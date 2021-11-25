REPL::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Issuer/ ManagerJAPFA LTD.SecuritiesJAPFA LTD. - SG1AB9000005 - UD2

Stapled SecurityNo

Announcement Title: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date &Time of Broadcast: 25-Nov-2021 23:09:31
Status: Replacement
Announcement Sub Title: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Description: 25 November 2021 share buyback by the Company.



The Company has received notification from its trade agent on rounding errors in trade confirmation sent (Highest and Lowest price per share were rounded up). Revised announcement to reflect the actual Highest and Lowest price per share.

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back15/04/2021

Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 25/11/2021 Total Number of shares purchased 644,300 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 644,300 Highest/ Lowest price per share Highest Price per share SGD 0.635 Lowest Price per share SGD 0.625 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 405,111.5 Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase204,707,032Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYesHighest/ Lowest price per share

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 2,274,200 0.111 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 2,274,200 0.111 #Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase2,044,796,120Number of treasury shares held after purchase22,627,200