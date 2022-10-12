Advanced search
    J36   BMG507361001

JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(J36)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03:30 2022-10-12 am EDT
50.95 USD   -1.94%
Jardine Matheson : Jardines commits to #AcceleratingChange at…
PU
10/03Mandarin oriental jumeira, dubai opens kind by m.o., a new eco-concious concept store
AQ
09/29Fitch Affirms Astra Sedaya Finance's 'BBB'/'AAA(idn)' Ratings; Outlook Stable
AQ
Jardine Matheson : Jardines commits to #AcceleratingChange at…

10/12/2022 | 03:32am EDT
On 5-6 October 2022, Jardines participated in Hong Kong's most ambitious and well-attended sustainable business conference - ReThink 2022 - held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, as a Tier-1 Event Sponsor.

The event was attended by over 4,700 participants, ranging from industry leaders, fellow corporates, non-profit organisations, asset managers, financial institutions, and rating agencies. Over the two days, there were 443 speakers over 134 conference sessions, as well as 205 exhibitors and showcases. ReThink 2022 provided Jardines a prime opportunity to share our sustainability initiatives and strategy, as well as gain learnings from like-minded participants to accelerate change in our environment.

A key priority for the Group was to bring together our business units and create strong alignment in how we approach sustainability. At ReThink 2022, we saw eight Jardines businesses participate collectively in the Jardines showcase booth, while ten Jardines representatives were invited as speakers across several panel discussions.

Among those, Jonathan Lloyd, Group Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability at Jardine Matheson, shared the stage with Cathay Pacific Airways and Swire Coca-Cola, as well as Jebsen Group, on the challenges and opportunities that conglomerates faced in driving sustainable change. He also gave insights into how Jardines collaborates with our business units to implement our Group-wide sustainability strategy and initiatives.

Other speakers included:

Top left in clockwise direction: Nadira Lamrad, Head of Sustainability at Jardine Matheson, Iris Lam, Director of Sustainability at Mandarin Oriental and Pippo Au, Head of Supply Chain at Maxim's, Noky Wong, Chief Executive at JEC, Andy Yeung, Director & Head of Technical Services at Hongkong Land, Natalie Chung, Sustainability Lead at DFI, Kent Jan, Director and Head of Digital Transformation & Innovation at Hongkong Land

Jardine employees were also given the opportunity to attend the conference, where they were able to meet like-minded and passionate colleagues, and partners across the country, to share ideas and drive change in the area of sustainability.

Disclaimer

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 07:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
