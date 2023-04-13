Advanced search
    J36   BMG507361001

JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(J36)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  02:44:05 2023-04-13 am EDT
49.14 USD   +0.72%
02:25aJardine Matheson : Equinix and Astra Form a Joint Venture to…
PU
04/04Jardine Matheson Buys Back Shares
MT
04/03Jardine Matheson : Gives Notice of 2023 AGM and Publication of 2022 Annual Report
PU
Jardine Matheson : Equinix and Astra Form a Joint Venture to…

04/13/2023 | 02:25am EDT
Equinix. Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, and PT Astra International Tbk ("Astra"), today announced a joint venture to develop the digital infrastructure in Indonesia that multinationals and local businesses need to accelerate their digital transformation. Indonesia's national digital transformation program creates a framework for economic development and demand for digital infrastructure as the government targets 30 million micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to go digital by 2024.1

Equinix and Astra established a joint venture company with a 75% and 25% equity stake, respectively. Combining the global digital infrastructure expertise of Equinix and the extensive experience of Astra in operating in Indonesia, this joint venture will help local businesses and multinationals develop their digital capabilities and capitalize on new and emerging technologies, such as hybrid multicloud, 5G, IoT, AI, and more.

Jeremy Deutsch, President, Asia-Pacific, Equinix said: "The Indonesian government is strongly committed to accelerating digital transformation across the nation. This joint venture with Astra taps into the rising potential of digitalization and illustrates Equinix's ongoing commitment to serving the Indonesian community with capacity at scale to match computational, storage and edge requirements. We look forward to working with Astra to unlock new opportunities for Indonesia's bright digital future."

Djony Bunarto Tjondro, President Director of Astra said: "The collaboration with Equinix is based on the growth of Indonesia's digital economy and Astra's focus on accelerating its digital transformation. We hope this joint venture will strengthen Indonesia's data center infrastructure and help businesses by providing a comprehensive data center that is more integrated, modern, easily accessible, and operated with the spirit and principles of sustainability."

This joint venture will initially develop and operate an International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center in the heart of Jakarta, named JK1, with further expansion afterward in Indonesia. The eight-story JK1 IBX data center is scheduled to open by the second half of 2024 and is expected to provide more than 1,600 cabinets and more than 5,300 square meters of colocation space when fully built. Located in Jakarta's Central Business District and in close proximity to major internet exchanges, JK1 will provide local and foreign businesses operating in Indonesia with the digital infrastructure and vibrant ecosystems required for optimal performance.

JK1 will incorporate sustainability into its design, leveraging innovative technologies such as Equinix's cooling array to support economic and environmental goals for organizations in Indonesia. Equinix was the first in the data center industry to set a 100% renewable energy goal and commit to reaching climate neutral by 2030 backed by an approved short-term science-based targets. These goals are in alignment with the Astra 2030 Sustainability Aspirations.

Indonesia is poised to become the largest ASEAN colocation market by 2027 as the region continues to witness significant retail demand for colocation coupled with growing hyperscale activity. The country's colocation market is forecast with a valuation of US$1.2 billion by 2027.2 In addition, major cloud service providers like Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Alibaba Cloud have announced that they are launching cloud regions in Indonesia. The country is forecast to become the second largest public cloud market in Southeast Asia.3 The joint venture of Equinix and Astra is well-positioned to capture the untapped growth of this high-potential market.

Today, the global footprint of Platform Equinix® spans more than 245 data centers across 71 metros and 32 countries, providing digital infrastructure for more than 10,000 of the world's leading businesses, including more than 50% of Fortune 500 companies. In Asia-Pacific, Equinix currently has 51 data centers in key metros across Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Singapore. Along with this, Astra, with its deep local know-how and vast experience in various sectors in Indonesia will be able, to support the joint venture in unlocking the potential of the Indonesian data center market.

Disclaimer

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 06:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 38 242 M - -
Net income 2023 1 870 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,54x
Yield 2023 4,79%
Capitalization 14 119 M 14 119 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 425 000
Free-Float 67,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 48,79 $
Average target price 64,55 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Raymond Witt Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Graham Timothy Baker Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Benjamin William Keswick Executive Chairman
Wei Kuo Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Adam Phillip Charles Keswick Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.15%14 119
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.2.58%691 029
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.83%127 941
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY44.56%102 388
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.5.47%70 280
3M COMPANY-12.97%57 662
