General Announcement::Share Repurchase

The following notification dated 10th December 2021 in respect of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited was lodged with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom:
"JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED ('JMH')
SHARE REPURCHASE
Please be advised of the following market repurchase by JMH of its ordinary shares:
Date of repurchase:
10th December 2021
Total number of shares repurchased:
477,587 shares
Highest price paid per share:
US$56.86
Lowest price paid per share:
US$55.74
The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited
for and on behalf of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited
10th December 2021"
