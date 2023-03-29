Jardine Matheson : Scrip Dividend Circular

This letter is important and requires your immediate attention.

If you are in any doubt about the action to be taken, you should immediately consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other appropriate independent financial adviser authorised under the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your ordinary shares in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, please hand this letter, but not the accompanying form, to the stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

29th March 2023

Dear shareholder,

Scrip dividend scheme

Introduction

On 2nd March 2023, your Directors recommended a final dividend for 2022 of US$1.60 per ordinary share, which is payable in cash in United States dollars on 10th May 2023 (the 'Dividend Payment Date'). Your Directors are also pleased to offer you the alternative of receiving new ordinary shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (the 'Company') credited as fully paid in lieu of the 2022 final dividend.

The scrip dividend scheme enables shareholders to increase their holding of ordinary shares without incurring dealing or other costs. To the extent that shareholders elect to receive new ordinary shares, the Company will also benefit by retaining cash which would otherwise be payable by way of dividend.

Election for scrip in lieu of cash dividend

This letter constitutes an offer by the Company for you to participate in the scrip dividend scheme for the 2022 final dividend. Shareholders may elect to receive new ordinary shares in respect of part or all of their dividends, calculated by reference to the market value of the ordinary shares based on the average of the United States dollar prices of the ordinary shares on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited for the five trading days up to and including 21st April 2023.

(Please address all correspondence to the appropriate registrar or transfer agent of the Company as set out in the Appendix.)

For each dividend in respect of which a scrip dividend is offered, there will be a date on which shareholders qualify to elect for either a cash dividend and/or a scrip dividend of new ordinary shares. The offer of the scrip dividend alternative is not available to shareholders with registered addresses in the United States of America or Canada or any beneficial owner of ordinary shares who is a U.S. or Canadian person (further details are set out in Part E of the Appendix).

The Scheme gives registered shareholders holding in certificated form the choice to receive:

(i) new ordinary shares for the whole of the current dividend instead of cash; or

(ii) part of their current dividend in new ordinary shares and part in cash; or

(iii) new ordinary shares instead of cash for the whole of the current and future dividends by making a permanent election (although they will remain entitled to choose cash in respect of any future dividend at the time that the offer of any scrip dividend alternative is made).

Set out in Part B of the Appendix to this letter are full details of the scrip dividend scheme together with an explanation of the steps registered shareholders need to take if they wish to receive new ordinary shares in respect of part or all of their dividend.

If you already have in place a permanent election to receive new ordinary shares under the scrip dividend scheme, you will find a Form of Notification enclosed with this letter. You need take no further action if you wish to receive new ordinary shares in lieu of the cash dividend on the whole of your holding stated on the Form of Notification.

If you do not have in place a permanent election and you wish to receive new ordinary shares in lieu of a cash dividend on all or part of your holding, you should complete, sign and return the enclosed Form of Election and Mandate to the relevant registrar or transfer agent of the Company at the address given on the form so that it is received not later than 4.00 p.m. (local time) on 21st April 2023, being the last day on which shareholders are entitled to make their election (the 'Election Date').

Holders of shares in the Company in uncertificated form through the CREST system in the United Kingdom by way of depository interests may elect to receive interests in new ordinary shares for the whole or part of their current dividend. Holders of shares in the Company in uncertificated form through The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ('CDP') system in Singapore may elect to receive new ordinary shares for the whole or part of their current dividend.

A permanent election is not available to holders within the CREST or CDP systems. Details of how these holders can participate in the scrip dividend scheme are set out in Parts C and D of the Appendix, respectively.

IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A PERMANENT ELECTION IN PLACE AND YOU WISH TO RECEIVE CASH IN RESPECT OF THE CURRENT DIVIDEND ON ALL OF YOUR HOLDING, SUBJECT TO ANY CURRENCY ELECTION REFERRED TO BELOW, YOU NEED TAKE NO FURTHER ACTION.

Currency election

The Company's dividends are declared in United States dollars, although there are certain currency alternatives depending on how shareholders hold their shares.

Shareholders on the Jersey branch register of members will receive their dividends in United States dollars unless they exercise the option to elect for the sterling alternative. Holders within the CREST system will receive their dividends in sterling only. Dividends to be paid in sterling are calculated by reference to the rate prevailing within ten business days prior to the Dividend Payment Date.

Existing currency elections for shareholders on the Jersey branch register are indicated on the Form of Election and Mandate which has been sent to them. These shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the alternative currency should notify Link Group, the United Kingdom transfer agent, by completing and returning Part B of the Form of Election and Mandate so that it is received not later than 4.00 p.m. (local time) on the Election Date.

Shareholders on the Singapore branch register of members will receive their dividends in United States dollars. If you are a Direct Securities Account Holder who is on CDP's Direct Crediting Service ('DCS'), you will receive your dividend in Singapore dollars as Currency Conversion Service ('CCY') is automatically provided. If you wish to receive your dividend in United States dollars, you must OPT OUT of CCY three business days before the Dividend Payment Date. Holders within the CDP system who are not on CDP's DCS can elect through CDP to receive Singapore dollars in respect of this dividend by completing the relevant section of the Form of Election for Direct Securities Account Holders or Depository Agents, as appropriate.

General

Dividends paid by the Company will be paid gross and will not be subject to any deduction or withholding by the Company in any jurisdiction. Whether or not it is to your advantage to receive new ordinary shares or cash, in whole or in part, depends upon your own individual circumstances, and the decision in this regard and all effects resulting therefrom, including any taxation consequences, is the sole responsibility of each shareholder. IF YOU ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO WHAT TO DO, YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

Yours sincerely,

Ben Keswick Chairman

SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME

Part A

1.

Introduction

The following explains how the scrip dividend scheme (the 'Scheme') will operate and contains further details of the Scheme. There are separate explanations for registered shareholders, for holders within the CREST system in the United Kingdom and for holders within the CDP system in Singapore, as set out below in Parts B, C and D, respectively.

The offer of the scrip dividend alternative is not available to shareholders with registered addresses in the United States of America or Canada or any beneficial owner of ordinary shares who is a U.S. or Canadian person (for further details see paragraph 3 of Part E below).

2.

How many new ordinary shares will you get?

For the purpose of calculating the number of new ordinary shares to be allotted under the scrip election, the market value of the new ordinary shares will be based upon the average of the volume weighted average prices in United States dollars on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited for the existing ordinary shares of the Company for the five trading days up to and including the Election Date. Consequently, it will not be possible to determine until that date the exact number of new ordinary shares to which shareholders electing to receive dividends in scrip will be entitled.

The basis of allotment of new ordinary shares will be notified to the stock exchanges where the Company's shares are listed as soon as available and will be confirmed to shareholders when share certificates in respect of the new ordinary shares arising from the scrip election are sent or when depository interests or shares are credited to their accounts in CREST or CDP, respectively.

As an indication of the number of new ordinary shares to which shareholders will be entitled, based on the volume weighted average price of the Company's ordinary shares on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 16th March 2023 (being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this document), shareholders will be entitled to receive one new ordinary share for every 29.56931 ordinary shares held, calculated by reference to the final dividend of US$1.60 per ordinary share.

The new ordinary shares will, on issue, rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Part B

Scrip Dividend Scheme for registered shareholders

1.

What are your choices?

The Scheme gives registered shareholders holding in certificated form the choice to receive:

(i) new ordinary shares for the whole of the current dividend instead of cash; or

(ii) part of your current dividend in new ordinary shares and part in cash; or

(iii) new ordinary shares instead of cash for the whole of the current and future dividends by making a permanent election (although you will remain entitled to choose cash in respect of any future dividend at the time that the offer of any scrip dividend alternative is made).

2.

What action will you need to take?

(i)

To maintain your permanent election to receive new ordinary shares in lieu of cash

If you have previously made a permanent election which remains in force a Form of Notification is enclosed. NO ACTION IS NECESSARY UNLESS YOU WISH TO REVOKE YOUR MANDATE (in which case refer to paragraph (ii) below). If that election is not formally revoked by 4.00 p.m. (local time) on the Election Date, you will be allotted new ordinary shares in lieu of the cash dividend based on your record date holding and any fractional entitlement brought forward. Any fractional entitlement arising from the current dividend will be carried forward.

(ii) To revoke your permanent election and receive your dividend all in cash or partly in cash and partly in new ordinary shares

If you do not wish to receive new ordinary shares, or if you wish to receive a smaller number of new ordinary shares, please complete part B of the enclosed Form of Notification duly amended, revoking the permanent election, and sign and return it to the relevant registrar or transfer agent of the Company at the address given on the form by the Election Date. If you revoke your permanent election, you will in future receive a Form of Election and Mandate in respect of any dividends to which the Scheme applies.

(iii) To make a permanent election to receive all of your entitlement in new ordinary shares for the current and future dividends

If you have not made a permanent election, a Form of Election and Mandate is enclosed. If you wish to elect to receive new ordinary shares as an alternative to the whole of the current and future cash dividends to which the Scheme applies, you may do so by entering a tick () in the relevant box in part A of the enclosed Form of Election and Mandate and then signing and returning the form.