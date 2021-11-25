Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Japfa Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    UD2   SG1AB9000005

JAPFA LTD.

(UD2)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 11/25
0.625 SGD   -0.79%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REPL::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

11/25/2021 | 10:40am EST
REPL::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ ManagerJAPFA LTD.SecuritiesJAPFA LTD. - SG1AB9000005 - UD2
Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Details
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDate &Time of Broadcast 25-Nov-2021 23:09:31Status ReplacementAnnouncement Sub TitleDaily Share Buy-Back NoticeAnnouncement ReferenceSG211125OTHRBVYCSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Cheng Sai HongDesignationCompany SecretaryDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)25 November 2021 share buyback by the Company.

The Company has received notification from its trade agent on rounding errors in trade confirmation sent (Highest and Lowest price per share were rounded up). Revised announcement to reflect the actual Highest and Lowest price per share.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back15/04/2021
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase204,707,032Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 25/11/2021
Total Number of shares purchased 644,300
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 644,300
Highest/ Lowest price per share
Highest Price per share SGD 0.635
Lowest Price per share SGD 0.625
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 405,111.5
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 2,274,200 0.111
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 2,274,200 0.111
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase2,044,796,120Number of treasury shares held after purchase22,627,200
Related Announcements
25/11/2021 20:45:24

Disclaimer

Japfa Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 15:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPFA LTD.

More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 085 M - -
Net income 2021 151 M - -
Net Debt 2021 834 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,24x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 935 M 935 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart JAPFA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japfa Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPFA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,46 $
Average target price 0,56 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Nang Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin John Monteiro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Handojo Santosa Executive Chairman
Sook Ping Chua Co-Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance
Quek Peng Ng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPFA LTD.-31.89%942
NESTLÉ S.A.16.55%357 184
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.87%85 540
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-42.57%52 772
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY1.53%43 074
DANONE4.48%40 925