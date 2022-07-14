Jardine Cycle & Carriage : Unconditional Voluntary Take-over Offer for Cycle & Carriage Bintang Berhad Shares

being fully accepted, the total consideration for the Offer Shares will be approximately RM27.2 million (approximately USD6.1 million). As at 13 July 2022, the closing market price of a CCB share on Bursa Securities was RM2.60.
The Offer is not conditional upon the receipt of any minimum level of valid acceptances.
The Offer will be funded through internal resources and/or external borrowings. The Offer is not expected to have a material impact on the JC&C Group's net tangible assets or earnings per share. Had the Offer taken place on 1 January 2021, it would not have had a material impact on the JC&C Group's earnings per share for the fnancial year ended 31 December 2021, and had the Offer taken place on 31 December 2021, it would not have had a material impact on the JC&C Group's net tangible assets per share for the fnancial year ended 31 December 2021.
None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of JC&C has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Offer (save through their shareholding interests, if any, in JC&C or directorship in CCB).
