Creating long-term,sustainable value
Presentation to Analysts
Annual Results 2023
8 March 2024
Agenda
Introduction
Financial Performance and Review
Group Businesses Performance
Outlook
Overview
Diversified portfolio of quality businesses
4%
6%
7%
8% Jardine Motor Interests
9%
22%
44%
Leveraging the growing prosperity of Asia
7%
Rest of the World
37% China
56%
South East Asia
2023 Underlying profit contribution by business
2023 Underlying profit contribution by geography
4
Enhancing leadership & entrepreneurialism
Leadership appointments
Portfolio CEOs
- Scott Price (DFI Retail)
- Laurent Kleitman (Mandarin Oriental)
- Michael Smith (Hongkong Land)
- Elton Chan (Jardine Pacific)
Independent NEDs on JMH Board
- Janine Feng and Keyu Jin appointed
- JMH Board now 50% independent
People
- Group-wideleadership development
- 5-yeargender diversity target
Scott Price
Michael Smith
Janine Feng
Laurent Kleitman
Elton Chan
Keyu Jin
5
Evolving our Group portfolio
Strategic investments in SEA
Astra
- Nickel mining and processing investments (Stargate Pasific, Stargate Mineral, Nickel Industries)
- increased interests in
- renewables (Supreme Energy)
- healthcare (Halodoc)
JC&C - increased interests in THACO &
REE
Portfolio simplification
- Group - Greatview, Jardine Motors UK & Jardine Aviation Services disposals
- DFI Retail - Malaysia Grocery sale
- Mandarin Oriental - two hotel sales, retaining management contracts
6
Driving innovation & operational excellence
Driving greater efficiency and productivity
- HACTL enhanced robotics
- DFI Retail transformation programme
- MO Guest Experience Programme
- Global Business Services
Driving innovation
- Astra digital banking JV (Bank Saqu)
- Astra acquires OLX
- JC&C enters partnership with Carro
Inorganic growth in digital economy
- Astra partnership with Equinix for Indonesian data centres
7
ESG ratings improving, ahead of relevant benchmarks
Higher score = improvement
Lower score = improvement
Most comprehensive real estate sustainability
rating
JM
JC&C
Astra
HKL
22
19
18
5
2020
Latest industry average
71
17.3
HKL:
20.1
22.9
•
Global Sector Leader 2023
52
• Five-Star Ratings 2023
• Top 20% globally
32.8
41
32.3
Development
33.4
39
38.2
construction of new projects
42.9
JM
98/100 (2022 : 86/100)
JC&C
Standing investments
49.9
Astra
HKL
operating assets
54
DFI
91/100 (2022 : 91/100)
2023
2021
2022
2023
JM, JC&C, Astra
HKL
JM, JC&C, Astra
HKL
DFI
Latest
28
23
industry
41.7
17.3
23.1
(conglomerate)
(real estate)
average
(conglomerate)
(real estate)
(food retail)
8
Embedding sustainability
Leading Climate Action
- SBTi validation for HKL, DFI, Gammon and HACTL Scope 1-3 targets
- Scope 1 & 2 decarbonisation pathways in all subsidiaries
- Sustainability included in capital allocation decision-making
Driving Responsible
Consumption
- Cross-businessactions to reduce & re- use waste
- Increased focus on biodiversity
Shaping Social Inclusion
- Continued focus on education and health
- Accelerated momentum in volunteering
9
Financial Performance and Review
