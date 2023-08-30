For each dividend in respect of which a scrip dividend is offered, there will be a date on which shareholders qualify to elect for either a cash dividend and/or a scrip dividend of new ordinary shares. The offer of the scrip dividend alternative is not available to shareholders with registered addresses in the United States of America or Canada or any beneficial owner of ordinary shares who is a U.S. or Canadian person (further details are set out in Part E of the Appendix).

The Scheme gives registered shareholders holding in certificated form the choice to receive:

new ordinary shares for the whole of the current dividend instead of cash; or part of their current dividend in new ordinary shares and part in cash; or new ordinary shares instead of cash for the whole of the current and future dividends by making a permanent election (although they will remain entitled to choose cash in respect of any future dividend at the time that the offer of any scrip dividend alternative is made).

Set out in Part B of the Appendix to this letter are full details of the scrip dividend scheme together with an explanation of the steps registered shareholders need to take if they wish to receive new ordinary shares in respect of part or all of their dividend.

If you already have in place a permanent election to receive new ordinary shares under the scrip dividend scheme, you will find a Form of Notification enclosed with this letter. You need take no further action if you wish to receive new ordinary shares in lieu of the cash dividend on the whole of your holding stated on the Form of Notification.

If you do not have in place a permanent election and you wish to receive new ordinary shares in lieu of a cash dividend on all or part of your holding, you should complete, sign and return the enclosed Form of Election and Mandate to the relevant registrar or transfer agent of the Company at the address given on the form so that it is received not later than

4.00 p.m. (local time) on 22nd September 2023, being the last day on which shareholders are entitled to make their election (the 'Election Date').

Holders of shares in the Company in uncertificated form through the CREST system in the United Kingdom by way of depository interests may elect to receive interests in new ordinary shares for the whole or part of their current dividend. Holders of shares in the Company in uncertificated form through The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ('CDP') system in Singapore may elect to receive new ordinary shares for the whole or part of their current dividend.

A permanent election is not available to holders within the CREST or CDP systems. Details of how these holders can participate in the scrip dividend scheme are set out in Parts C and D of the Appendix, respectively.

IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A PERMANENT ELECTION IN PLACE AND YOU WISH TO RECEIVE CASH IN RESPECT OF THE CURRENT DIVIDEND ON ALL OF YOUR HOLDING, SUBJECT TO ANY CURRENCY ELECTION REFERRED TO BELOW, YOU NEED TAKE NO FURTHER ACTION.