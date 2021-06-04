General Announcement::Director's Share Transaction

In accordance with the requirements of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, the following notification of a share transaction of a Director has been made on behalf of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited:-

"JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Jeremy Parr

2 Reason for the notification

Position/Status: Director Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name: Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited LEI: 2138009KENVUNWOLPK41

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument: Ordinary shares of US cents 25 each

Identification code: BMG507361001 Nature of the transaction:

Acquisition of 25,000 ordinary shares as a result of exercise of 25,000 share options

c) Price(s) and Volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) US$52.786 25,000 d) Aggregated price: Aggregated volume: N/A - Single transaction e) Date of the transaction: 4th June 2021 f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited

4th June 2021"