    C07   SG1B51001017

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

(C07)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-08-02 am EDT
29.90 SGD   +1.67%
08:32aJARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : JC&C 2022 Half Year Results Presentation to Analysts (Singapore)
PU
07/31JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : JC&C 2022 Half Year Results Presentation to Analysts
PU
07/29Jardine Cycle & Carriage Logs Higher Profit, Revenue in H1
MT
Jardine Cycle & Carriage : JC&C 2022 Half Year Results Presentation to Analysts (Singapore)

08/02/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Building a diversified and resilient portfolio

Jardine Cycle & Carriage

2022 Half Year Results Presentation (1 August 2022)

Disclaimer: Jardine Cycle & Carriage accepts no liability whatsoever with respect to the use of this document or its contents.

Stephen Gore

Group Director, Business Development

Amy Hsu

Group Finance Director

To grow faster than Southeast Asia and elevate communities

MYANMAR

VIETNAM

THAILAND

MALAYSIA

SINGAPORE

INDONESIA

LEGEND

Our Presence

Astra

THACO Corporation

Direct Motor Interests

SINGAPORE:

  • Cycle & Carriage Singapore
    MALAYSIA:
  • Cycle & Carriage Bintang
    MYANMAR:
  • Cycle & Carriage Myanmar
    INDONESIA:
  • Tunas Ridean

Other Strategic Interests

VIETNAM:

  • Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation
  • Vinamilk

THAILAND:

• Siam City Cement

4

A diversified group with market leading positions

Astra

THACO

Direct Motor Interests

Other Strategic Interests

Headquarters

JC&C Stake

50.1%

  • Diversified exposure to automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, agriculture, infrastructure, IT and property
  • #1 independent automotive group in Indonesia

26.6%

  • Diversified group exposure in real estate and agribusiness
  • Largest automotive group in Vietnam

46.2%

100%

89.9%

60%

33.2%

10.6%

25.5%

Established regional automotive

Strategic

#1 dairy

Leading cement

presence in

interests in

producer in

manufacturer

Singapore

Power &

Vietnam

#2 in Thailand

Water

Nationwide

#1 in Sri

Malaysia

Real estate

distribution

Myanmar

development

network with

Lanka

#2 South

Indonesia

and office

>250k retail

leasing

points and

Vietnam

#1 M&E player

5 overseas

#1 Cambodia

subsidiaries

in Vietnam

As at 1 August 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 12:31:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 263 M - -
Net income 2022 960 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 921 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,42x
Yield 2022 5,23%
Capitalization 8 445 M 8 445 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 240 000
Free-Float 24,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,37 $
Average target price 24,88 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Herrenden Birks Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Stephen Patrick Gore Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Hwee Hua Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammad Marty Muliana Natalegawa Independent Non-Executive Director
Swee Kim Phan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED42.77%8 445
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.06%230 447
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.90%88 738
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-15.00%63 142
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-26.14%61 670
BMW AG-9.72%53 807