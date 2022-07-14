Jardine Cycle & Carriage : Unconditional Voluntary Take-over Offer for Cycle & Carriage Bintang Berhad Shares

ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::UNCONDITIONAL VOLUNTARY TAKE-OVER OFFER FOR CYCLE & CARRIAGE BINTANG BERHAD SHARES

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

Securities

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD - SG1B51001017 - C07

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals

Date &Time of Broadcast

14-Jul-2022 18:51:38

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Unconditional voluntary take-over offer for Cycle & Carriage Bintang Berhad shares

Announcement Reference

SG220714OTHRXLST

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Jeffery Tan Eng Heong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited ("JC&C") wishes to announce that it has submitted a notice of unconditional voluntary take-over offer ("Offer") to the board of directors of Cycle & Carriage Bintang Berhad ("CCB").

JC&C currently holds approximately 89.994% of the issued share capital of CCB, which is listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). CCB's principal activities are the retail of vehicles and provision of after-sales services. It is one of the leading Mercedes-Benz dealers in Malaysia with a network of 11 outlets in Malaysia.

Under the terms of the Offer, JC&C will seek to acquire all the remaining ordinary shares of CCB not already held by it ("Offer Shares") at a consideration of RM2.70 per Offer Share. In the event of the Offer