PRESENTATION TO ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
2023 Half-Year Results
31 JULY 2023
Terminology
AGENDA
Progress on Group Strategic Priorities Financial Performance and Review
- Financial highlights
- Financial summary
- Underlying profit contribution by business
- Non-tradingitems
- Net borrowings
- Consolidated cash flow
Group Businesses Performance
- Financial performance
- Key highlights
Outlook
Evolving our Group portfolio
Progress on our Group strategic priorities
Investing for the long-term
- Diversifying intonickel mining and processing through:
- Astra's acquisition of 90% interest in PT Stargate Pasific Resources and PT Stargate Mineral Asia, for
consideration of US$272m
- UT's acquisition of 20% interest in Nickel Industries for US$630m
Portfolio simplification
- Sales of Jardine Motors Group UK and DFI's Malaysian Retail
Grocery Business
Driving innovation & operational excellence
Progress on our Group strategic priorities
Efficiency and productivity
- Good progress at DFI, JEC, Gammon, JRG, Zung Fu, Hactl
- Successful early transitions to
Jardines Business Services (GBS) function
Business Innovation
- Astra launching digital bank fromPT Bank Jasa Jakarta in partnership with WeLab, and agreed to acquire Tokobagus, operator of OLX, a leading Indonesian online classified advertisement platform
- JC&C announced partnership withCarro, a leading AI-led online auto platform
