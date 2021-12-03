Log in
    J36   BMG507361001

JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(J36)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 12/02
56.91 USD   -1.27%
05:22aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Share Repurchase
PU
12/02Jardine Matheson Repurchases More Shares
MT
12/01GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Share Repurchase
PU
General Announcement::Share Repurchase

12/03/2021 | 05:22am EST
The following notification dated 3rd December 2021 in respect of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited was lodged with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom:

"JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED ('JMH')

SHARE REPURCHASE

Please be advised of the following market repurchase by JMH of its ordinary shares:

Date of repurchase:

3rd December 2021

Total number of shares repurchased:

118,500 shares

Highest price paid per share:

US$57.27

Lowest price paid per share:

US$56.52

The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

for and on behalf of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited

3rd December 2021"

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 34 821 M - -
Net income 2021 1 169 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 373 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 20 476 M 20 476 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 403 000
Free-Float 32,6%
Managers and Directors
John Raymond Witt Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Graham Timothy Baker Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Benjamin William Keswick Executive Chairman
Adam Phillip Charles Keswick Executive Director
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.62%20 476
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.19.51%624 512
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.09%140 438
SIEMENS AG25.77%133 412
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY7.64%104 576
3M COMPANY-2.59%98 113