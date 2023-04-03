Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    J36   BMG507361001

JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(J36)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:05:03 2023-04-03 am EDT
48.90 USD   +0.68%
01:36pJardine Matheson : Gives Notice of 2023 AGM and Publication of 2022 Annual Report
PU
04:39aJardine Matheson : Form of Proxy for 2023 AGM
PU
03/31Jardine Matheson Buys Back Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jardine Matheson : Gives Notice of 2023 AGM and Publication of 2022 Annual Report

04/03/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
BSX News

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited Gives Notice of 2023 AGM and Publication of 2022 Annual Report
Hamilton, Bermuda: 3 April 2022- In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"),Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, (the "Company")Ticker: (JMHBD.BH) gives Notice of 2023 AGM and Publication of 2022 Annual Report. The full filing stated:

Notice of 2023 AGM

2023 Proxy Form

Annual Financial Report

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 17:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 562 M - -
Net income 2022 1 560 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 242 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,02x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 14 151 M 14 151 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 400 000
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 48,90 $
Average target price 64,55 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Raymond Witt Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Graham Timothy Baker Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Benjamin William Keswick Executive Chairman
Wei Kuo Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Adam Phillip Charles Keswick Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.58%14 055
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-0.66%675 657
SIEMENS AG15.13%128 526
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.82%127 695
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY46.87%104 231
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.10.51%74 209
