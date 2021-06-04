General Announcement::Director's Share Transaction

In accordance with the requirements of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, the following notification of a share transaction of a Director has been made on behalf of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited:-
"JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name: Jeremy Parr
2 Reason for the notification
-
Position/Status: Director
-
Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
-
Name: Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited
-
LEI: 2138009KENVUNWOLPK41
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
-
Description of the financial instrument: Ordinary shares of US cents 25 each
Identification code: BMG507361001
-
Nature of the transaction:
Acquisition of 25,000 ordinary shares as a result of exercise of 25,000 share options
|
c)
|
Price(s) and Volume(s):
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
US$52.786
|
25,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated price:
|
|
|
|
Aggregated volume:
|
N/A - Single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction:
|
4th June 2021
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction:
|
Outside a trading venue
Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited
For and on behalf of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited
4th June 2021"
