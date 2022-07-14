Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C07   SG1B51001017

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

(C07)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-07-14 am EDT
26.55 SGD   -0.19%
07:14aJARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : Unconditional Voluntary Take-over Offer for Cycle & Carriage Bintang Berhad Shares
PU
06/30JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : Stepping Down of Non-Executive Director
PU
06/30Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited Announces Stepping Down of Anthony Nightingale as Non-Executive Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jardine Cycle & Carriage : Unconditional Voluntary Take-over Offer for Cycle & Carriage Bintang Berhad Shares

07/14/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

7/14/22, 6:52 PM

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Unconditional voluntary take-over offer for Cycle & Carriage Bintang Berhad shares

ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::UNCONDITIONAL VOLUNTARY TAKE-OVER OFFER FOR CYCLE & CARRIAGE BINTANG BERHAD SHARES

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

Securities

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD - SG1B51001017 - C07

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals

Date &Time of Broadcast

14-Jul-2022 18:51:38

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Unconditional voluntary take-over offer for Cycle & Carriage Bintang Berhad shares

Announcement Reference

SG220714OTHRXLST

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Jeffery Tan Eng Heong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited ("JC&C") wishes to announce that it has submitted a notice of unconditional voluntary take-over offer ("Offer") to the board of directors of Cycle & Carriage Bintang Berhad ("CCB").

JC&C currently holds approximately 89.994% of the issued share capital of CCB, which is listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). CCB's principal activities are the retail of vehicles and provision of after-sales services. It is one of the leading Mercedes-Benz dealers in Malaysia with a network of 11 outlets in Malaysia.

Under the terms of the Offer, JC&C will seek to acquire all the remaining ordinary shares of CCB not already held by it ("Offer Shares") at a consideration of RM2.70 per Offer Share. In the event of the Offer

7/14/22, 6:52 PM

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Unconditional voluntary take-over offer for Cycle & Carriage Bintang Berhad shares

being fully accepted, the total consideration for the Offer Shares will be approximately RM27.2 million (approximately USD6.1 million). As at 13 July 2022, the closing market price of a CCB share on Bursa Securities was RM2.60.

The Offer is not conditional upon the receipt of any minimum level of valid acceptances.

The Offer will be funded through internal resources and/or external borrowings. The Offer is not expected to have a material impact on the JC&C Group's net tangible assets or earnings per share. Had the Offer taken place on 1 January 2021, it would not have had a material impact on the JC&C Group's earnings per share for the fnancial year ended 31 December 2021, and had the Offer taken place on 31 December 2021, it would not have had a material impact on the JC&C Group's net tangible assets per share for the fnancial year ended 31 December 2021.

None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of JC&C has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Offer (save through their shareholding interests, if any, in JC&C or directorship in CCB).

For further information, please contact:

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

Stephen Gore Tel: +65 6470 7300

Joey Ho Tel: +65 9765 0717

Disclaimer

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED
07:14aJARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : Unconditional Voluntary Take-over Offer for Cycle & Carriage Bi..
PU
06/30JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : Stepping Down of Non-Executive Director
PU
06/30Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited Announces Stepping Down of Anthony Nightingale as Non-..
CI
05/30JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/12Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited Announces Director Changes
CI
04/28JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : Minutes of 53rd Annual General Meeting held on 27 April 2022
PU
04/28Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited Approves Final One-Tier Tax Exempt Dividend for the Ye..
CI
04/27JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : Resolutions passed at the 53rd Annual General Meeting
PU
04/27JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : JC&C 2022 First Quarter Interim Management Statement
PU
04/27JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : Astra 2022 First Quarter Financial Statements
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 889 M - -
Net income 2022 951 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,65x
Yield 2022 5,82%
Capitalization 7 485 M 7 485 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 240 000
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,94 $
Average target price 24,13 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Herrenden Birks Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Stephen Patrick Gore Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Hwee Hua Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammad Marty Muliana Natalegawa Independent Non-Executive Director
Swee Kim Phan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED29.13%7 485
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.38%213 263
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.69%80 765
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-23.78%55 619
BMW AG-18.12%48 061
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-44.34%46 267