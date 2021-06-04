Log in
    J36   BMG507361001

JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(J36)
  Report
General Announcement::Director's Share Transaction

06/04/2021 | 06:05am EDT
In accordance with the requirements of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, the following notification of a share transaction of a Director has been made on behalf of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited:-

"JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Jeremy Parr

2 Reason for the notification

  1. Position/Status: Director
  2. Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

  1. Name: Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited
  2. LEI: 2138009KENVUNWOLPK41

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

  1. Description of the financial instrument: Ordinary shares of US cents 25 each
    Identification code: BMG507361001
  2. Nature of the transaction:

Acquisition of 25,000 ordinary shares as a result of exercise of 25,000 share options

c)

Price(s) and Volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

US$52.786

25,000

d)

Aggregated price:

Aggregated volume:

N/A - Single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction:

4th June 2021

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside a trading venue

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited

4th June 2021"

Disclaimer

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 10:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
