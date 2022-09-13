Advanced search
    J36   BMG507361001

JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(J36)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-09-13 am EDT
54.38 USD   -1.11%
05:10aJARDINE MATHESON : Jardines shared insights on sustainable…
PU
08/18JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
08/17Balfour Beatty 1st Half Pretax Profit Rose as Costs Fell
DJ
Jardine Matheson : Jardines shared insights on sustainable…

09/13/2022 | 05:10am EDT
Innovation and having an entrepreneurial spirit are at the heart of everything we do at Jardines. We are thrilled to be part of the innovation community supporting the thriving startup ecosystem in Hong Kong.

Earlier in May, we announced our involvement as an event sponsor of Scaleup Impact Summit 2022 (SIS'22), a global conference for futurists around the world to share deep insights, networks, and provide a unique experience for all.

SIS'22 "Universe X Metaverse" was held from 6-7 September as one of the core events of InvestHK's StartmeupHK Festival 2022, joined by 10,000+ attendees, 50+ expert speakers and 100 fastest-growing scale-ups from across the world. Topics discussed during the 2-day event included #Metaverse, #FinTech, #ArtTech, #Industry4.0, #ESG, #Corporateinnovation and many more.

On Day 1, Head of Sustainability of Jardine Matheson, Nadira Lamrad, Senior Innovation Lead of Jardine Matheson, Janice Wong, and Elfis Lee, Senior Digital Transformation & Innovation Manager of Hongkong Land, spoke together on a panel about "How Corporates and Startups can innovate towards a Sustainable Future". In the discussion, they shared how the Group integrated a purpose-led approach into the business operations and drove resilient growth harnessing the potential of sustainable innovation and corporate-startup collaboration.

On Day 2, Gary Lam, Chief Technology Officer of Livi Bank, sat down with Walter Jennings, CEO of Asia Insight Circle, for a fireside chat "Banking in the Metaverse", sharing their insights on rethinking digital finance and creating a new realm of banking experience in the burgeoning metaverse economy.

As technology continues to evolve, 'Phygital' becomes the trend in Customer Experience. David Leung, Maxim's Head of Branding, shared at the fireside chat how they are conceptualising Maxim's new Eativerse by experimenting with gamification to enhance customer engagement and revolutionise the future of retail experience.

Watch the replay here.

Disclaimer

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 09:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
