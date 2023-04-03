Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J36   BMG507361001

JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(J36)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:55:57 2023-04-03 am EDT
48.97 USD   +0.82%
04:39aJardine Matheson : Form of Proxy for 2023 AGM
PU
03/31Jardine Matheson Buys Back Shares
MT
03/29Jardine Matheson : Scrip Dividend Circular - Form of Notification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jardine Matheson : Form of Proxy for 2023 AGM

04/03/2023 | 04:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
7. Please insert the number of shares to which this proxy relates in the box provided. If a number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate only to those shares. If no number is inserted, this form will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company which are registered in your name (whether alone or jointly with others).
8. Please indicate with a tick in the relevant box which way you wish your vote to be cast. The 'Vote Withheld' option enables you to abstain from any particular resolution. Such a vote is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. If no indication is given, the proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion.
9. Corporations must execute under common seal or by an attorney or duly authorised officer.
10. To be valid, this form, together with any power of attorney under which it is signed, must be deposited at any one of the Company's registrars/transfer agents: Jardine Matheson International Services Limited, P.O. Box HM 1068, Hamilton HM EX, Bermuda; Link Group, PXS1, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL, United Kingdom, M & C Services Private Limited, 112 Robinson Road #05-01,Singapore 068902; not later than 9.00 a.m. (local time) on 2nd May 2023.
11. Completion and return of this form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting should you so wish.
12. Any alterations to this form should be initialled.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited

Form of Proxy

Annual General Meeting - 4th May 2023

NOTES:

  1. Please insert your full name and address in block capitals in the space provided. Only one of the joint holders should be mentioned (but see note 6 below).
  2. You can appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or anyone else to be your proxy at the Meeting. The proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but shall be a natural person.
  3. To appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your sole proxy in respect of all of your shares, do not include a name in the space provided.

I/We1 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.

of . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5. hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or2,3,4,5 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.

as my/our proxy to attend and vote on my/our behalf the number of shares indicated below7 at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 4th May 2023 and at any adjournment thereof.

To appoint any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting in respect of all of your shares, cross out only the words 'the Chairman of the Meeting' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in block capitals in the space provided and initial the alteration.

All proxies may vote on a poll, and all proxies, other than Directors or officers of the Company or any of its subsidiaries may vote on a show of hands.

If more than one joint holder are present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, the holder present whose name stands first in the register in respect of the relevant shares will alone be entitled to vote in respect of them.

I/We direct that my/our proxy vote as indicated below8:

1

To receive the Financial Statements for 2022.

1

2

To declare a final dividend for 2022.

2

3

To re-elect David Hsu as a Director.

3

4

To re-elect Adam Keswick as a Director.

4

5

To re-elect Anthony Nightingale as a Director.

5

6

To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers, Hong Kong

6

as the Auditors and to authorise the Directors to

fix their remuneration.

7

To renew the general mandate to the Directors to issue new

7

shares.

For

Vote

Against Withheld

Signed9 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2023

Number of shares to which this proxy relates7.

Disclaimer

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 08:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:39aJardine Matheson : Form of Proxy for 2023 AGM
PU
03/31Jardine Matheson Buys Back Shares
MT
03/29Jardine Matheson : Scrip Dividend Circular - Form of Notification
PU
03/29Jardine Matheson : Scrip Dividend Circular - Form of Election and Mandate
PU
03/29Jardine Matheson : Scrip Dividend Circular
PU
03/27Jardine Matheson ( '') Announce Bloc : JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED (the 'Company') A..
PU
03/16Jardine Matheson sells UK motor dealership to US's Lithia
AN
03/16JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day fo..
FA
03/15Jardine Matheson Buys Back Shares
MT
03/14Jardine Matheson : Transaction by PDMR
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 562 M - -
Net income 2022 1 560 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 242 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,95x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 14 055 M 14 055 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 400 000
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 48,57 $
Average target price 64,55 $
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Raymond Witt Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Graham Timothy Baker Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Benjamin William Keswick Executive Chairman
Wei Kuo Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Adam Phillip Charles Keswick Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.58%14 055
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-0.66%675 657
SIEMENS AG15.13%128 526
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.82%127 695
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY46.87%104 231
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.10.51%74 209
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer