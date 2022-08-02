Jardine Cycle & Carriage : JC&C 2022 Half Year Results Presentation to Analysts (Singapore)

Building a diversified and resilient portfolio
Jardine Cycle & Carriage
2022 Half Year Results Presentation (1 August 2022)
Stephen Gore
Group Director, Business Development
Amy Hsu
Group Finance Director
To grow faster than Southeast Asia and elevate communities
MYANMAR
VIETNAM
THAILAND
MALAYSIA
SINGAPORE
INDONESIA
LEGEND
Our Presence
Astra
THACO Corporation
Direct Motor Interests
SINGAPORE:
Other Strategic Interests
VIETNAM:
THAILAND:
• Siam City Cement
4
A diversified group with market leading positions
THACO
Direct Motor Interests
Other Strategic Interests
Headquarters
JC&C Stake
50.1%
26.6%
46.2%
100%
89.9%
60%
33.2%
10.6%
25.5%
• Established regional automotive
•
Strategic
#1 dairy
• Leading cement
presence in
interests in
producer in
manufacturer
Singapore
Power &
Vietnam
#2 in Thailand
Water
Nationwide
#1 in Sri
Malaysia
Real estate
distribution
Myanmar
development
network with
Lanka
#2 South
Indonesia
and office
>250k retail
leasing
points and
#1 M&E player
5 overseas
#1 Cambodia
subsidiaries
in Vietnam
As at 1 August 2022
5
