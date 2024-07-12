PT Astra Agro Lestari (AAL) has announced its formal application for membership of the RSPO - a globally recognised certification standard to drive sustainable production in palm. AAL is also certified under the Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil scheme.

Jardine Matheson is strongly supportive of our Group companies operating their businesses responsibly and promoting sustainable practices.

AAL is a subsidiary of Astra International, which is a subsidiary of Jardine Cycle & Carriage, Jardine Matheson's holding company in Southeast Asia.

