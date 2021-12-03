General Announcement::Share Repurchase

The following notification dated 3rd December 2021 in respect of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited was lodged with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom:

"JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED ('JMH')

SHARE REPURCHASE

Please be advised of the following market repurchase by JMH of its ordinary shares:

Date of repurchase: 3rd December 2021 Total number of shares repurchased: 118,500 shares Highest price paid per share: US$57.27 Lowest price paid per share: US$56.52 The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

for and on behalf of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited

3rd December 2021"