lowest price per share
|
Highest Price per share
|
SGD 0.635
|
Lowest Price per share
|
SGD 0.625
|
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
|
SGD 405,111.5
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo
|
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
|
Number
|
Percentage#
|
By way of Market Acquisition
|
2,274,200
|
0.111
|
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
2,274,200
|
0.111
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase2,044,796,120Number of treasury shares held after purchase22,627,200
